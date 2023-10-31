13 Montenegro Beaches You May Not Know About

In a world with cities getting bigger and the population growing, it’s hard to find that little piece of respite where you can rest your mind, body, and soul. With the uprise in Montenegro’s popularity, visitors sometimes find themselves somewhat let down by all the hype. This is mainly because they stick to the overcrowded spots and city beaches that locals usually avoid.

Because I love my readers and my homeland, I want to share some top-secret information on Montenegro’s most beautiful beaches. Here's where to find the less crowded Montenegro beaches you may not know about.

1. Trsteno

My favorite beach! I might be biased, but Trsteno has it all. It’s hidden in a small bay. It has a beach bar, a restaurant, white sand, and shallow crystal clear waters. It’s very close to Budva and Kotor, the most visited towns on the Montenegrin coast, so you never have to travel over 20 minutes to get there. It also has cheap beach loungers and free parking.

2. Queen’s Beach

Kraljicina Plaza or Queens Beach was unavailable to the public for almost 20 years. It was reserved for Prime ministers, Presidents, and people like Beckhams due to the massive amount of money you had to pay to get it. Today, it is free, and everyone can visit. It is in a small bay surrounded by two hills. The only downsides are that there aren’t any shops or cafes nearby, and since it is public, there aren’t any beach loungers either.

3. Njivice

Njivice is located at the very entrance of the Bay of Kotor. The closest city to it is Herceg Novi, which is very close to the Montenegrin border with Croatia. It consists of several beaches, one of which is a nudist beach if you are into that stuff. The waters are clean and shallow, making it a perfect place for a dip.

4. Sveti Stefan

Another line of beaches that were opened to the public in the last two years is Queen’s Beach. Sveti Stefan is a peninsula near Budva that consists of medieval houses turned hotels, and currently, they are reserved for the richest people on the planet. Dan Bilzerian, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie were guests, but the beach is public. I recommend visiting it before they close it again.

5. Bajova Kula

This is by far the most beautiful beach in Montenegro, but I had to rank it lower due to the price. The beach loungers are over $50 per day, and they have been for the past ten years. The prices of food and drink are also high, but the view is amazing. Located near the medieval village Perast, Bajova Kula is a perfect place for hedonists with a deep pocket.

6. Kings Beach/Milocer

Kings Beach is located in a bay between Queens Beach and Sveti Stefan. Like them, it has been recently opened up to the public. It has beautiful yellow gravel and a white palace just a few inches behind the beach. Like the name said, and like Queens Beach, these beaches were reserved for royalty and were inaccessible to the public for a long time.

7. Valdanos

Valdanos is a bay located near the town of Ulcinj. It is one of the rare places in Ulcinj which isn’t overcrowded. It has a beautiful beach bar where you can chill and relax the whole day.

8. Ada Bojana

At the delta of the Bojana River, where it meets the Adriatic Sea, lies a river island called Ada Bojana. Ada means “delta” in Montenegrin. It’s on a Montenegrin border with Albania, and it’s characterized by strong winds which are perfect for kitesurfing. There is also a nudist beach on a part of the island if you're interested.

9. Mogren Beach

At the very end of Budva town, hidden behind high cliffs, lays Mogren beach. It is one of the beautiful Montenegro beaches with deep, clean waters, a restaurant, and a beach bar. The beach loungers are surprisingly priced affordably, which is unexpected considering the beauty of this place.

10. Plavi Horizonti/The Blue Horizon

If you have small kids who like to wander around, and you are concerned about their wandering, then Plavi Horizonti is a perfect beach for you. It has turquoise shallow waters and white sand, perfect for making sand castles. This beach is located on Lushtica Peninsula near Tivat.

11. Palmon Bay

Palmon Bay is the name of the beach and also the hotel located in Igalo. It is one of the only Montenegro beaches where people with disabilities can enjoy the sea. However, it is quite pricy because of its proximity to the hotel and spa. The beach is beautiful, so it might be worth it to you.

12. Golden Coast/Zlatna Obala

Zlatna Obala is located near Sutomore, and it is one of those beaches that only locals know about. When I say locals, I mean the people who live a few minutes from it. I found out about this beach last year, and I have to tell you it’s worth visiting. The beach is gravel making it a bit unsuitable for anyone who has flat feet like I do, but if you can live with the discomfort, you’ll have a great time.

13. La Bamba

The beach of La Bamba itself isn’t so great since it’s a concrete beach in Igalo, but it is a desirable place for young people. It seems like every night there is a concert, and every day there are parties with loud music.