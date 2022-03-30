Review: ‘Moon Knight’ Succeeds With Dark and Gritty Storytelling, But Fails With Mental Health Representation 

Oscar Isaac’s highly anticipated debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived by way of a somewhat underwhelming premiere, but it lays the groundwork for a far more promising six-episode series.

Moon Knight was always going to be a difficult series to launch because the titular character doesn’t have the pop culture name permeance of characters like Loki or The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Despite a few subtle nods to what has come before (like the Global Repatriation Council advert that can be spotted in the Moon Knight promos), the series feels disconnected from the larger universe, which is a double-edged sword. On one hand, that allows the series to have the freedom to focus on a more isolated story, but on the other hand, folks have come to expect interconnected storytelling.

Right out of the gate, Moon Knight establishes itself as the MCU’s first venture into a much darker, grittier, and more grounded world—much in the same way that Netflix’s former Marvel fare was—but this also acts against it because the violence across the first four episodes is more than we’ve seen before. People are bloodied and beaten, people fall off cliffs with resounding thuds, people get stabbed, people are shot in the chest, people are impaled by javelins, and there are even fresh organs in canopic jars. The stakes are significantly higher than we have seen in the past and, as someone who has been craving this level of mature storytelling, I hope it works in Moon Knight’s favor.

Moon Knight opens on the series’ antagonist Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) as he is crushing up a glass to place in his shoes. It’s a pretty starkly grim cold open, but it very quickly introduces audiences to the twisted mindset of the character. This is a man who relishes pain and it signals that he will be a daunting advisory. Harrow is a menacing presence throughout the premiere as he pursues Marc Spector (Isaac) to reclaim the scarab of Ammit and amass a following of blindly loyal followers that will do his bidding.

Steven Grant (Isaac) is a mild-mannered, gift shop employee at the British Museum in London. In the span of a few short minutes, we learn that he is habitually late for work, has a passion for history, and he has to shackle himself to his bed at night because he has a habit of “wandering” when he sleeps. He is entirely unaware of the fact that he is an alter of Marc Spector, who is the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). It’s a very complex situation. While he is aware of his tendency to wander when he is asleep and knows that he tends to “lose time,” Steven doesn’t learn the gravity of his situation until he awakens in a field outside of Neuschwanstein Castle where he is being pursued by two men with guns.

In Germany, Steven crosses paths with Arthur who is weighing the judgment of his followers in the town square. Steven attempts to blend in, but Arthur recognizes him as the mercenary Marc Spector. He calls Steven forward to make a judgment on whether he is a good or bad person, but the tattoo on Arthur’s forearm reveals that there is “chaos” within Steven. After this unnerving encounter with Arthur, Steven takes off in a stolen cupcake van and fights for control over his body. Fortunately for him, Marc breaks through long enough to kill off a few pursuers and get them back home to London safely.

Steven awakens back in his bed and believes that everything in Germany was just a frightening nightmare, but as his day unfolds he discovers that not only has he lost two days of his life, but Arthur Harrow has tracked him down to the British Museum. The epic final showdown between Steven and the otherworldly jackal is just a taste of the battles and chaos that lay ahead in Moon Knight.

The Moon Knight premiere starts off weaker than some of the previous Disney+ debuts, but that is the cost that comes with introducing a new character into an ever-expanding universe. There’s no denying that the series is fun, especially with Isaac as its ever-charming lead. Though even he seems a little at odds with the often cringey self-deprecating jokes, and that’s also overlooking the British accent that he uses as Steven.

Looking Ahead to Moon Knight Episodes 2 Through 4

[The following contains mild spoilers for episodes 2 through 4]

The first four episodes of Moon Knight do a decent job in portraying Marc’s dissociative identity disorder (DID), though it does lean heavily into the “broken glass” imagery that was unfortunately popularized in pop culture by M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy. Functionally this tactic works to allow both Steven and Marc to be present in the moment—typically through talking to their own reflection. Stylistically, the shattered glass imagery allows them to play with mirrors and glass in clever ways that create visual duplicates and showcases the duality of the characters.

Despite the early assurance that Marc’s mental health struggles were going to be portrayed with care, the dueling personas often feel a bit gimmicky. He comes in and out of consciousness (and identities) at inopportune moments, he banters with himself, and it genuinely feels like it’s overdramatized at times for laughs. DID is a debilitating mental illness that comes from trauma, not a quirky disorder that lets you live a double life. Oscar Isaac gives two very distinct performances as both Marc and Steven, though there is a common thread between the two identities—Marc’s wife Layla (May Calmaway), who comes as a complete surprise to Steven.

Moon Knight may be the titular character, but Moon Knight gets far more compelling once Layla El-Faouly is introduced. She may be married to Marc (for the time being at least) but she has immediate sparks of romance with Steven. I’m not entirely certain if my first instinct upon learning that my husband, who is already the avatar for an Egyptian god, has DID is to flirt with and kiss his alter, but it mostly works. I guess. Layla’s dynamic with both Marc and Steven feels very reminiscent of Evie and Rick in The Mummy, which makes for really exciting storytelling. They work with Khonshu to figure out what Arthur is up to, track down antiquities dealers, fight side-by-side, and when they venture into tombs they face off against mummy-esq creatures and freshly filled canopic jars that are the stuff of nightmares.

While the storytelling continues to improve across the next three episodes, there is still much to be desired with Moon Knight. Fortunately, with Egyptian director Mohamed Diab behind the camera for the majority of the episodes, audiences won’t have to worry about inaccurate or offensive stereotypes as they venture to Cairo and the pyramids, but the first four episodes make no mention of Marc Spector's Jewishness (which is an integral part of his character) and the portrayal of DID doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. The tonal shift that comes with Moon Knight—including the hyperviolence and brutal realism—doesn’t necessarily free the series from the Marvel missteps. Episode four ends on a pretty serious cliffhanger, which hopefully has a satisfying followthrough considering how heavily it relies on tropes related to Marc’s mental health.

Moon Knight has a really strong premise, but the execution is rather messy. Hopefully, the final two episodes, which critics haven’t seen yet, find a way to bring it all together and give Oscar Isaac the Marvel series he deserves.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30th, with new episodes each Wednesday on Disney+.

Image Credit: Disney+.