Mobile Gaming Trends To Watch For In 2024

The global mobile gaming market is expected to reach $269.8 billion by 2032, from an estimated value of $90.6 billion in 2022. Such exponential growth doesn’t happen by accident. Every year, mobile game developers, production studios, and video game marketers take second and third looks at gameplay trends and gamer demographics to stay ahead of the curve.

“While streaming video-on-demand business models look much the same as they did when they were created 15 years ago, social media and gaming companies have quickly evolved their offerings, leveraging technology and capitalizing on behaviors,” says Jana Arbanas, Vice Chair of Deloitte LLP and U.S. Telecom, Media, and Entertainment Sector Leader.

Arbanas continues, “Social media is free and available anywhere, anytime, offering both passive and interactive experiences with endless streams of personalized content, without the cost of a subscription. And more people are interacting and socializing in game worlds that host millions of users, brands and franchises, and major non-gaming events. SVOD companies aren’t just competing with each other for audiences, they are also competing with different, more social and immersive forms of entertainment”.

With the increasing popularity of streaming services and artificial intelligence, mobile game industry leaders work hard behind the scenes to develop and release titles that take advantage of new technology, while still finding innovative ways to create revenue streams for distributors.

Publishers and Players Adopt More AI in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already playing a major role in mobile gaming development, and creating a more immersive experience. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney remain important assets for mobile game developers in 2024 since issues such as natural language processing and content generation need to be addressed.

Xbox and Microsoft have already partnered with Inworld, a character AI generator, to take advantage of its non-playable character (NPC) AI-powered engine. The release of game software Unity 6 in 2024 provides updates for many AI-based gaming platforms, especially regarding the real-time policing of unacceptable player conduct.

Hybridcasual Games Versus Hypercasual Games

The monetization aspect of mobile gaming may be a distasteful subject at times, but it is an important consideration when analyzing gaming trends in 2024. Hypercasual games, with their minimal learning curves and high engagement (think Candy Crush), have trended downwards since 2021, while more advanced hypercasual mobile games are gaining in popularity.

The rise of “hybridcasual” games in 2024 translates to improved monetization. Players can access advanced features usually found in semi-hardcore games, such as progressive gameplay, awards and collectibles, and dynamic leaderboards. Hybridcasual mobile games still have the same ease-of-use and engagement levels as hypercasual titles, but there are more incentives to purchase in-game upgrades and participate in multi-player scenarios.

Connected TV Advertising Continues To Grow

Getting attention for new mobile gaming apps through traditional television advertising often requires a healthy budget, but more developers are moving in that direction in 2024, but looking towards streaming services as an advertising platform. Unity already partnered with streaming TV giant Roku to broaden its promotional efforts.

Working with a company like Connected TV (CTV) agency allows developers to use influencers and celebrities to reach tech-savvy audiences that have largely moved away from traditional linear television. Gamers can discover new releases on one platform while using a second or even third screen for social gameplay. Mobile game titles such as Merge Mansion and Royal Match are already experiencing greater success through celebrity-driven CTV advertising campaigns.

Augmented Reality Mobile Game Sector Ripe for Development

The runaway augmented reality hit Pokémon Go generated a lot of player engagement by taking mobile gaming out of the house and into the real world. However, very few AR titles released after Pokémon Go have created the same level of buzz in the gaming community. Peridot, a 2023 AR release that involves taking care of virtual pets, has lost much of its momentum in recent months.

Mobile game developers such as Niantic are poised to reinvent the augmented reality arena by expanding on “rewarded AR,” an in-game form of targeted advertising. Instead of experiencing static ads between chapters or levels, AR game players can actually interact with floating ads in real time and space. This not only creates more incentives within the game but also creates new revenue streams for developers and sponsors.

Expect More Mobile Game Subscriptions in 2024

According to Omdia Research, subscription services are projected to account for 11.6% of total gaming industry revenue by 2027. Mobile games now represent almost 30% of subscription-based apps. The success of the subscription model in streaming services should translate into success for the mobile gaming industry in 2024.

Game publishers use subscription services to build player loyalty, offering expanded access, additional features, and bonuses. However, switching to an all-subscription model is still not an ideal fit for current gaming platforms. The focus in 2024 will be on piggybacking crossover games that mesh well with existing streaming platforms like Crunchyroll. Offering mobile game titles as an option on streaming platforms is an effective way to create a new revenue stream without forcing all gamers to adopt a pay-to-play mentality.

Expansion Into New Geos and Localization

One trend to watch for in 2024 is an expansion into currently underserved markets through geos and localization of gameplay. While many mobile game titles offer language translations, there is still a difference between basing a game in Brazil and creating a Brazilian game. Game developers in 2024 and beyond should consider configuring “localized” versions of popular titles in order to expand their appeal in growing global markets.

The mobile game title Free Fire localized gameplay in Brazil, India, and Indonesia in 2023 and earned $55 million in sales, a significant gain over non-localized titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile ($16.5 million) and PUBG: Mobile ($13.5 million) in the same year.

Alternatives to Unity Will Emerge in 2024

The game engine created by Unity has been the gold standard in mobile game development for years, but several controversial moves in 2023 have had a cooling effect on smaller game development studios. In 2023, we witnessed a serious drama with Unity, the golden standard for mobile game development.

In 2024, developers focused on 2D and 2.5D titles will most likely consider alternatives to Unity, most notably the Godot game engine. The software has a short learning curve and also is completely free to use.

More Cross-Platform Play Options

Game titles that are “cross-platform” — compatible with multiple devices, commonly PCs, smartphones, and game consoles — are increasingly popular.

One cross-platform service currently in beta for 2024 is Google Play Games for PC. Players can access over 3,000 Google Play games, including many popular titles, and play them on Windows-based computers. Gamers can also save their before switching devices.

The future of mobile gaming is bright, and the changes we'll see across the industry in years to come will be exciting.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.