The 19 Most Addicting Video Games and Franchises of All Time

Gaming has become both a social and personal staple in many of our lives. Games come in shapes and sizes. Some may even say they base their schedules on them so that these storylines and gameplay can be fully immersive. It can be both an escape from reality, as well as a way to connect with others.

Make sure to pack a snack and grab your most comfortable chair before diving into this list, as we have compiled the most addicting games for you to explore!

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The very first Zelda game was released in February 1986. However, the most gripping game to date has been The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1998.

Follow Link on a quest through time in the fantasy land of Hyrule as you battle many different monsters and make friends along the way, including Princess Zelda, on a quest to defeat the evil King Ganondorf.

If you have not taken your turn smashing pots and opening chests, yet I highly suggest you grab your sword and give this game a whirl.

GoldenEye 007

If you have always wanted to be an international spy completing missions for a secret agency, now is your chance!

Pull out the Nintendo 64 and follow James Bond through this first-person shooter that includes single-player missions, multiple stealth elements, and even a multiplayer deathmatch mode. Don't have an N64 handy? Good news! The game was remastered for Nintendo Switch and Xbox!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The fifth entry in the popular roleplaying game series from Bethesda is far and away the most successful. Known for its open-world free-roaming concept and action role-playing, Skyrim had many of us immersed in the storyline and endless side quests for days on end. The world of Skyrim consists of dungeons, cities, towns, fortresses, villages, and of course, dragons!

With its medieval designs and landscapes, you will feel as if you traveled to another time with magic and endless possibilities.

Kingdom Hearts Series

Combining both the magical world of Disney and the captivating storylines of Final Fantasy, the Kingdom Hearts series has captured the hearts of many.

Kingdom Hearts can be played on both mobile and Nintendo DS as well as stationary consoles such as PlayStation or Xbox. Experience Sora’s story as he journeys to defeat the heartless, along with his best friends Mickey and Goofy.

Borderlands

Open-world mayhem, an abundance of humor, and amazing cell-shading artwork await in the expansive and crazy world of Borderlands.

This game combines a first-person shooter with an action RPG in a futuristic apocalyptic setting with colorful characters and chaos.

World of Tanks

If you enjoy massive multi-player online games that focus on player vs. player combat, then World of Tanks is definitely a must-play to add to your list.

In World of Tanks, you take control of a customizable mid-20th-century combat vehicle to engage in multiple different forms of battle. Strategy and fun are vital for this game!

Play World of Tanks Online for Free

World of Warships

Much like World of Tanks, World of Warships brings your battle to the open seas. Players can battle at random or play cooperative battles against bots and other players.

The game features combat missions, challenges, campaigns, and ranked battles.

Play World of Warships online for Free

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This game has quickly become a top-rated, feel-good game for all ages. In Animal Crossing, you get to create your own unique island, pick fruit, go fishing, craft multiple items, and make friends with adorable animal villagers.

The main point of this game? Simply to enjoy, create, and have fun!

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (WoW for short) is one of the largest, if not the most extensive online multiplayer games in existence.

So, what will it be for you, Alliance or Horde? WoW consists of multiple expansions, classes, dungeons, raids, and factions that dictate the direction of your game. For a fully immersive fantasy experience that will last for weeks on end, give WoW a go!

Overwatch

This colorful game is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter with over 30 heroes to choose from. Players can customize their heroes by gaining cosmetic rewards such as character skins and victory poses.

Overwatch is a fantastic game to play along with many of your friends as you split into two teams of six and battle for victory.

Minecraft

If you haven’t heard of Minecraft, where have you been?

This game puts players in a randomly generated intentionally pixelated world where they can create their own structures and contraptions.

You can discover and acquire resources as well as use mods to create new gameplay. Minecraft is both entertaining and relaxing with a plethora of different options to keep you entertained.

League of Legends

Do you main Mid? Jungle? Who is your favorite Champion?

These are all questions you will receive in regard to the exceedingly popular multiplayer online battler arena game known as League of Legends. This game requires both strategy and teamwork as you work together to battle the opposing team using one of multiple different Champions.

Each Champion has its own set of special skills and abilities, as well as creative and artistic skins that can be used to customize the game.

If you enjoy games like Overwatch, then League is definitely a must-try.

Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

In a game of battle royale, hundreds of players will fight player versus player in a “last man standing” deathmatch.

The game begins with players parachuting onto one of four maps, where they will then start to hunt for items to equip themselves for the oncoming battle with other players. PUBG is an adrenaline rush you will not want to miss.

Diablo

This action RPG has more of a hack-and-slash element to it as you barrel through dungeons and attack hordes of enemies that are standing in your path.

As you progress, you obtain more potent items and armor to develop your character of choice to progress in the storyline. With multiple options of different levels of difficulty, Diablo will keep you both entertained and challenged.

The Sims

This highly addicting game puts you in full control as you create towns, homes, and people to your liking. The Sims is a strategic life-simulation game where everything from someone’s job selection to dinner selection is under your control.

You can also control the Sims' skill development, such as exercise, reading, creativity, and logic, by adding activities to Sims' daily schedule. How you prioritize will determine your success in this game!

Call of Duty

COD is a first-person shooter that puts you in control of an infantry soldier during multiple different World War scenarios. Due to the popularity of the initial Call of Duty game that was released in 2003, numerous spin-offs and sequels have been created.

With a mix of historical elements, amazing graphics, and multiple campaigns, the Call of Duty franchise is one worthy of being in your console.

The Witcher Series

Toss a coin to the creators of this action RPG series! Created from the Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Wither game series has captivated audiences with its gameplay, storyline, and unique characters.

Experience the world through Geralt, a witty-humored Witcher, while saving the world from unique and terrifying creatures. This storyline will keep you on the edge of your gaming chair from start to finish.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

If you haven’t tried your hand at an addicting vintage game, now is your chance! The Ninja Turtles are on a mission to retrieve the Life Transformer Gun from Shredder, a device that could restore their sensei Splinter to his human form.

So pull out the NES system and pop in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles single-player action game to experience side-scrolling levels as they travel to doors, maintenance holes, or other entrances to achieve their mission!

Fallout

Last but not least, is a post-nuclear RPG in an open-world turn-based role-playing system. Fallout's storyline centers around the aftermath of this changed world as you explore this new reality full of mutated monsters, unique weapons, and permanently altered colonies.

Throw on your vault suit and slap on a Pip-boy to experience multiple hours of unique gameplay that will make you want to rename your family pet Dogmeat.

If you love the post-apocalyptic setting of Fallout, you will enjoy Crossout. Read our full review of Crossout here, or play Crossout for free online.

The Bottom Line

We hope you enjoy our list of the most addicting games; we tried to cover everything from old-school favorites to new releases. With nearly six decades of video games to choose from, whittling the list down to just 19 was a herculean task.

If you are looking to discover new games check out our list of free games on Steam, the best free MMORPGs, and our guide to playing free games online.