More Baby Boomers Than Millennials Seem To Be Enjoying the ‘Good Life,’ Debt To Blame

The 34-year-old making over $100,00 a year at a law firm who just took out a 30-year mortgage to buy a condo.

The 29-year-old English teacher with summers off to pursue her dream of traveling to Barcelona and Paris.

The 36-year-old star high school football player returning to his alma mater to coach the varsity team and raise a family.

The stereotypical image would have these millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — living life to the fullest, savoring their paychecks and adulthood freedoms.

COVID-19 Altered Reality

But the economic effects of COVID-19 and the roller-coaster job market have hit this generation hard. It is often not them but their parents and grandparents who now feel more secure and more accessible.

The business intelligence company Morning Consult's financial well-being index, which tracks people's security and freedom, indicated baby boomers’ economic well-being score rose by 4.04 from August 2022 to August 2023. According to Morning Consult, a one-point jump is associated with incomes increasing by $15,000 or a credit score increasing by 20 points.

On the other hand, millennials’ financial well-being score dropped by .94 — the most significant decline across all age groups in Morning Consult’s August index.

“Millennials … are in the middle of their peak earning years. They have families; they're starting to own homes. Those are all good things,” Jaime Toplin, a financial services analyst at Morning Consult, points out, as reported by Business Insider.

Student Loans Loom and Loom

But educational debt is taking its toll, according to Morning Consult's polling.

PYMNTS Intelligence, which tracks global news and analysis in payments, retail, fintech, and financial services, conducted research regarding the financial situation of millennials. In September, when rising grocery bills were still topic No. 1 among many, 1 in 4 Gen Z, millennial, and bridge millennial consumers were more concerned about student loans than other financial obligations.

PYMNTS Intelligence also found that 43% of consumers with loans who are concerned about repayments believe their financial stability will suffer, 36% worry about paying monthly bills, and 35% are concerned about paying everyday expenses.

Morning Consult’s August index echoed those findings, showing that “55% of millennials reported that they were concerned that the money they have or plan to save won't last.”

Good Money, Bad Feelings

This comes despite the median net worth of Americans ages 35 to 44, about $135,300 in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances.

Writing in Psychology Today in 2019, Loren Soeiro, a New York City psychologist, said: “Many of my millennial clients are, for the first time, facing big choices that are likely to have lifelong consequences, and that they feel profoundly uncertain about how they should make these decisions. But there are other facets of decision-related anxiety, as well: Some young adults may find that they have too many choices and that trying to distinguish between their options is overwhelming. Others are seized by ‘analysis paralysis,' having difficulty seeing why one option is better than another, and feeling unable to make a choice at all.”

Four years later, Morning Consult's shows that the analysis paralysis might still exist.