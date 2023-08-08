Saddle Up for Adventure: The Definitive List of the Top 14 Contemporary Western Films

The Western genre had its heyday in the 1950s when Hollywood was churning them out like nobody’s business, but the genre never disappeared. In fact, some of the best Westerns are more recent films.

1 – Hell or High Water

Hell Or High Water follows two bank-robbing brothers seeking to steal enough money to buy their family ranch back from the banks that they are robbing. One person on social media called it a thematically potent, exciting, and beautifully shot western.

2 – Bone Tomahawk

It was a nice surprise to see many of the respondents suggest the horror western Bone Tomahawk. The film follows a group of men who set out on a journey to save three townsfolk who were kidnapped by an indigenous tribe. It’s not an easy watch, though, as one commenter said.

3 – The Proposition

As a huge fan of Nick Cave, I was very happy to see a film he wrote to get a good amount of mentions. The Proposition follows Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce) as he hunts down his outlaw older brother for a lawman who has made, that’s right, a proposition by which Charlie can trade his younger brother, who is set to be hanged, for his older one. One commenter called the film “great” and highlighted that the Australian setting makes it unique.

4 – The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford — another western directed by an Australian, Andrew Dominik, and scored by Nick Cave —was suggested by several respondents. The film tells the story spelled out in its very long title and is perhaps more a movie about celebrity than a classical western, which makes sense from the director of Blonde.

5 – Slow West

Slow West was mentioned by a couple of fans, even though one did clain that the film, while “great,” “somehow doesn't make it on these lists,” was proven wrong. Either way, it’s nice to see the film about a young Scotsman (Kodi Smit-McPhee who would go on to wider recognition in another western: The Power of the Dog) in search of his beloved with the help of a bounty hunter be suggested.

6 – The Sisters Brothers

The Sisters Brothers got a lot of love online, with one respondent commenting that it “was such an odd movie, and I loved it.” Based on the book of the same name by Patrick deWitt, the film follows two bounty-hunter brothers on the trail of two gold-seekers but uses that straightforward premise to subvert the usual western tropes at almost every turn, often with surprising sweetness and humor.

7 – No Country For Old Men

Three of the Coen brothers’ forays into the western genre were mentioned in the comments: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, True Grit, and No Country For Old Men. And while No Country is the oldest — it came out in 2007 — it’s also the most unique. Based on the novel of the same name by legendary author Cormac McCarthy, No Country For Old Men tells the story of a man on the run from a sociopathic hitman after finding a bag full of drug money.

8 – The Good, the Bad, the Weird

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly received several mentions, as it should. The Good, the Bad, the Weird is inspired by that earlier film and similarly follows three men on their quest for gold, only this time, the setting is 1930s Manchuria instead of 1860s America.

9 – The Quick and the Dead

When we think of Sam Raimi, we probably either think of Spider-Man or Evil Dead movies. But between his work on those franchises, Raimi tried his hand at a variety of genres in the 1990s, and one of his best films from the decade is his western The Quick and the Dead, which follows a woman who enters a pistol dueling competition seeking revenge on another participant. One person online called the film “some of Raimi's finest work.”

10 – Old Henry

Old Henry was the most recent movie to get multiple recommendations. Released in 2021, the film follows a man as he defends his farm and child from outlaws. One respondent called the film “brilliant.”

11 – There Will Be Blood

There Will Be Blood ranked pretty highly for a lot of people. This movie focuses on two men whose lives intersect in the West, as they get caught up in the oil business at the turn of the century. For many fans, it's one of their favorite westerns in recent years!

12 – Let Him Go

Set in Montana in 1961, a retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), had lost their adult son a few years prior, and while they're still in contact with their only grandson, they see their grandson and his mother in an abusive situation. The couple set out to rescue the only family they really have left.

13 – The Mule

A lot of fans love this Clint Eastwood movie, where he directs and plays the lead as well. The film follows a ninety-year-old man, played with Eastwood, as he gets caught up in running drugs for a Mexican cartel. For many, this is the definition of a modern-western movie!

14 – Wind River

Wind River is sort of like a Marvel reunion, as Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner star in this modern-western movie. Renner plays a wildlife officer who teams with an FBI agent (Olsen) to figure out why a young woman was murdered on a Wyoming Native American reservation.

