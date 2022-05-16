5 Huge Money Secrets Most Rich People Won’t Talk About

It would be great if we could all win the lottery and become instant millionaires overnight. But, unfortunately, more than likely, that just isn't going to happen.

Even though you might not be a millionaire, that doesn't mean you can't manage your money like one. Yes, there are money moves available only to those with seven-figure net worths. Still, there are plenty of intelligent, simple moves we regular folks can make.

Below are a few money secrets you can use to help you achieve your financial goals.

Investing in Priceless Art

Investing in art has historically been an excellent investment. In fact, from 1995 through 2020, investing in artwork would have given you a 164% better return on investment than the S&P 500. The S&P 500 is typically seen as the best gauge of the stock market as a whole.

Art is an investment that most of us think is just a way for the rich to get richer, and until recently, you were probably right. However, there is a new company called Masterworks that allows regular people like you and me to invest in a multimillion-dollar piece of art.*

Using Masterworks doesn't need to already be a millionaire to invest. Signing up is quick and easy. Once you start investing in artwork, patience is the name of the game, but when your painting sells, you get a piece of the pie!

Use A Secret Bank Account

This secret is super simple. Signing up for the Aspiration debit card can net you tons of extra cash every month. This free debit card offers up to 10% back with each use and 100x the average interested rate compared to a bank account on your balance.

Using the Aspiration debit card, you can start getting massive amounts of cashback on your regular purchases like food, gas, and more!

You'll only need to maintain a minimum balance of $10. However, you'll likely want to keep at least $250 to take advantage of the higher interest rate.

Enter your email address here and link your bank account to see how much extra cash you could have with the Aspiration Account.

Switch Your Car Insurance

When was the last time you took a look at your car insurance? We can often save a nice chunk of change just by switching insurance companies.

Rates have rarely been lower, and by looking around, you could find some significant savings. But, instead of googling and calling different insurance companies, you can simplify your process by using EverQuote.

EverQuote is an easy way to get quotes from over 100 insurance carriers without having to enter your information repeatedly.

Simply put your information into their site once, and they do all the hard work for you. As a result, EverQuote users have reported savings of up to $600 a month! Then, you could have EverQuotes's top choices based on your data in just a few minutes.

Easily Add Up to 300 Points To Your Credit Score

When it comes time to make the more significant purchases in life, your credit score can be crucial. In addition, your loan's size and interest rate can be affected by having a poor or excellent credit score. So, it makes sense that we should stay up to date on what is being put into our credit reports.

If you're looking to improve on a poor credit score or further boost a good one, try using Credit Sesame.**

You'll have access to your credit score and other debt-carrying accounts and even a few tips to help improve your credit score in just a few minutes. If that wasn't enough incentive, you'll be able to review what's being reported to find any errors. Errors are not all that uncommon, as about one in five reports will have one.

Stop Paying Your Credit Card Company

Are you tired of looking at your monthly credit card bill and watching the balance barely move? With interest rates as high as 36%, paying off some credit cards can be challenging. Credit card companies don't care if you stop using the card, as they'll keep making money off the interest you're paying.

With the help of a site called Fiona, you can stop paying your credit card company and its ridiculous interest rates in as little as a day.

Like Everquote, Fiona lets you enter your information once. Then, it will match you with a low-interest loan you can use to pay off all credit card debt you may have. By consolidating your debt into one low-interest loan, you'll be able to make one simple payment each month, and more of that will go toward paying off the principal balance instead of just interest.

Fiona can help you secure loans as much as $250,000 with fixed rates as low as 2.49%. By taking just a few minutes of your day, you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month.

Say goodbye to your credit card debt for good.

*See necessary Regulation A disclosures at masterworks.io/cd

**Credit Sesame does not guarantee any of these results, and some may even see a decrease in their credit score. Any score improvement is the result of many factors, including paying bills on time, keeping credit balances low, avoiding unnecessary inquiries, appropriate financial planning, and developing better credit habits.

