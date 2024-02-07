Moms Have Little Time for Intimacy or Friendships in 2024

More than half of all moms don’t regularly get out with friends or their partners. According to Motherly's 2023 State of Motherhood report, that’s up significantly from 38% in 2022.

Lack of social time is just one of many reasons that 51% of moms feel burned out in their roles as primary caregivers and household managers.

As the world continues to evolve, the increasing demands of work and family life leave moms struggling to find balance and keep their mental health in check.

Moms at the Bottom of Their Own To-Do Lists

It's impossible to blame burnout and mental health concerns among moms on one singular cause. Instead, it's a combination of factors contributing to their overwhelming stress and exhaustion. Motherly's 2023 report sheds some light on some of the possible contributors.

Lack of Social Time

Date nights are slowly disappearing, being replaced by work and parenting responsibilities. Social time with friends becomes exceedingly complicated when coordinating bedtimes, babysitters, and schedules.

As social beings, the loneliness moms experience can seriously affect their quality of life.

No Time for Intimacy

While 62% of moms would like to have sex 1 to 2 times per week, 54% report that frequency is on the decline. Changes in family dynamics — like adding a new baby and lack of time — were cited as the biggest contributors to a lack of sex life.

Desires and reality do not align, illustrating moms know they are missing out. A consistent sex life is associated with improved mental health for its powerful effects on positive brain chemistry and the ability to bond with a partner.

Inconsistent Self-Care Routines

Inconsistent self-care routines are often a result of feeling overwhelmed and not having enough hours in the day. However, making time for self-care activities is essential for moms to recharge and maintain physical and mental well-being.

Self-care will look different for each mom. For most, it involves a rejuvenating mix of relaxation and exercise. Yet, many moms sarcastically ask: “When do I have time for that?”

More than half of moms (64%) report having less than an hour of alone time each day. A nap or watching a television show top the priority list when they have free time. Additionally, many struggle to find time for regular exercise. Only 7% exercise daily, and 41% exercise a few times a week.

Household Expectations

Moms are often considered the default parent, with 58% of moms reporting being primarily responsible for caring for the kids and household duties. Moms keep the household running like clockwork. Yet, much of the daily work a mom does often goes unnoticed.

Lack of recognition of the burden moms carry can lead to resentment toward their partner, exhaustion, and burnout.

Moms Do Their Best to Combat Burnout

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, moms need to strive to do their best rather than for perfection. And while it can be challenging to find time for self-care and socializing, many moms are finding ways to prioritize themselves and combat burnout.

Take Time to Check-in

Many moms only realize they are running on empty once they reach burnout mode. Taking time each day to check in, even for five minutes with a cup of coffee or a good book in the morning, can help a mom keep tabs on her mental health and make swift adjustments as needed.

Set Boundaries

Saying “no” is difficult, but moms must set boundaries and not overextend themselves. By saying no to tasks that do not align with their priorities, moms can free up valuable time for much-needed self-care.

Ask For Help

Moms need to remember that it's OK to ask for help. Whether from a partner, family member, or friend, having a support system can ease the burden and allow moms to take time without feeling guilty.

Prioritize Self-Care

Self-care is not selfish. It's essential for moms to take care of themselves in order to take care of their families. Finding small pockets of time throughout the day, like during naptime or before bed, to do an activity that brings joy and relaxation can greatly impact mental well-being.

Combine Activities

For moms who don't have a babysitter or spouse to get in some much-needed social time, consider finding an activity that kids and adults can enjoy together. Grab a coffee with a friend at a local kids' museum to drink while they play, or head to a local park and invite some friends to join for a playdate. With a baby, meet up for a long walk. These small moments of social time can significantly impact combating mom burnout.

Mothers today face increasing challenges when finding time for themselves, their relationships, and their friendships. The demands of being the primary caregiver and household manager can leave many moms feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and worn out. A few tweaks in routine and mindset can make all the difference.

