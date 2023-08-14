Beyond The Party: Life-Saving Morning-After Etiquette Tips

Ever woke up after a fun night and felt lost on what to do next? Don't worry, we've all been there. That's why we've put together this handy guide of suggestions from everyday people like us on the internet. From saying the proper goodbyes to handling unexpected situations, we've got you covered with 14 simple but life-saving tips.

1- Leave Quietly

This may seem counterintuitive, but sometimes quietly slipping away is the way to go if you crash at a buddy's place after a party. Of course, leave a note and follow up with a text explaining why you had to escape in the wee hours.

2- Tidy Up Your Trail

Remember, leaving the place in the shape (or better) you met is the golden rule. If you take away just one tip, let it be this: Leave the spot as spick and span as possible. No host wants to clean up after another adult. Yes, they can always get cleaners, but that's the least you can do.

Give the bedroom and bathroom the eagle-eye check for your stuff on your way out. Strip the bed and tuck the sheets in a pillowcase at its feet. A speedy wipe-down of the bathroom counters for rogue toothpaste, abandoned cups, or stray hairs is a thoughtful touch. And, of course, put everything back where it belongs.

3- Be Helpful

Nobody likes or invites back a nonchalant guest. If you're pretty tight with your host, you can offer to help with cooking, set up the dining table and handle the dish duty, or tackle a minor home fix if you're handy. Even if they say no, they'll still be happy you offered.

And if you stay a while, Clear your eating zone after you're done, grab some groceries, and gas up the car if you borrowed it.

4- Communicate

Not every host will be okay with you disappearing if you need to leave early or if plans shift unexpectedly. Keeping the lines of communication open is crucial. By giving them a heads-up about your change in plans, you show respect for their time and effort in hosting you. This small gesture can go a long way in maintaining a positive and considerate relationship.

5- Buy a Thoughtful Gift

A small gesture can speak volumes about your appreciation. Buying a thoughtful gift is a delightful way to show that you value your host's generosity. It doesn't need to be extravagant; a simple token such as a potted plant, a box of their favourite treats, or a bottle of wine can convey your gratitude. That's one of the best ways to demonstrate that you appreciate their effort to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable.

6- Don't Overstay Your Welcome

No matter how tempting it is to hang around and continue the good times, be mindful of the appropriate duration of your stay. Pay attention to cues from your host — if they start winding down or tidying up, it might indicate that it's time to wrap things up. Parting on a positive note and respecting their space will leave them with fond memories of your visit rather than an overstayed welcome.

7- Respect Their Space

Being a gracious guest extends beyond your interactions. It also involves respecting their personal space and belongings. Always ask for permission before using or borrowing anything and avoid invading their privacy. Remember, it's their home, and treating it with care and consideration will enhance your experience as a guest. Everyone loves it when you respect their space. Thoughtfulness and consideration are the way to go.

8- Dive Into Shared Activities

Sometimes, being a standout guest means immersing yourself in shared activities. Whether it's cooking together, playing games, or engaging in a hobby, your active participation adds to the overall enjoyment. One commenter shares they love it when people stay over their house after a party and they always cook everyone breakfast before they leave. Know your host!

9- Follow House Rules

Every home has its rhythm and rules. During the party, it's hard to remember all the rules when you're dancing, raving, or downing booze. But you must adapt and adhere to the host's regulations if you're there a minute after you wake up. Pay attention to nonverbal cues, noise levels, and other routines your host has in place. Respecting their established norms will make you fun and pleasing to be around.

10- Offer To Chip In

Even if you're a guest, your willingness to contribute makes everything better, even if they say no. Consider offering to cover some expenses or replacing some of the used resources. No one likes to be taken for granted. If you're proactive, you're indirectly telling your host that you understand and appreciate the effort and resources they've dedicated to your pleasure.

11- Don't Forget Stuff

After a party, you may be a bit hungover. So, before you leave, sweep through the room, bathroom, and common areas to ensure you're not leaving any belongings behind. Forgotten items can inconvenience your host and create an unnecessary hassle for both parties. Besides, this simple step makes your departure as smooth as your arrival.

12- Share The Fun Memories

After you've left and settled back into your routine, sharing the fun memories you made is excellent, especially if you're still building a relationship with your host. Communicating like this can keep the positive vibes alive. Plus, what better way to let your host know that you genuinely enjoyed your time and value the moments you spent together? You also strengthen your connection and make them look forward to spending time with you.

13- Express Your Gratitude

Remember to thank your host twice or three times during your stay: upon arrival, as you're leaving (if they're up), and once more when you're home. Share a specific moment that you enjoyed the most during the party. You can also wrap it up with an invitation to return the favor. If you're up for it, a charming touch is gifting fresh flowers. If not, no worries — thank them one way or another.

14- Gift of Reciprocity

Turn the tables on gratitude by preparing a little surprise for your host. Whether it's a homemade treat, a small souvenir, or a heartfelt handwritten note, offering a token of appreciation adds warmth to your farewell. It's a beautiful way to show that their hospitality hasn't gone unnoticed and that you value the time spent together.

Source: (Reddit).