Must Visit Mocktail Bars With Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Whether you are living a sober lifestyle or looking to try something new, bars are popping up all over the United States with a common theme: non-alcoholic drinks. This popular trend is taking hold in many U.S. cities, and we want to help you find a mocktail bar near you. The social aspect of happy hour or meeting up with friends on a Friday night can include something other than alcohol. Add one of these mocktail bars to your agenda and leave the hangover to everyone else.

24 U.S. Sober Bars With Non-Alcoholic Drinks

If you're wondering about sober tourism, ask Gen Z, who, as a group, are drinking less than both baby boomers and millennials. With wellness and safety at the forefront of travel concerns, executives from hotels to distilleries are taking notice. Water and soft drinks are no longer enough for non-drinkers, and bartenders are getting creative with mocktails to the delight of their sober patrons. Here are 24 dry bars with non-alcoholic drinks to sample on your next road trip.

1. HekataNYC

When it comes to Dry January in New York City, HekataNYC is a sober haven among alcohol-lined streets. This community-focused hotspot features zero-proof beer and wine, mocktails, coffee, tea, and more. It's the perfect place to enjoy time with friends.

2. Listen Bar

Listen Bar is the brainchild of Lorelei Bandrovschi, who had a dream of rewriting nightlife to be less focused on alcohol. Her experiment was a hit with New Yorkers, and Listen Bar now hosts classes and pop-up events all over the city.

3. Umbrella Dry Bar

Raleigh residents in North Carolina recently welcomed the first dry bar in the city with the opening of the Umbrella Dry Bar. Serving mocktails and small plates, the Umbrella Dry Bar brings a sophisticated opportunity to enjoy Downtown Raleigh nightlife. You can also shop their beverages to bring home a non-alcoholic bottle to enjoy at home.

4. Da Kine's Kava

In nearby Durham, NC, Da Kine's Kava is a welcoming space serving various alternative drinks. They are open from noon to 11 P.M., making Da Kine's the perfect place to work or gather for an evening out. Try one of their seasonal mocktails, tea, or traditional Kava from the extensive menu.

5. Ocean Beach Cafe

Ocean Beach Cafe in San Francisco, CA, is your one-stop shop for all things sober curious. You can eat breakfast or lunch sandwiches, sip coffee, or have a zero-proof cocktail or beer. They even have a happy hour with two-dollar drinks.

6. The Sober Social

For an upscale occasion, head to The Sober Social in Atlanta, GA. Zero-proof cocktails are made and presented with care and class. The menu offers drinks from mocktails to coffee. We recommend making reservations for the best experience.

7. In Good Spirits

In Good Spirits is in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago. Offering a bar and bottle shop, you can grab a mocktail or purchase a bottle for your next event. Check their list of events and attend a workshop to learn how to create your own concoctions.

8. SoBar

The mission behind SoBar is “Beautiful bars serving non-alcoholic beverages with healthy ingredients, innovative, sophisticated flavors, and exciting tastes,” which is precisely the environment Beth Harbison and her Maryland-based events team created. From private events to outdoor parties, there are non-alcoholic drinks for everyone. Find a list of these popular pop-ups on the Sobar website.

9. The Nixer

The Nixer is the Phoenix, AZ, answer to alcohol-free needs. Pop-up events can be booked and found throughout the state. Bars and restaurants in the area can look forward to beverage consultation services coming soon.

10. AltBar

AltBar is a non-alcoholic experience in Rochester, NY. Created by Bob and Meg Hartman, AltBar seeks to meet the needs of sober, sober-curious, and those who are athletes, pregnant, or otherwise don't want to include alcohol in their night out. Take a look at their menu and upcoming events at altbarroc.com.

11. Wilderton Distillery

Hood River, Oregon, is home to the Wilderton Distillery, the nation's first-ever non-alcoholic tasting room & distillery. With a focus on botanicals, Wilderton offers various non-alcoholic spirits. Take a distillery tour and enjoy the tasting room before you shop for your favorites.

12. Dream House Lounge

Dream House Lounge in New Orleans, LA, is more than tasty mocktails. With a focus on wellness and community healing, Dream House Lounge is a place to refocus and commit to oneself. The menu offers “conscious cocktails,” coffee, tea, and small bites.

13. Gem Well-Being Bartique

Find Gem Well-Being Bartique in Pittman, NJ. This booze-free bottle shop and boutique is the place to find curated non-alcoholic drinks and natural handmade and organic products. View event listings and shop online at gemlifecollective.com.

14. Inmoxicated

Take a break in Racine, WI, at Inmoxicated, where you can be sober without sacrifice. Shop for something new in the bottle shop, or enjoy it in the 18 and over sobar. Inmoxicated is committed to hosting a welcoming and inclusive environment, whether you are taking a break from drinking or permanently sober.

15. Bingo Bar

Binge Bar is Washington, D.C.'s first non-alcoholic bar. This venue offers plenty of creative, zero-proof drinks and snacks in a cozy teleworking environment. Located on H Street, you may even catch live music or karaoke.

16. Sans Bar

In Austin, TX, Sans Bar is the place to be on Friday nights. Open from 6 P.M. to Midnight, this low-key hangout space is the perfect spot to wind down with friends after a long week. Two additional locations are coming soon. Learn more at thesansbar.com.

17. Volstead

For vegan plates and zero-proof libations, head to Volstead in Philadelphia, PA. This full-service restaurant employs those in recovery and returning from incarceration and focuses on community wellness and support. Try a Volstead Sangria, made with non-alcoholic red wine, orange sec, fresh fruit, orange, and agave simple syrup.

18. Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe

Cleveland, OH, is next on the list with Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe, a local café, retail shop, and dry bar. Grab a light lunch and coffee daily and snack on marinated olives and cheese with a classy mocktail in the evenings. You can also order online for pickup or delivery.

19. The Teetotalist

The Teetotalist is a non-alcoholic bar and social club in Sacramento, California. They've been operating since 2022 and, in 2024, will be opening a permanent bar with craft mocktails, zero-proof cocktails, and other non-alcoholic drinks. Follow for fun theme nights and trivia at theteetotalist.com.

20. The Bandbox

Book a reservation for The Bandbox next time you're in Orlando, FL, for a one-of-a-kind, alcohol-free speakeasy experience. Choose from a “robust menu of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, beer & wine along with elixirs, tonics, shrubs, and CBD beverages for a night you won't have to forget.” Sign us up!

21. Zilch Bar

Zilch Bar doesn't have a physical location. Instead, you'll find pop-up events monthly throughout Atlanta, GA. Keep up with the latest news, events, and locations by following @zilchmarketatl on Instagram.

22. Umbrella Dry Drinks

Bourbon Apple Ginger Fizz, The Colin, and Lady Marmalade are just a few alcohol-free choices at Umbrella Dry Drinks in Alexandria, VA. Visit the bottle shop and tasting room Wednesday through Sunday and find something new to try.

23. Lacuna Kava Bar

Whether you're looking for a coworking space during the day or a fun date night spot, Lacuna Kava Bar has locations in Phoenix and Sedona, AZ, to serve you. Enjoy this alcohol-free hangout while you try their plant-based wellness beverages. Check out nightly music or learn how to host a meet-up at lacunakavabar.com.

24. Dry Spokes

Omaha, NE, is going the extra mile with craft mocktails at Dry Spokes. Unwind after a long day with delicious concoctions, bar bites, and entrees. Adult drinks can be just as fun without the alcohol. Try one and see what you think!