Why Netflix’s “DAHMER” is the Most Haunting Show to Watch This Halloween

**Warning SPOILERS Ahead for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story**

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spent its first two weeks since release in first place on Netlix’s top 10 list. It is currently garnering almost 300 million hours viewed worldwide, seven times that of the next highest ranked series. Its first week did 196.2 million viewed hours, the platform’s best debut for a new series ever (even better than that of Squid Game.)

It would be easy to assign the show’s popularity to Dahmer’s infamy as one of the most disturbed serial killers in history. The show has caused quite a stir for profiting off of tragedy and retraumatizing victims’ families without benefiting them.

While the show is likely getting clicks because of Dahmer’s name, viewers are binging the series because of director Ryan Murphy’s storytelling expertise. In this article, we’ll analyze the unique way DAHMER can disturb viewers so thoroughly while guaranteeing they watch the next episode.

Imagery

Cinematography is especially important in horror/thriller genres and true-crime dramatization. Careful use of imagery in horror is a tool to develop audience suspense. However, focusing scenes directly on gore or violence too often becomes off-putting and overbearing, and the audience becomes desensitized too quickly.

DAHMER instills fear and a general feeling of unease in viewers spectacularly without needing to go too far. Take Dahmer’s apartment, of which we are given a tour in the first episode. The colors used to portray this space are damp and dark with hues of yellow and brown, the sickly green glow from his fish tank, and nothing is exposed correctly or white-balanced. Everything is in shadows.

We don’t see actor Evan Peters’ face for some time during this initial apartment tour. Instead, we are shown the amount of detritus that litters the apartment and his busy hands. There’s a flash of a dead beta fish floating in a fish tank, a bloody drill set aside, and plenty of food waste. No words have been spoken, yet these images tell us the smell of this place is wretched.

In this scene, Dahmer finishes butchering a human body with power tools before disposing of bloody gloves and having a beer and a cigarette. The juxtaposition of bloody tools amongst garbage and beer cans and the relaxed nature of Dahmer’s work tells us that this is a typical occurrence for him. Before even seeing his face, we gather that carnage is as casual for Dahmer as eating a meal, taking a shower, or doing household chores.

During flashbacks of Dahmer’s early years, we see several images of dead animals and their insides. He is overzealous about high school pig dissection and fascinated by the insides of roadkill. We watch as his thoughts drift horribly to memories of a fish’s organs while masturbating.

We later discover that Dahmer had a rare disorder that causes sexual arousal linked to glistening organs, and these images are returned to throughout the show to signify his arousal.

For the average viewer, these images are, at best unsettling, but through the cinematography, we are called to imagine what they meant to Dahmer. We are disgusted but reluctantly yearn to understand his fetishes because they are so unnatural.

The Soundscape

Background audio has the power to make a given scene whimsical, horrifying, suspenseful, or blasé. Horror flicks often rely too heavily on sound effects to make viewers jump in their seats, even when the scene is lackluster.

Instead, DAHMER uses subtle sound effects to complement its naturally horrifying content. Rather than shrill metal groans and creaking, we hear an eerie and otherworldly howl during tense scenes.

This noise is familiar to our ears yet hard to place out of context. It comes when Dahmer intends to do something awful, when we discover his disturbing desires, or when an unsuspecting victim stumbles into Dahmer’s web.

If you hadn’t placed the sound by episode 9, “The Bogeyman,” it’s revealed to be underwater whale sounds. Cassette tapes of whale sounds and Gregorian chants were popular during the 90s, and the Associated Press reports that Dahmer did, in fact, purchase these while incarcerated.

Dahmer’s character in the show claims they “soothe him” when confronted by a guard. This response gives color to the soundscape because they are often played in conjunction with Dahmer’s compulsions. This connection suggests that these acts pacified him in some sick way and made the sound more alarming in hindsight.

The Origins of Dahmer’s Nature

People are fascinated by serial killers; some even call themselves fans of them. Dahmer collected as much as $12,000 from pen pals while in prison- some writers felt sorry for him, but many idolized him. Whether you consider your interest a fascination or fandom, it likely stems from the desire to understand how killers think.

For the average civilized person, unprovoked violence is unthinkable and barbaric. How could someone kill and mutilate 17 people, two of which were just 14 years old? Not to mention commit cannibalism, necrophilia and preserving body parts as souvenirs.

Perhaps our desire to understand comes from our primal nature to fear what we can’t understand. If we can somehow understand, rationalize, or quantify a real-life monster like Dahmer, it may mitigate our fear.

The show truly understands the yearning of true crime fans to understand the killer mentality. Though it is provided sporadically in the series, we’re given a detailed history of everything in Dahmer’s life that could be related to his psychology. The facts about his upbringing portrayed in the show are based on real testimonials from Dahmer and his family.

We learn that Dahmer’s mother was on a plethora of medications while pregnant with him, including potent sedatives and hormones. Dahmer’s mother also struggled heavily with mental health and suicide attempts throughout his youth and was largely absent after divorcing his father.

His dad was emotionally unavailable and avoidant with him at an early age and disapproved of homosexuality strongly. He underwent a double hernia repair at the age of four, which his father claimed had a profoundly negative effect on him.

He was bizarre, aloof, and spacey but could feign normalcy and even charm when coercing victims. There is no record of him being abused as a child. He did not kill for monetary gain, public notoriety, vengeance, or as a satanic ritual, although he did find comfort in the occult.

He confessed to 17 murders and helped the police trace his victims, many of whom they would have never known about otherwise. At times, he almost appeared to show genuine empathy and guilt for his actions, even in actual interviews. He studied the bible in prison and sought salvation through baptism at Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

At the end of the show, we find that Dahmer’s brain was retained after his death at his mother’s request in hopes of finding an explanation for his inexplicable actions. It was preserved with plans of being studied by Fresno State University until a judge ordered it to be cremated in 1995.

A haunting result of the show’s emphasis on backstory is that there is no conclusive explanation for Dahmer’s mind. The inner workings of Jeffrey Dahmer will never fit into our understanding of pathological serial killers. The most chilling aspect of DAHMER is that it painfully admits just how little we can understand about Dahmer’s evil.

