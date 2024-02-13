25 Modern Beauty Products That Will One Day Be Iconic Collectibles

Some products are so impactful in their industry that they become coveted collectibles down the road. Maybelline's Cake Mascara, Revlon Bachelor's Carnation lipstick shade, and Max Factor Hollywood Eye Pencil are just a few retro beauty products that are highly valuable collectibles today.

So, what products currently sitting on Sephora shelves will be the subject of an eBay bidding war in ten years? Which recently discontinued products are people avidly hunting for as we speak? These are some of the most loved and praised beauty products from the 2000s until now that we think are legendary enough to be collector's items in the future.

1. Urban Decay Naked Palette

The Urban Decay Naked Palette is a stunning eyeshadow palette from the 2010s that almost every makeup wearer had in their collection. The warm, shimmery tones are ideal for creating elegant everyday looks. The palette is still available, but Urban Decay constantly changes its product lineup, so if this disappears, we could see it becoming an intensely sought-after item.

2. Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits

While Kylie Cosmetics' product quality is still debatable, some people obsess over having all the lip kits. The brand releases Valentine's Day, birthday, holiday, and many other limited edition sets, which people scramble to collect. As time passes, people will likely become more avid about wanting to own every kit.

3. OPI Let's Be Friends

To the dismay of many fans, this creamy pink OPI nail color was discontinued around 2018. OPI brought the color back to appease customers, but the craze over its discontinuation proves its value. If they ever take it off the market again, you'll see people pay top dollar for available bottles.

4. Glossier Balm Dotcom Cherry

Glossier, known for understated beauty, first stepped on the scene with a few products, including a lush lip balm called Balm Dotcom. The company recently discontinued the original Cherry flavor, leaving many customers at a loss. People are already selling this balm flavor for four times the original price online.

5. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Some beauty products are major moments in the industry, raising people's expectations for certain products. The Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is one of those. The enriching and velvety cream was an instant hit, and with beautiful stars like Margot Robbie wearing it, it became supremely famous.

6. Jeffree Starr Velour Liquid Lipstick

The controversy and reputation surrounding Jeffree Starr will likely make this item more valuable and interesting to makeup collectors in the future. Starr might not be the most upstanding human, but the brand's silky, vivid liquid lipsticks are immensely popular. The drama only makes them more collectible.

7. NARS Lipgloss in Turkish Delight

NARS Lipgloss in Turkish Delight was all the rage in the 2010s, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian raving about it. This playful pink gloss makes your lips shine like a mirror. The Turkish Delight shade has a cult following and will become a collectible if ever discontinued.

8. eos Lip Balms

The eos lip balms — those little egg-shaped balms — are already collectibles. The brand offers abundant flavors, and the adorable packaging makes people want them even more. One day, folks will probably pay three times the original cost for limited edition flavors. The funniest part is these lip balms are woefully ineffective.

9. Lip Smackers' Flip Gloss

Lip Smackers is a cute brand mostly used by kids. The brand isn't super popular nowadays but is a staple company from the early aughts. You can still buy all sorts of Lip Smackers' products, but not the flip gloss. People pay around $50 for one tube of flip gloss on eBay, and the original price was around $5. It's all about the nostalgia.

10. Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Halo

One quick search on eBay reveals how much people will pay for a bottle of Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Halo perfume. This heavenly fragrance came out in 2000 but was discontinued a few years later. Bottles are now selling for twice and triple the original price as people grasp to bring this fragrance back into their lives.

11. Ariana Grande Cloud Fragrance

While r.e.m. beauty isn't exactly at the top of the beauty industry, Ariana Grande's fragrances are among the most popular celebrity scents. Her Cloud fragrance is the most successful, as people adore the dreamy scent and cutesy bottle. Eventually, it will be discontinued, and people will probably pay crazy prices to get their hands on it.

12. Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy

The Daisy perfume is a charming and delightful scent. While it doesn't look like this fragrance is leaving shelves anytime soon, we never know when it might disappear. Limited edition versions already sell on eBay and Poshmark for big bucks, so the original scent will be even more valuable once it's tough to find.

13. Urban Decay's Edible Body Powder

Edible body powder sounds strange, which is probably why it wasn't a big seller and was discontinued. But since the discontinuation of these powders, they've been selling for more on secondhand sites. Scents like marshmallow, red hot, blackberry, and peppermint are among the most popular. Originally priced around $35, some sell for $200 on eBay.

14. Jessica Simpson's Dessert Beauty

In the early aughts, Jessica Simpson had a moment in the beauty industry with edible body creams, bold body mists, and glittery moisturizers. The company, Dessert Beauty, only lasted about two years, but that was enough time for it to gain some customers. Fans fiend for the edible body creams and sugary scents, scouring the internet for remnants of the delicious but short-lived brand.

15. Eyeko Fat Balm

The Eyeko Fat Balms were large lip balms with bold tints and yummy flavors like mint and raspberry. These were a divisive product, with some people falling in love and others being disappointed. Nowadays, this discontinued product is practically impossible to find, making it a rare find for retro makeup enthusiasts.

16. Too Faced Volumizing Mascara

When the Too Faced Volumizing Mascara came out, it felt like it was all anyone could talk about when it came to makeup. Rather than globs of black gunk on your eyelashes, this mascara made them look fluffy and full. Luckily, we can all still buy this item retail, but this iconic eye product could be a valuable collectible one day.

17. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Sometimes, it feels like eyebrows didn't exist before Anastasia taught us about them. The brand's Brow Wiz brow pencil is a must-have product for anyone with eyebrows. The makeup staple is still available and a prominent fan favorite. If it's ever discontinued, we expect people to fight tooth and nail for this pencil.

18. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation

It thrilled us all when Rihanna stepped into the beauty industry, and for many fans, she did not disappoint. The release of Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation showed the brand's ability to create comfortable and inclusive products. It raised the bar for foundations. The product alone is enough to make it collectible, but Rihanna's association makes it even more enticing.

19. Bath and Body Works Kaleidoscope Skin Products

Bath and Body Works always has an insane amount of scent options, but they don't hold onto them all forever. Popular discontinued scents include Sugar Plum, Coconut Lime Verbena, Honey Wildflower, and many more. Kaleidoscope, a floral-woody scent, is one of the most requested discontinued lines. The products are prevalent on secondhand sites, but soon, they'll be rare and coveted by Bath and Body Works fans.

20. Essie Bikini So Teeny

Essie Bikini So Teeny is a cornflower blue nail polish with mesmerizing sparkles. It was a summer favorite for a few years, but customers recently noticed color discrepancies in bottles from different regions. Since people see variances in the shade, the original color is highly sought after, and some people want to hoard it.

21. The Original Beautyblender

This isn't a case of someone needing a product they can't find. It's an award-winning beauty staple. The Original Beautyblender would be a hot collectible because of its significance in the industry. It revolutionized makeup application, bringing nuance and precision to contouring, priming, blending, and more.

22. MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo

Like so many red lip shades before, Ruby Woo wowed people with its vividness and fierce look. This shade's ability to work with most skin tones makes it special, allowing everyone to fall head over heels for it. We expect it to enter the elite lipstick shades category, which includes colors like MAC Russian Red, Guerlain's Rouge Diabolique, and Max Factor Ruby Red.

23. Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel

Since the 1920s, Chanel No. 5 has been the fragrance, representing elegance and sophistication. So Coco Mademoiselle had much to live up to, but it delivered beautifully. People are enchanted by this scent, and bottles from the early releases could be worth a lot in the future.

24. Maybelline Baby Lips

Maybelline tried something new with their Baby Lips products. The company created more casual and (despite the name) ageless items that everyone from tweens to centenarians could use. The eye-catching design and the supple formula make this a popular product that could be a fun retro collectible.

25. Taylor Swift Wonderstruck Fragrance

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift even has influence in the beauty industry despite not having a beauty brand of her own. Her Wonderstruck fragrance from the Speak Now era was a hit with fans when it came out in 2011. Devoted Swifties still look for this scent on eBay, Poshmark, and other sites, hoping to collect all versions and continue to enjoy the flowery and fruity smell.