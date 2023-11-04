Absolutely Embarrassing: 12 Military Mistakes in Movies

Have you ever seen a film and noticed something incorrect? A recent online discussion sure has. They pointed out some pretty glaring military mistakes in popular movies.

1. The Hurt Locker (2008)

There are countless mistakes throughout the film that some nitpickers can't help but notice, such as “jumping the wire to conduct some black hoodie investigation.”

2. Battleship (2012)

Not only does nobody say, “You sunk my battleship,” but the aliens are shooting pegs at the enemies. It's realistic to the game, sure, but not accurate when it comes to military weaponry.

3. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise walks into the Admiral's office, has a discussion, and then leaves without any salute or customs followed.

4. The Dark Knight (2008)

One fan says something that bothers them about The Dark Knight is that the soldier on the boat with the prisoners is wearing his patrol cap “goofy and has the collar popped.” This takes them out of the scene.

5. Battle Los Angeles (2011)

One fan recalls having a captain they worked with in a Squadron 3 shop tell them this movie was amazing and realistic. After they finally watched it, they couldn't look at the captain for a day. This captain also convinced the fan to do the Spur Ride, and 16 hours and one Line of Duty later, they still couldn't run without knee pain.

6. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

One fan cited Rambo: First Blood Part II as being practically unwatchable when the namesake character shoots a disposable rocket launcher from a helicopter. That type of rocket launcher “has a back blast that can kill out to 100 feet, which means he would have either blown up his own helicopter or killed all the MIA's he had rescued.” The person gos on to say that just about everything in those movies bothers them.

7. 1968 Tunnel Rats (2008)

This film about the Vietnam war “shows as the cover poster a lone soldier in a dramatic pose with three UH-60 Blackhawks flying overhead.” Unfortunately, Uh-60 Blackhawks weren't even put into service for another 11 years.

8. Super 8 (2011)

During a scene, a lot of Air Force personnel can be seen. While some have authentic costumes, others have outfits that look like they were picked up from Spirit Halloween.

9. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

One fan comments that the scene in The Hunt for Red October where Ryan flies off the Enterprise to meet the Dallas seems unrealistic since there is no spinning engine or acceleration. There's only the constant beat of the blades when the helicopter lifts off.

10. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Speaking of Spirit Halloween, many fans are convinced that's where the costume designer picked up Dennis Quad's outfit for this film.

11. Basic (2003)

The John Travolta film has a ridiculous military premise, but it's still a fun movie, so it's got that going for it, at least.

12. Men in Black (1997)

There's an iconic scene where highly decorated military personnel are performing a test without a table, and only Will Smith's character has the foresight to drag a table to write on. Surely the best and brightest of the United States military would also know to do this.

