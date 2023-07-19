More Than Half of US Mothers Have No Savings for The Future, Research Shows

50% of mothers in the United States have absolutely no retirement savings. Their male counterparts do a little bit better – only a third of dads are financially unprepared for their retirement years.

The research conducted by The Century Foundation shows that a staggering number of mothers in the country have nothing in the name of retirement savings. This is due to a combination of factors, including the effects of a gender-based wage gap, and a lifetime of dealing with the pink tax, often referred to as the “penalty of motherhood.”

Research conducted in 2022 showed that the difference in pay that women and men get, also known as the gender pay gap, hasn't improved in almost two decades. Most women in the United States still earn only 82 cents for every 1 dollar the male labor force members earn. In 2002, they made just 2 cents less than that. This trend has only worsened through the decades since, in 1982, women earned a mere 65 cents for every dollar a man earned.

Penalty of Motherhood

There are a few factors that are at play here. And one of the major ones is parenthood. Mothers between the ages of 25 and 44 tend to show less likelihood of joining the labor force than women who do not have children.

Even when mothers join the workforce, they are less likely to stay longer hours since home and child management duties usually primarily fall on them. This seriously hurts their career prospects, which, in turn, reduces the chances of them planning and saving for the future.

Conversely, men are more likely to work longer hours in the force, leading to career growth and income increments. This is considered the “fatherhood wage premium” and may negatively affect the gender wage gap. What is worse is that fewer than 47% of mothers in the labor force have a retirement savings account.

Then there's also job or occupational segregation at work, where women seem to be directed toward lower-paying careers like teaching. At the same time, men usually opt for higher-paying jobs like engineering.

How To Fix a Broken System

At this point, government intervention has become necessary. The government must introduce policies to decrease the pay gap and fix the retirement planning system to help mothers who may not even join the workforce. For example, a stay-at-home mom could do with retirement plans run by the state since they do not have access to workplace programs. Automatic state savings plans can help mothers enroll if they are not covered by a 401(k). Automating the system would remove most of the effort mothers need to register under such plans.

Suppose a system could be devised to reward caregiving so mothers could be financially rewarded for childcare, cleaning, and management they do daily. The Democrats did introduce an Act like that in 2021. The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act was supposed to provide retirement benefits to caregivers, like mothers, who often quit the workforce to provide for current and future members of the same. But perhaps this is all wishful thinking at the moment.

That said, while changes are required at the policy level, and the system needs government intervention, here's what mothers can do to start preparing for the future:

1 Maintain Financial Identity

Keeping one's financial identity is essential even if you are a stay-at-home mom. This means having a separate and individual savings account and having a healthy credit history. Maintaining an individual financial identity offers many benefits and contributes to long-term financial well-being.

2 Consider Freelancing

If the era of remote work has done one thing, it is making work accessible. Now people who cannot visit offices can do their job from the comfort of their own homes. Freelancing offers stay-at-home mothers the flexibility to maintain a household while also earning money. This is a great solution as it allows you to set your hours.

Additionally, with the current pay disparities, many working moms need additional income to cover all household expenses. A side job as a freelancer can provide supplementary income to cover expenses.

3 Check Retirement Savings and Benefits Options

You can opt for Spousal IRA if your spouse is in the workforce and you aren't. If you were employed before and had a retirement fund, you can consider Rollover IRA. Also, remember to check your Social Security account and know what benefits you are getting.

