24 Moody Films to Watch On a Cold and Rainy Day

On a cold, gloomy, rain-soaked day, there's a certain cinematic magic in the air. As the drops patter against the windowpane and the world outside takes on a grayish hue, there's no better time to cozy up, dim the lights, and immerse yourself in the soul-healing world of moody films. Whether you're seeking a touch of melancholy, a hint of mystery, or a dash of nostalgia, these moody films promise to make those chilly days a bit comfier.

1. Midnight in Paris (2011)

The dreamy, nostalgia-filled streets of Paris in the rain create a magical backdrop for this film, making it an ideal choice for a cozy and contemplative day indoors. In Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, a disillusioned writer, played by Owen Wilson, finds himself transported back in time to the 1920s every night at the stroke of midnight. He meets iconic literary figures and artists, igniting his passion for life and creativity while grappling with the complexities of nostalgia and the present.

2. The Fugitive (1993)

Dr. Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) is wrongly accused of killing his wife and must prove his innocence while being pursued by a relentless U.S. Marshal (Tommy Lee Jones). This tense, suspenseful thriller unfolds against a backdrop of relentless pursuit and a relentless storm, making it perfect for a rainy day viewing.

3. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

As climate disaster unfolds, a series of extreme weather events threaten to plunge the world into a new ice age. A climatologist (Dennis Quaid) embarks on a perilous journey to save his son in this disaster film filled with chilling visuals and intense survival scenes. As the world faces a climatic catastrophe, watching this disaster film during a stormy day adds an extra layer of atmosphere and suspense.

4. The Revenant (2015)

The harsh and unforgiving wilderness, combined with Leonardo DiCaprio's stunning performance, creates a moody and immersive experience perfect for a rainy day's contemplation. The Revenant is a visually stunning and brutally immersive tale of survival. In the 1820s, frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) battles nature, hostile forces, and his own injuries in a quest for revenge and redemption after being left for dead.

5. The Lighthouse (2019)

This eerie psychological horror set on a stormy island will keep you on the edge of your seat while the rain taps on your window. Directed by Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse is an atmospheric horror film set in the late 19th century. It follows two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) who descend into madness while isolated on a remote and stormy island.

6. A Cure for Wellness (2016)

This enigmatic psychological thriller follows a young executive (Dane DeHaan) who is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a mysterious wellness center in the Swiss Alps. He soon becomes trapped in a nightmarish and sinister world of secrets and dark practices. The film's mysterious plot, set in a remote wellness center, will send shivers down your spine while a dark, brooding sky outdoors sets the perfect mood.

7. Prisoners (2013)

This film's dark and tense atmosphere mirrors the stormy emotions and moral dilemmas faced by its characters. In Prisoners, a father (Hugh Jackman) takes the law into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing, and the detective (Jake Gyllenhaal) assigned to the case struggles to find answers. This gripping dark thriller confronts the heartbreaking gray areas of morality and justice.

8. The Breakfast Club (1985)

John Hughes' classic coming-of-age film brings together five high school students from different social groups during a Saturday detention. As they open up to one another, they discover their common humanity, and the film explores themes of identity, belonging, and teenage angst. It's a perfect choice for a cozy, nostalgic rainy day, offering a trip down memory lane.

9. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

This iconic '80s film follows the adventures of Ferris Bueller, a charismatic high school student who fakes an illness to take a day off school. He and his friends venture on a mischievous and fun-filled day in Chicago, all while avoiding his determined principal. Ferris' adventurous escapades in Chicago add a sense of mischief and whimsy to a gray and rainy day.

10. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

The vibrant and imaginative world of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory will brighten up even the gloomiest of days. Based on Roald Dahl's classic, this whimsical musical takes viewers on a journey through Willy Wonka's extraordinary chocolate factory. It's a delightful and imaginative tale that explores the themes of dreams and greed.

11. Blade Runner (1982)

In a dystopian future, Blade Runner follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a retired cop tasked with hunting down and “retiring” rogue replicants — bioengineered humanoids. This neo-noir sci-fi film's iconic rainy and neon-drenched visuals perfectly complement its moody, dystopian narrative.

12. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this Studio Ghibli classic follows Kiki, a young witch, as she embarks on a journey to find her place in the world. This charming and heartwarming animation explores themes of independence and self-discovery. It's the perfect dose of heartwarming charm that you yearn for on a chilly, rainy afternoon.

13. The Terminal (2004)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film stars Tom Hanks as Viktor Navorski, a man from a fictional Eastern European country who finds himself stranded at JFK Airport in New York when his homeland undergoes political upheaval. The Terminal is a heartwarming tale of human connection and resilience. Viktor's heartwarming journey and the film's message of human connection are particularly poignant on a day when the rain keeps you indoors.

14. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a disturbing and atmospheric horror film that follows a group of friends who attend a Swedish midsummer festival, only to find themselves in the midst of increasingly bizarre and nightmarish rituals. The stark contrast between the eerie midsummer festivities and the gray backdrop of a rainy day makes this horror film even more unsettling.

15. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network‘s portrayal of ambition and betrayal in the tech world is an engrossing choice for a contemplative day indoors. David Fincher's film tells the story of the founding of Facebook and the personal and legal conflicts that arose between Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his associates. It's a gripping and character-driven drama that earned itself a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

16. Lost in Translation (2003)

This beautifully subtle film by Sofia Coppola follows the unlikely friendship that develops between a lonely and disoriented American (Bill Murray) and a young woman (Scarlett Johansson) in a Tokyo hotel. The film explores themes of alienation and connection mostly through ambiance and visuals. The film's exploration of loneliness and connection is particularly resonant when the world outside is shrouded in rain.

17. The Thing (1982)

The intense paranoia and isolation in this Antarctic thriller will send shivers down your spine as the rain taps on your window. John Carpenter's The Thing is a suspenseful and terrifying sci-fi horror film. A group of researchers in Antarctica must battle an alien shape-shifting organism that can mimic any lifeform, leading to paranoia and fear.

18. Drive (2011)

This stylish crime drama follows a Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) who moonlights as a getaway driver. As he becomes involved in a heist gone wrong, he must protect a woman and her son, leading to a violent and moody journey. The film's stylish neo-noir visuals and melancholic score create a brooding atmosphere that's perfect for a rainy day's reflection.

19. Her (2013)

In the near future, a lonely and introverted writer (Joaquin Phoenix) develops an unlikely relationship with an advanced artificial intelligence (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Her is a touching exploration of human connection and the impact of technology in the digital age, which hits especially hard when you're cozied up indoors by yourself.

20. Back to the Future (1985)

When the world outside is gray and damp, transport yourself to a world of adventure and nostalgia with Back to the Future. It follows teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) as he travels back to the 1950s in a time machine built by his eccentric scientist friend (Christopher Lloyd). This beloved time-travel classic is filled with humor, excitement, and a dash of 1950s charm, making it an excellent choice for brightening up a gloomy day.

21. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python's zany and offbeat humor will brighten up any rainy day. On a day when the weather keeps you indoors, embark on a hilariously absurd quest for the Holy Grail with King Arthur and his eccentric knights, and you'll find yourself laughing out loud in no time.

22. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean is the perfect choice if you're looking for an exciting and adventurous escape on a day when you can't venture outside. Join the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow as he takes you on a swashbuckling journey to rescue his stolen ship and confront a cursed crew. The action, humor, and sea shanties will transport you to a world of high-seas excitement.

23. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Tim Burton‘s dark and whimsical fairy tale is a perfect match for a moody, overcast day. The story of Edward, a gentle man with scissors for hands, who is brought into a suburban community, is a poignant and beautifully crafted tale about acceptance and the search for belonging. It's a delightful mixture of heartwarming and melancholic moments.

24. Beetlejuice (1988)

When the rain is falling and you're in the mood for something delightfully strange and quirky, Beetlejuice is the answer. This dark comedy and supernatural film offers a unique blend of humor and the supernatural, with the chaotic and mischievous ghost Beetlejuice at the center of it all.

A recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) hires a mischievous ghost named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to rid their home of the obnoxious new owners. As the rain taps on your window, you'll find yourself laughing and cringing at the odd and otherworldly events that unfold in this iconic film.