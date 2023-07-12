Everything You Need to Know About Tatooine’s Biggest Cities

Mos Eisley, a huge spaceport on the Star Wars planet Tatooine, has been described as a miserable hive of villainy and scumbags, while Mos Espa has many residences, workspaces, and business enterprises, as well as amusement areas, some of which are massive.

Mos Espa is clearly described as the entertainment city in Tatooine because of its difference from Mos Eisley's community, thriving with notorious people, but still, it is the largest settlement on the planet.

Let's see some facts between Mos Espa and Mos Eisley below.

Are Mos Espa and Mos Eisley the Same Place?

Yes, Mos Espa and Mos Eisley rest in the same place in Tatooine. They're in the same position, relative to each other, but they are apart.

Mos Espa and Mos Eisley are the same spaceports on the desert planet Tatooine. Mos Espa is a spaceport resting near the Dune Sea. This port is very expensive compared to Mos Eisley.

Mos Eisley is located north of Anchorhead, Great Mesra Plateau, southeast of the Jundland Wastes. This port lacks a landing facility.

What's the Distance Between Mos Eisley and Mos Espa?

The Secrets of Tatooine sourcebook released an earlier reference map that depicted Mos Espa and Mos Eisley in nearly identical relative positions, although the scale suggests that they are 192 miles (309 km) apart.

As the crow flies, the speed distance it gets is 84.6 miles, or about 136.1 km, according to the map in Star Wars: Complete Locations.

Even with the necessity to take a less-than-direct path across the Mesra Plateau, Luke's landspeeder has a top speed of 155 mph, so the voyage would take less than an hour.

Is Mos Espa the Biggest City in Tatooine?

The internet says that the biggest city is Mos Eisley, but the biggest city in Tatooine is Mos Espa.

Mos Espa holds in its place the Mos Espa Arena, which has a massive location that can be seen on the outskirts that you only see in the prequel with Qui-Gon.

Is Mos Espa More Dangerous Than Mos Eisley?

Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace is where the first appearance of Mos Espa, which was the home of Shmi and Anakin Skywalker. It may not be as cruel and unruly as Mos Eisley, but Mos Espa appears to be the ground and settlement for Hutt Clan right after the death of Jabba the Hutt.

Mos Espa still is a dangerous place. As shown many times in the Book of Boba Fett, Fett keeps rivalry with the spaceport's mayor as he betrays him to the rival Pyke Syndicate, who is looking to hijack Tatooine from Boba Fett's control.

Most of Mos Espa's colony is divided into multiple groups, still part of Boba Fett's territory that Fett's criminal vassals lead.

Is Mos Eisley Worse Than Mos Espa?

Sort of, but they're the same. Comparing the two spaceports, Mos Eisley cannot hold or maintain main landing facilities, making them dependent on 362 individual hangars. Illegally parked vessels are frequent here in Mos Eisley.

Even though the Empire built a small garrison in Mos Eisley during the Galactic Civil War, it still didn't help with the city's tremendous crime rate. The New Quarter was more tourist-friendly, where tourists could relax, but at the same time, crimes were still thriving.

Mos Espa, one of the few ports on the planet Tatooine's Outer Rim, was home to a wide variety of residences, workplaces, and businesses, as well as entertainment facilities, some of which were enormous in scale.

The Boonta Eve Classic podrace is held at the Mos Espa Grand Arena, which has seating for the entire city's population, making Mos Espa a successful city.

Enslaved people were frequently trafficked within the city because the Hutts, who ruled Mos Espa, regarded the practice of slavery to be immensely beneficial. One such slave dealer was the Toydarian Watto, who had a part store. The city center was situated in a crater.