Mortgage Rates Going Into 2024 Still Too High for Many Would-Be Home Buyers

If a new home is on your Christmas wish list, expect a Grinch when dealing with interest rates.

As of Nov. 22, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.32%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is down from the 8% level that rates reached in October, the first time they have been that high since 2000. But the 7.32% rate is much higher than most would-be home buyers are willing to swallow.

Economists at government-backed mortgage giant Fannie Mae say they don’t expect the rates to come down more anytime soon. It reports that existing home sales dropped 18.9% year-per-year in June.

An NBC News analysis of data from Zillow, which tracks home prices, found that estimated mortgage payments have increased in more than 500 cities since the end of 2020, with payments doubling in more than half of them.

Mortgage applications have fallen to their lowest level since 1996, the Mortgage Brokers Association had said in October.

Tough Times but Some Options for Home Buyers

“If you're looking for a new home, there's a strong chance that your search has been challenging. Between a low supply of available homes and high mortgage rates, it can be difficult to find affordable housing options,” writes Kendall Little of CBS News’ Money Watch.

She advises people to check their credit scores to look for any errors and “avoid applying for other loans or credit cards too close to your mortgage or refinance application.”

Little also says shopping around among various lenders can often result in a better deal for you.

With some economists predicting a slowdown next year, there is, however, a silver lining for this who have jobs and are looking to buy a house.

On the optimistic side, analysts at investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley predict the United States will avoid a recession and that mortgage rates will fall, incomes will continue to rise and more houses will be put on the market with prices dropping overall.

Crystal Balling Some Improvements

“We think we are poised for an improvement in affordability that we have only seen a handful of times over the past ~35 years,” they wrote in a 59-page report sent to investors forecasting the economic outlook for 2024. “We expect home prices to fall modestly as housing activity picks up versus 2023 with new home sales outpacing existing sales,” the report said.

Online lender Rocket Mortgage, which bills itself as one of the largest non-bank mortgage originators and was previously known as Quicken Loans, put housing situation this way: “Real estate trends in 2023 have been dominated by rising mortgage rates and stubbornly high home prices due to low housing inventory. It’s important to keep two things in mind: No one knows the future and real estate is local, so it’s hard to make sweeping predictions.

“Ultimately, the choice to buy or sell a home now or in the new year should come down to whether the buyer or seller is personally ready to take the leap.”