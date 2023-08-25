25 Music Fans Voted These The Most 90s Songs Ever Made. Do You Agree?

The 90s was a transformative decade for music lovers and their artists, with a rise to diverse genres and sounds. Today, we take you on an exciting journey to unravel the 25 most 90s songs ever made, as voted by fans.

1 – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

Released in 1991, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana is often hailed as one of the defining songs of the grunge era. With its explosive guitar riffs and raw energy, the song captured the angst and disillusionment of a generation.

Written by Kurt Cobain, the lead singer and guitarist of Nirvana, the lyrics are known for their cryptic and introspective nature, reflecting the alienation and dissatisfaction prevalent among youth at the time.

2 – “Wonderwall” by Oasis

Next up on our list is “Wonderwall” by British rock band, Oasis. This song, written by Noel Gallagher, the band's lead guitarist and principal songwriter, showcased Gallagher's knack for crafting melodic, introspective tunes.

“Wonderwall” combines acoustic guitar strumming with Gallagher's distinctive vocals, creating a heartfelt and emotionally resonant composition. “Wonderwall” propelled Oasis to international stardom and remains one of their most iconic and beloved songs.

3 – “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

In 1998, the young pop princess Britney Spears burst onto the music scene with her debut single, “Baby One More Time.” The song instantly became a phenomenon, catapulting Spears to superstardom and solidifying her status as a pop culture icon.

The song's success can be attributed to its catchy melody and its provocative music video, which showcased Spears in a schoolgirl outfit and became a defining visual image of the era.

4 – “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

The Spice Girls took the world by storm with their debut single, “Wannabe.” This upbeat and empowering track introduced the world to the individual personas of each member, creating the girl power phenomenon.

“Wannabe” became an anthem for female empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace friendship, independence, and self-expression.

5 – “California Love” by Tupac

“California Love” is a collaboration between rapper Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre. This West Coast hip-hop anthem pays homage to California's vibrant culture and serves as an ode to the artists' hometowns.

The song features a catchy and instantly recognizable synth-driven melody, along with Tupac's distinct flow and powerful lyrics. “California Love” became a massive hit, showcasing West Coast rap's cultural impact and dominance during the '90s.

6 – “Waterfalls” by TLC

“Waterfalls” by TLC delves into topics such as substance addiction's dangers, promiscuity's consequences, and the struggles marginalized communities face. “Waterfalls” became one of TLC's biggest hits through its powerful message and soulful vocals.

The song seamlessly blends R&B, hip-hop, and pop elements, showcasing the group's unique sound and ability to address societal concerns with their music.

7 – “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette's “Ironic,” released in 1995, became an instant classic and a defining song of the '90s. “Ironic” showcased Morissette's introspective songwriting style and ability to infuse personal experiences with universal themes, making it a timeless piece of '90s music.

8 – “Creep” by Radiohead

You might agree that it is a haunting, emotionally charged alternative rock ballad. The song's introspective lyrics express self-doubt, alienation, and longing.

“Creep” became a breakthrough hit for Radiohead, introducing them to a wider audience and establishing their reputation as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the '90s.

9 – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

“I Want It That Way” is a pop masterpiece by the American boy band, The Backstreet Boys, released in 1999. This ballad captured the hearts of millions worldwide with its catchy hook and harmonies.

The song's soaring chorus and heartfelt lyrics perfectly encapsulate the universal desire for love and understanding. “I Want It That Way” showcased the Backstreet Boys' polished vocal abilities and propelled them to become one of the most successful boy bands ever.

10 – “Alive” by Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's “Alive” was released in 1991 as the debut single from their acclaimed album “Ten.” This grunge anthem features Eddie Vedder's powerful vocals and introspective lyrics, tackling themes of identity, survival, and resilience.

With this song, Pearl Jam's status was solidified as one of the leading bands of the grunge movement. “Alive” remains a fan favorite and a testament to the raw energy and authenticity of '90s rock.

11 – “Basket Case” by Green Day

Next is “Basket Case,” a punk rock anthem by Green Day. With its fast-paced rhythm, and relatable lyrics about anxiety and self-doubt, the song resonated with a generation of disenchanted youth worldwide. “Basket Case” showcased Green Day's signature blend of punk energy and melodic sensibilities.

12 – “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

With this song comes a certain kind of longing for the past. Mariah Carey's “Fantasy,” released in 1995, is a vibrant blend of pop and R&B. “Fantasy” is a feel-good anthem celebrating liberation, daydreaming, and embracing one's fantasies. Upon its release, the song received positive reviews only from contemporary music critics.

13 – “One” by U2

“One” is a poignant rock ballad that explores themes of unity, love, and forgiveness. The song's introspective lyrics and Bono's emotive vocals create a powerful and emotional listening experience.

“One” has been hailed as one of U2's greatest and most enduring hits, resonating with audiences worldwide. The song is endowed with the message of togetherness and compassion, which makes it a beloved timeless anthem.

14 – “Don't Speak” by No Doubt

Produced in 1996, this fine song is a powerful, emotional breakup ballad. The song, written by lead vocalists Gwen Stefani and Eric Stefani, captures the pain and vulnerability of a failing romance.

With its heartfelt lyrics and Stefani's delivery, “Don't Speak” resonated with listeners worldwide, becoming one of No Doubt's most successful and recognizable songs.

15 – “Nuthin' But a ‘G' Thang” by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

“Nuthin' But a ‘G' Thang,” is a legendary collaboration between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg that epitomizes West Coast gangsta rap. The song is “Dr. Dre” iconic, with synthesizing melody, infectious beats, and smooth flow from both artists.

“Nuthin' But a ‘G' Thang” showcased Dr. Dre's production skills and Snoop Dogg's effortless charisma. The track still is a staple of '90s hip-hop and a testament to the enduring influence of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

16 – “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

“I Will Always Love You,” originally written and performed by Dolly Parton, gained global recognition when Whitney Houston released her rendition for the soundtrack of the 1992 film “The Bodyguard.”

Houston's soulful and powerful vocals and the song's heartfelt lyrics created an unforgettable ballad of love and heartache. “I Will Always Love You” became among the best-selling singles ever. It is a timeless '90s classic.

17 – “Juicy” by The Notorious BIG

What can you say about a song that starts with: “Yeah, this album is dedicated / To all the teachers that told me I'd never amount to nothin'?”

This autobiographical hip-hop anthem tells the story of Christopher Wallace's rise from a struggling artist to a successful rapper. The song samples Mtume's “Juicy Fruit” and features Biggie's distinctive flow and lyrical prowess.

18 – “1979” by Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins indeed came with a smash, propelling right into the hearts of fans and smashing the music world within that decade. “1979” is an alternative rock track that encapsulates the spirit of youth and nostalgia.

The essence of suburban teenage life is captured through the song, with its dreamy guitar riffs and introspective lyrics.

19. “Vogue” by Madonna

Like Madonna or not, it doesn't change that her “Vogue” was a hit success in the decade, and she was once everyone's favorite. The song pays homage to the glamorous world of fashion and the LGBTQ+ ballroom culture of New York City.

“Vogue” features an infectious beat, catchy hooks, and Madonna's confident vocals, creating an instant club classic. The track's success remains an iconic representation of '90s dance music.

20 – “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

“Losing My Religion,” released by R.E.M. in 1991, is an alternative rock hit that delves into unrequited love and personal introspection themes. The song's melancholy melody and Michael Stipe's emotive vocals create a sense of yearning and vulnerability.

“Losing My Religion” propelled R.E.M. to global success, earning them critical acclaim and commercial recognition.

21 – “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

“Enter Sandman” is a heavy metal anthem that showcases Metallica's powerful sound and intricate guitar work.

The song is designed with chugging riffs, thunderous drums, and James Hetfield's aggressive vocals, which all come together to create a dark and intense atmosphere. “Enter Sandman” became one of Metallica's signature songs and still is, even to date.

22 – “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

This song is poignant and introspective in all its ways. It delves into lead singer Anthony Kiedis' struggles with addiction and loneliness.

Its soulful melody, emotive lyrics, and John Frusciante's melodic guitar work create a beautifully melancholic composition.

23 – “No Scrubs” by TLC

Think TLC and think of one of the huge transformers of music in the 1990s. “No Scrubs” is an empowering R&B track that addresses the issue of men lacking ambition or self-respect in relationships.

“No Scrubs” became a massive hit, cementing TLC's status as one of the best-selling girl groups of all time and highlighting their ability to deliver catchy, empowering messages through their music.

24 – “Killing Me Softly” by The Fugees

“Killing Me Softly” is a compelling cover of Roberta Flack's 1973 hit. The track features Lauryn Hill's mesmerizing vocals, Wyclef Jean's rapped verses, and Pras' harmonies, creating a unique fusion of hip-hop and R&B.

The Fugees' rendition of “Killing Me Softly” captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, earning critical acclaim and commercial success.

25 – “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Sung by Celine Dion, the power ballad became a global phenomenon, earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song and becoming one of the best-selling singles ever.

Dion's soaring vocals and the song's sweeping orchestration captured the epic romance and emotional impact of the Titanic film.

