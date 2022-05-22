The Most Addictive Series Since Bridgerton

Bridgerton took the world by storm. The exceedingly popular TV Show is an adaption of the popular Bridgerton book series written by Julia Quinn.

Fans of the show and the book have a long time to wait until the next season airs but fret not, Dear Readers! You can scratch your Bridgerton itch by checking out these Regency Romance series.

Whether you are a fan of the more sedate Pride and Prejudice or the bodice-ripping Bridgerton, you will find a series to capture your fancy!

Regency Romance is making a splash these days, and old and new Bridgerton fans are devouring every book they can get their hands on. So if you loved Bridgerton and are looking for a new series to read like Bridgerton, you have come to the right place!

The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

First is the fantastic series that Netflix's Bridgerton is based on. Season 2 of the hit show followed Anothony and Kate's love story, featured in the book: The Viscount Who Loved Me.

After reading all the Bridgerton books and other books by Julia Quinn, come and check out some of these excellent recommendations!

A League of Extraordinary Women by Evie Dunmore

Did you love Eloise's venture into the political rallies of the 1800s? Then you will absolutely love A League of Extraordinary Women by Evie Dunmore. The series follows a group of Suffragettes as they navigate the fight for women's rights and their own love stories. Unfortunately, this extremely satisfying series is still in process, so you will have new books to wait for eagerly.

The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

This book is the first of a series of the “Girl Meets Duke” books; if you love all the regency romance tropes in Bridgerton, then you will love this series! This book is funny and enjoyable.

Cold-Hearted Rake: The Ravenels Series by Lisa Kleypas

Lisa Kleypas is a prolific writer who is extremely popular, and you can't go wrong with any of her books or series set in Regency England. The Ravenel's Series is one of the many intriguing romance books that are very similar to the drama and romance of Bridgerton.

The Wicked Groom by April Kihlstrom

Did you like the family dynamics in Bridegerton? Why not try this series in Regency England with big, sprawling, and (lovably) meddling families. The cast of characters can be hard to wrap your head around but still fun to read. Try the Westcott Series by April Khilstrom!

The Perils of Pleasure by Julie Anne Long

There are eleven books in Julie Anne Long's Pennyroyal Green series that alternate between the members of two intertwined families who have a long-standing feud. It is funny and witty and beautifully written!

The Rejected Suitor by Teresa McCarthy

Did you absolutely love the strong female leads of Bridgerton? Do you want another book with a woman being strong and independent? Then, this book is for you. There are secrets, spies, brothers, and a strong lady at the drama's center.

Desperate Duchesses by Eloisa James

This book is the first of ten books in the Desperate Duchesses series. Read this book if you are in the mood for a funny, lighthearted Regency romance.

A Gentleman by Any Other Name by Kasey Michaels

This book is the first in the Romney Marsh Series. The romance is fun and steamy, and the world of Regency England is enticing as ever.

Slightly Dangerous by Mary Balogh

The Bedwyn Saga by Mary Balogh also tells the siblings' stories in the Bedwyn family, six brothers and sisters. The sixth book, Slightly Dangerous, is a fan favorite because of the main character, Wulfric, the Duke of Bewcastle.

Mine till Midnight by Lisa Kleypas

This book is the first of The Hathaways series. This endearing series features funny sisters, hot leads, and diversity.

Three Weeks to Wed by Ella Quinn

This is the first book of the Worthington series. It tells the story of a woman with guardianship of her many siblings who falls for a man who is the head of his large family. The first book is about that couple, and the others in the series are about the older daughters.

When an Earl Meets a Girl by Lauren Royal

This is the first book in a series that follows the Chase Family. The year is 1666, and it's a nice and spicy, easy series that is perfect for your next read.

de Warenne Dynasty Series by Brenda Joyce

This series is yet another tale of siblings navigating Regency England. The siblings are all very different and close and appear in multiple books. This series is very similar to the Bridgerton series minus the Lady Whistledown intrigue.

The Governess Affair by Courtney Milan

This introduction to the Brother's Sinister series is a charming, romantic read that will be sure to satisfy any regency romance lover.

The Madness of Lord Ian Mackenzie by Jennifer Ashley

Another lovely series, this book is the first of the Mackenzies & McBrides series. It takes place in the 11880'sand the lead (although it doesn't expressly say it in the book) has Aspergers. It is touching and a beautiful romance that you will not be able to put down.

I do recommend reading this series in order. They could theoretically be standalone books, but the family is close, and they feature quite a bit in each other's books.

Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake by Sarah Mclean

This book is a favorite for many romance readers. It is lighthearted and fun but still with lots of longing and pining to satisfy your romantic cravings.

As You Desire by Connie Brockway

While technically billed as a Regency Romance, this book is set in Egypt when the “rules” for British peers were a tad relaxed. As a result, both characters are unknowingly pining away for one another, leading to a fun slow-burn romance.

Wicked Intentions by Elizabeth Hoyt

Welcome to Elizabeth Hoyt's Maiden Lane Series. There's a good variety of types of settings and storylines–you've got dark, gritty London murder mysteries, lovable pirates, lady playwrights, sexy bodyguards, a street urchin learning how to be fancy… and really, really great steam!

How to Lose a Bride in One Night by Sophie Jordan

Sophie Jordan has many fantastic books, including this one. They feature excellent spicy scenes, with a slow burn romance and strong female leads, and repressed, burly men who war between their honor and desire.

Lord of Scoundrels by Loretta Chase

You will love the main characters of Loretta Chase's books. They aren't always the brightest characters and are almost always flawed in a very human believable way, and it's reflected in the writing with great humor.

