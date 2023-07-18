12 Addictive TV Shows We’ve Watched Every Episode Of Countless Times

No matter how many times you watch some television shows, they always hook you. You sit down for one episode, and suddenly six hours have passed. For me, Friends is like a warm blanket on a cold day. For others, The Office is their key to couchlock.

Recently, an online discussion asked for the TV series fans has watched the most. Here are the top responses.

Smallville (2001 – 2011)

Smallville garnered mixed reviews from critics and fans, some of whom took to social media to express their frustration with the story's turn.

The Office (2005 – 2013)

The Office is a documentary-style sitcom set in a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It follows the everyday lives of the office employees and the hilarious drama and occasional pranks they fall into.

Seinfeld (1989 – 1998)

With no further words, Seinfeld is one of the most critically acclaimed TV series. It is an American sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld (the star of his own show).

The “show about nothing” depicts the story of a stand-up comedian navigating life with a quirky group of friends. Speaking of friends, Seinfeld endured perpetual comparison to the sitcom Friends. However, critics consider it the better and more successful show.

Friends (1994 – 2004)

Friends follows the lives of six young and reckless young people, facing life in New York. It remains one of the most popular sitcoms today.

The Twilight Zone (1959 – 1964)

“You’re traveling through another dimension. A dimension not only of sound and sight. A dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land both of shadow and substance, of things and ideas. Crossed over into…”

The Twilight Zone, shot in black and white, is based on the anthology television series created by Rod Serling.

6. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial adviser, who moves with his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks when he lands into trouble with a drug lord. Fans praise the intelligent complex plot and stellar performance from cast, regarding it as an era-defining series.

The Simpsons (1989 – present)

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom set in a fictional town called Springfield. It is the longest-running sitcom in the US, with over 700 episodes. It is also the recipient of many awards, including 31 Emmys, 30 Annies, and a Peabody award.

The satirical comedy focuses on the life of Homer Simpson, a non-typical family man, and his dysfunctional family.

Modern Family (2009 – 2020)

Modern Family centers on three different but not-so-different families, providing a hilarious but honest inside scoop into what family life looks like. It offers diversity, unparalleled wit, and relatable characters played by an all-star cast.

Outlander (2014 – present)

Outlander is a historical drama based on the fantasy novel series by Diana Gabaldon, which centers on two lovers. It is a beautiful adaptation that sticks closely to the source material, holding a significant degree of historical accuracy.

The Blacklist (2013 – 2023)

After years and failed attempts at trying to capture the notorious fugitive Raymond “Red” Reddington, he turns himself to the FBI seeking immunity. In return, he helps them hunt down the names on his “blacklist” of ruthless criminals that have caused more damage than him, the ones the FBI weren't searching for because they didn't even know they existed.

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, gets diagnosed with cancer and stumbles into the work of cooking meth so he can provide for his family. What makes the show binge-worthy is the relatable situation Walter gets himself into. This show put Albuquerque on the map – I don’t know anyone who hasn’t seen this riveting series.

The X-Files (1993-2018)

Even though The X-Files premiered in the 90s, fans were thrilled to see a 2018 comeback series. For anyone that is a fan of Agent Fox Mulder and Scully, you’ve surely never missed an episode. “The Truth is Out There.”

Source: Twitter user @SjamaanN.