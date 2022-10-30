10 Marvelous Monster Movies That Aren’t Too Scary

Are you a monster movie fan? You have company. Recently, a Redditor asked for the best monster movies that do not occur underwater. Also, they requested monster films that aren't too scary but have jumps and tension buildups.

Finally, they acknowledged they'd seen the Predator, Alien, Godzilla, King Kong, and Jurassic Park monster movie franchises. So here are ten great monster movies that aren't from the notable franchises above.

1. Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele's Nope is a neo-Western science fiction horror movie following two horse-wrangling siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) and their attempt to capture evidence of an unidentified flying object (UFO).

It stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea. Redditor vilebutvast expressed, “I came to recommend this! Trying not to spoil it, but this one is more about tension than outright scares. A very well-done monster movie!!”

2. A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror movie with blind monsters whose acute sense of hearing signals their victim's location. It follows a father (John Krasinski) and a mother (Emily Blunt) struggling to survive while protecting their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).

3. Tremors (1990)

Tremors is a monster horror comedy movie following two handypersons (Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward) attempting to skip a small desert town. However, their plans get thwarted by giant worm-like creatures that get you from under the ground. It stars Finn Carter, Michael Gross, and Reba McEntire and has spawned six sequels and a TV series.

4. Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 is a science fiction thriller following a group of teenagers in 1979. They are filming a Super 8 movie when a train derails and releases an enormous unknown creature. It stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler. Redditor S1ick_R34p3r shared, “My first thought! Almost like The Goonies meets Cloverfield.

5. Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland is a comedy following four strangers making their way through a post-apocalyptic zombie apocalypse in an attempt to find a zombie-free sanctuary. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin.

6. Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is a black comedy horror story and Christmas cult classic that follows a young boy gifted a strange pet known as a Mogwai. There are three rules to follow, or if broken, the cute creature spawns other creatures that turn into aggressive monsters. It stars Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday, and Frances Lee McCain, with Howie Mandel providing the voice of Gizmo.

7. Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is a sci-fi monster movie set in the future when Earth is at war with colossal sea monsters known as Kaiju. It's the first film in the Pacific Rim franchise. It also features an all-star cast of Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Robert Kazinsky, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Max Martini, and Ron Perlman.

8. The Host (2006)

The Host is a South Korean monster movie following a man's attempts to rescue his daughter after being kidnapped by a monster. It stars Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona, and Go Ah-sung.

9. Love and Monsters (2020)

Love and Monsters is a monster adventure seven years after the Monsterpocalypse. It follows a man reconnecting with a high school girlfriend on a radio 80 miles from him. He ventures from the underground to get to her despite the monsters in his path. It stars Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker, and Ariana Greenblatt.

10. The Frighteners (1996)

The Frighteners is a supernatural comedy horror movie following an architect who develops psychic abilities that allow him to see and communicate with ghosts after his wife's murder. It stars Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, Peter Dobson, John Astin, Dee Wallace Stone, Jeffrey Combs, R. Lee Ermey, and Jake Busey.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of monster movies that aren't too scary. Check out these scary movies that aren't too scary for non-horror fans.

