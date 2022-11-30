Mitt Romney Calls Trump A “Gargoyle” Among Other Choice Comments

Donald Trump's dinner at Mar-a-Lago has drawn a lot of criticism from within his own party. Many of his former supporters and allies have publicly condemned him and his actions and have called for an apology. Mitt Romney is the latest Republican to voice his opinion, making a scathing comment about how there is “no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation.”

Not a Fan

Mitt Romney has made his thoughts clear on the Nick Fuentes/Kanye West situation. He referred to Trump's meeting with the two as “disgusting.” Trump has continued to deny that he knew who Fuentes was at the time of the dinner. He claimed that he was not the one who invited him and he had come as Kanye's guest.

Trump has yet to publically denounce Fuentes' beliefs. Fuentes is known to be a white supremacist as well as an ardent denier of the Holocaust. Romney was asked if he believed Trump should apologize for dining with and (allegedly) praising Fuentes.

Romney replied, “He never sees anything wrong in anything he does. his is characteristic of his approach, which is either say it was a joke or say he didn’t know what was happening, but that doesn’t fly. Obviously, this is something which degrades him, frankly, to do what he’s done. And it’s something which diminishes the country as well. It’s very unfortunate.”

Two Strikes, You're Out

Romney was involved in the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. He voted twice for Trump to be impeached, and still does not believe that he should be president of the United States.

“I voted to remove him from office twice … I don’t think he should be president of the United States,” he said. “I don’t think he should be the nominee of our party in 2024. And I certainly don’t want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle … It’s a character issue.”

Friends Become Foes

Romney is not the first and will probably not be the last of the GOP members to publicly denounce Trump for his behavior. Surprisingly, former Vice President Mike Pence spoke on the matter, and said he thinks Trump should apologize.

“President Trump was wrong to give a White nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” Pence told NewsNation.

He made it clear that Trump demonstrated “poor judgment” but insisted that he does not believe that Trump is a racist or a bigot. Pence and Trump had a falling out after the January 6th incident, where Pence again denounced Trump's actions and called him “reckless.”

