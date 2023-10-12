More Americans Than Ever Paying $1,000 a Month for New Cars: Why So Much?

I must be in the minority because I cannot imagine spending $1,000 every month on my car. Both of my cars are paid off, and that’s how I like it, so it is wild to think that according to new data, out of everyone who purchased new cars in Q3, 17.5% walked away with a $1,000 monthly car payment. So, what's driving this surge in high monthly car payments?

The Rising Cost of Cars

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, car prices have been through the roof. The average new car costs $48,000, and the average monthly new car payment in Q3 was $736. This is an increase of $30 from Q2, which is a lot.

The Story The Numbers Are Telling

During Q3, the average new car buyer financed an average of $40,149 for their cars with an average term of 68.4 months and an average interest rate of 7.4%. All of these numbers are way higher than they were last year. In 2022, buyers paid an average of $703 per month with a much lower interest rate of 5.7% and a longer term of 70.3 per month.

What in the world does this mean? Car payments are way more expensive. And the reason is that cars cost more, and interest rates are over 2% higher than they were last year.

Are Used Car Prices Any Better?

Used car prices are actually less in Q3 than they were in Q2, falling by an average of $2 since this time last year. Last year, the average used car payment was $565, while this year they are $567. An increase, yes, but not that bad.

What’s interesting is that the interest rate average for used cars is a lot more than the interest rate for new cars. The average rate for used cars is 11.2%, meaning that buyers are paying a lot more in interest on used cars than they are on new cars.

Why Are Interest Rates So High?

When I financed my car in 2018, my rate was 1.7% for a used car. Five years later, it’s 11.2%, which seems mind-blowing to me. And this is exactly why monthly car payments are at a record-high– rising interest rates. The last time interest rates were this high was in 2007, when they hit 7.4% on new cars and 11.4% for used cars.

What’s Going To Happen From Here?

Experts at Edmunds believe that car payments are going to stay this high for the foreseeable future. The UAW strike, plus the shortages that we are still seeing from the pandemic, are all contributing to the price hike we are seeing in the auto industry. More Americans than ever are paying $1,000 a month for their new car payment, and while they might seem absurd to me, this may just be the new normal.