Visit a Different World With These 10 Modern Fairy Tale Movies

Sometimes when picking out a movie, you’re looking for something that fits a specific feeling, a vibe if you will. A recent Reddit post highlighted just such a vibe: modern fairy tales. The original writer said that they were looking for “movies that have a very fairytale-like feel to them.” They noted that they were not interested in direct adaptations of fairy tales, but instead interested in “movies with plot elements that feel reminiscent of fairytales, or even visual aesthetics that call to mind a storybook.”

It’s a wonderfully specific request and, as usual, the people of r/MovieSuggestions were more than up for the task.

1. Coraline

Generally when putting together a list of films suggested by Redditors, I only draw from the comments. But Coraline is such a special and wonderful movie that I couldn’t help myself but pull from the original poster’s examples of movies that exemplified what they were looking for. Based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, Coraline tells the story of a tween girl who finds a pathway into a world where her “other parents” lavish her with the attention she craves but doesn’t get from her parents in the real world. But things don’t stay perfect for long. It’s a lovely movie that serves as a great example of a “modern fairy tale” movie.

2. Big Fish

One respondent called out Tim Burton’s Big Fish as an example of this kind of movie. The film follows a man who attempts to piece together the story of his father’s life but struggles to differentiate between fact and fantasy. The original poster said they’d seen it, but that the film “definitely fit the bill.”

3. Beasts of the Southern Wild

One commenter suggested Beasts of the Southern Wild which another emphatically supported, writing “Omg still in my top 10 all time favs. The heart on that movie and the soundtrack is still so dear to me.” The movie follows a young girl named Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis) as she searches for her mother after her father falls ill and the world begins to change around her, from melting ice caps to the appearance of magical creatures.

4. The Little Prince (2015)

One respondent recommended this formally and narratively exciting adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s famous novel of the same name which tells the story of a little girl who meets an aviator who once met a mysterious and magical little prince. The film tells the original to film story in computer generated animation while adapting the novella with stop motion to create something beautifully unique.

5. The Lobster

Not all fairy tales are bright and joyous and neither are their modern counterparts. The Lobster, which received just one suggestion, takes place in a world that almost looks like ours but is much grayer and includes very strange mating rituals. The story follows a man who checks into a hotel where he, and everyone else, must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal. The film is sometimes bleak and has a brutally dark sense of humor, but certainly fits in among other stories with fairy tale elements.

6. Fantastic Mr. Fox

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox tells the story of the titular Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) and several of his friends as they take on the farmers who want to force them out of their homes. It’s a gorgeously stop-motion animated film that brings Anderson’s typical symmetrical and brightly colored style to a story about talking animals, unsurprisingly it’s a great fit.

7. Lady in the Water

One commenter emphatically recommended M. Night Shyamalan’s Lady in the Water, stating that the movie is ​​”one of my favorite movies of all time.” It’s a perfect fit for the request too as it tells a story that centers on a water nymph found in the swimming pool of an apartment complex, mixing modernity and classic fairy tale creatures to tell a unique story.

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo Del Toro may be the cinematic master of the modern fairy tale, as not one but two of his films were suggested, and I’d argue even more could have been. The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth were the two that received multiple mentions, but between the two, I think Pan’s Labyrinth remains the filmmaker’s masterpiece. The story of a girl who, looking to escape her brutal life during the Spanish Civil War, finds a portal to a mystical world isn’t just one of Del Toro’s best, it’s one of the best movies of the 21st century.

9. Song of the Sea

Someone recommended the Irish animated film Song of the Sea, highlighting that it “is a beautiful movie that looks like a pop up book.” The movie centers on a ten year old boy in modern Ireland and his younger sister who is a magical creature who must go on a quest to free faeries from an ancient Irish goddess.

10. Banshees of Inisherin

Ireland (or at least Irish films about Ireland) received more than one mention, as another commenter suggested that the most recent modern fairy tale movie is Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin. Unlike the other movies mentioned though, Banshees never includes anything explicitly magical, instead telling a simple story of the break up of two friends that grows increasingly meaningful as an allegory as the film goes on.