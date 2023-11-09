Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Boot Trump From GOP Primary Ballot

Donald Trump will appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Minnesota after the State Supreme Court dismissed claims the former president should be barred from standing in the GOP Primary elections next year based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

Ratified after the Civil War, the 14th Amendment states that US officials who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution are banned from future office if they have “engaged in insurrection.” However, the Constitution doesn’t say how this ban is enforced and has only been used twice since 1919.

Five Minnesota Supreme Court justices dismissed the case on Wednesday after two reclused themselves, ruling that neither the courts nor election officials in the state have the authority to stop Trump from standing as a candidate on the GOP primary ballot, but did state that the claimants were free to try again if Trump wins the Republican nomination.

The justices argued that since the primaries are “an internal party election” and that there is “no state statute” prohibiting a political party from “sending candidates to the national convention or supporting a candidate who is ineligible to hold office,” there is currently no legal basis to keep Trump off of the primary ballot, adding “there is no error to correct” at this stage.

The justices had previously expressed concerns about potential jurisdictional issues regarding the challenge and suggested that it may be an issue for Congress and not the courts.

Minnesota Voter Group Could Appeal Court Decision

However, the bipartisan group of Minnesota voters could still appeal the decision potentially, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which would settle the case for the entire nation.

Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, who represents the voters, said the group was “disappointed by the court’s decision” but noted that the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the case “on technicalities” and “explicitly recognized that the question of Donald Trump’s disqualification for engaging in insurrection against the US Constitution may be resolved at a later stage.” Fein said the group will “continue our current and planned legal actions in other states to enforce Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment against Donald Trump.”

Similar challenges have been brought in Colorado and Michigan, with closing arguments expected in the Colorado lawsuit on November 15 after a weeklong trial saw testimony given by Capitol police and other key figures who responded to the January 6 insurrection.

Although the ruling in Minnesota was a win for Trump, the Justices did not shut the entire case down, as Trump’s lawyers wanted, and ensure the former president would be on the ballot for both the Republican primary and general election.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the decision in Minnesota “is further validation of the Trump Campaign’s consistent argument that the 14th Amendment ballot challenges are nothing more than strategic, un-Constitutional attempts to interfere with the election” and “should be summarily thrown out wherever they next arise.”