Money Can Buy Happiness, but It’s Not About Being Wealthy

A recent survey reveals 59% Americans believe money can purchase some form of happiness, but their definition of financial happiness had less to do with wealth and more to do with stability.

The Empower Financial Happiness study found that 71% of respondents agreed that well-being was rooted in financial security. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed say more money would solve most of their problems, including being able to pay bills on time (67%), living debt-free (65%), affording everyday luxuries without worry (54%), and owning a home (45%). However, only 17% associated happiness with reaching a certain net worth. Financial well-being was linked to ongoing stability and work-life balance more than a dollar figure.

While financial planning, budgeting, and investing play a key role in finding financial peace, focusing on what matters most in life matters too. For over half of those surveyed, contentment was found in spending on experiences with those they cherish (53%) and optimism for what’s next, including retiring on their own terms (37%). Shifting to an abundance mindset and enjoying simple pleasures while maintaining solid money habits is an essential part of happiness.

Money Matters, but There’s More to Life

Nearly 75% of those surveyed said better work-life balance would lead to more happiness, and if money weren’t an object, two-thirds would quit their job tomorrow. However, money is undoubtedly important for accessing basic needs and improving one's quality of life.

While money doesn't automatically lead to happiness, having enough to cover needs and reasonable wants can reduce stress and provide opportunities to live comfortably, pursue passions, and spend time with loved ones. It is essential to find a balance between working to make enough money and spending it wisely.

According to a survey by Organise My House, more than 80% of respondents said they’ve got too much stuff in their homes. A simple living lifestyle may be worth a try to remove clutter from one’s mind and home to make room for things that matter. Unlike minimalism, simple living isn’t about living with less stuff. It’s about living with only the things that serve a purpose. In his book, I Will Teach You to Be Rich, Ramit Sethi encourages readers to spend more on what they love and less on what they don’t. It’s okay to have things, but wasting money on things that aren’t needed or wanted must stop. It’s essential to focus on what matters most instead.

Find Happiness in Something New

While financial stability is important, true joy often comes from stepping outside one's comfort zone, satisfying curiosity, and embracing knowledge. Rather than constantly chasing money in hopes of achieving happiness, many people may find that dedicating time to learning and experiencing new things provides a greater sense of meaning and fulfillment.

Engaging in new hobbies, traveling to unfamiliar places, reading impactful books, and meeting people from different walks of life can expand one's perspective. Mastering new skills also boosts self-confidence and allows one to appreciate the journey of lifelong learning. The excitement of discovery is a happiness that money cannot always guarantee.

A Little Money Can Go a Long Way

According to the Empower survey, less than one in five respondents defined financial happiness as a certain net worth. For many, as little as $25,000 (42%) would increase their happiness, and for others, $15,000 (32%) or just $5,000 (17%). An abundance mindset combined with focusing on what really matters is a bridge to happiness for many.

An abundance mindset centers on possibilities rather than limits, empowering people to see opportunities to generate wealth through smart money management, good money habits, and diligent work. It fuels optimism, creativity, and the power to manifest financial peace.

While an abundance mindset does not necessarily guarantee wealth, it provides financial empowerment, reduces stress, and brings alignment with the universe's generous provisions. Approaching finances with positivity and gratitude for what is already here enables people to make wise decisions and persist through challenges. Additionally, purposefully manifesting happiness and wealth through visualization, positive affirmations, and the law of attraction techniques can help attract resources, open new doors, and align actions with desired financial outcomes.

Make a Plan and Enjoy the Journey

Money is important, and financial planning helps discover financial peace and happiness. Knowing where money is going and watching investments grow inspires a sense of stability and confidence and minimizes stress. However, it's essential to remember that while money can help alleviate financial stress, it is not the end-all solution.

Money facilitates financial stability and access to goods and services that fulfill a person’s needs and wants. It enhances well-being and enables a higher quality of life. However, managing debt, balancing work and leisure, and finding fulfillment beyond wealth are critical in defining and achieving financial wellness and happiness. Money should be balanced with non-material sources of meaning and happiness.

This article is produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.