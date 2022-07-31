These 10 Monthly Subscriptions Will Make You More Productive

It seems like everything is a subscription now. While not all subscription packages are created equal, many subscription options are entirely worth the money. And, they will make you 10x more productive, too.

Here are ten monthly subscriptions that are worth the price.

1: Spotify

There’s nothing like a bit of music to get you in the mood to rock that status report or email that you’ve been putting off. If you’re a music lover, Spotify is a great solution. Spotify claims to have over 70 million songs on its platform, including music genres like pop, rock, indie, electronic dance, country, rap, and a wide variety of others.

Spotify Premium for individuals costs $9.99 a month. Spotify also offers free trials to new members.

2: LastPass

If you have a hard time remembering the 100 different password combinations that you use online, then you need LastPass. It’s an app that will store and organize all of your passwords and auto-fill them when you need to use them. It will even help you create new passwords and keep them safe so you won’t have to remember them.

LastPass is free for a single device or $3.00 per month for unlimited devices.

3: FitBod

This is my favorite fitness-based app that tracks your workouts. I like it because it adapts to your fitness level and will suggest exercises you can do at home, in hotel rooms or even in traditional gyms. Complete with pictures and videos of how to do each exercise, it is one of the best apps to get in shape and have more energy throughout the day.

FitBod costs $79.99 a year after a 3-workout trial.

4: Grammarly

Even if you’re not a professional writer, written communication is essential in virtually all facets of your life. The better you write, the more intelligent you’ll come across. Every time. Grammarly is a browser extension that helps you write better and avoid common mistakes. Grammarly connects natively with many apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and many others.

I used to think that I was a great writer. Then I started using Grammarly!

Grammarly is free for basic corrections. Premium is $12 per month and includes full-sentence corrections, word choice suggestions, and tone improvements.

5: Calendly

If keeping track of your schedule is tough, Calendly takes the heavy lifting of scheduling events and meetings off your shoulders. Schedule meetings with clients effortlessly. Create group events. Automate event notifications. Calendly integrates seamlessly with the apps you’re already using, like Google, Office 365, and iCloud calendars.

Calendly is free for primary use and $8 per month for more features.

6: Audible

Audible is the app you need if you love to read but don’t have time to sit down with a book. Available from Amazon, Audible is one of the most extensive audiobook resources in the world. Take audible in the car with you on commutes or during walks in nature. Audible also offers sleep tracks, meditation programs, and podcasts.

Audible is free for 30 days and $14.95 per month after that.

7: Zapier

Zapier is a web-based app designed to automate repetitive tasks. For instance, use Zapier to perform tasks automatically:

Post new blog entries to Facebook

Create Trello cards from starred Gmail emails

Save email attachments to Google Drive

Send thank you emails after Google Form responses

Zapier does require a little technical know-how, but its user interface is easy to figure out and helpful for non-technical people. Zapier has designed hundreds of automation templates from which to choose. Or create your own from scratch. Point and click. Done.

Zapier is free for a limited number of “Zaps.” Then, $19.99 per month.

8: YouTube Premium

YouTube has become the free university we’ve always wanted. YouTube creators offer a wealth of knowledge on virtually any subject. The problem? It’s ad-supported unless you upgrade. How much is your time worth?

YouTube Premium removes ads, letting you focus on watching videos without being interrupted. In addition, the premium membership allows full-quality video downloads for offline viewing, background play for mobile devices, and millions of songs that can be played in the background as you use other apps.

YouTube Premium costs $11.99 a month after a 1-month free trial.

9: Kindle Unlimited

Forget about waiting for physical books to become available at your local library. Save time (and space) by reading books digitally with Kindle Unlimited, available at Amazon. Borrow as many as 20 books at a time from Amazon’s massive collection without any due dates. Popular magazine subscriptions are also available with Kindle Unlimited, like People, Reader’s Digest, BusinessWeek, Southern Living, HGTV, and many others.

Kindle Unlimited costs $9.99 per month.

10: Lumosity

Lumosity is like FitBod but for your brain. Puzzles, challenges, and brain teasers available with Lumosity are designed to keep your mind sharp and on point. Test and improve your analytical skills, language, and reading comprehension, or play any number of games that will both keep you entertained and thinking critically.

Lumosity is free to download. Premium membership costs $11.99 per month.

Image Credit: Shutterstock