The 15 Coolest US Airbnbs That Won’t Break the Bank

Whether you need something affordable on a moment's notice or are looking for a one-of-a-kind adventure, Airbnb can offer you a fun and well-appointed getaway.

BetMGM created a list of Airbnb locations that are both economical and unparalleled. Here are fun locations that make the list.

Nopalito Train Car Apartment

Location: Edinburg, Texas

This ecologically renovated space, built in the 1850s, features 22-inch doorways and other novelties of the era. You can enjoy a 48-inch TV for streaming. The space has two queen beds, an electric stove top, a microwave oven, a refrigerator, and a composting toilet.

While the owner asks that you steer clear of the horse pens and pastures, the train car, the immediate area around it, the wildlife section, and other parts of the property are all open to guests. WiFi and Internet are also available.

Spend a night or two in beautiful Edinburg for an easy and convenient 3-minute drive to restaurants, major grocery stores, coffee shops, and other entertainment.

Luxury Jail Suite (Hard Time Hotel)

Location: Pearland, Texas

If you've ever wanted to experience a night in jail where you can leave whenever you want, this unique stay is right up your alley. Featuring a jail-style visit, you can access a double bunk bed and a queen bed for four guests to share. You'll have access to a mugshot wall, a realistic electric chair, orange prison robes, costumes, and more.

Guests can enjoy access to common areas, including a Russian-themed throne room, laundry facilities, an outdoor pool and hot tub, an outdoor open bar and cabana, an Egyptian-themed game room, a Miami-Vice-style deck, and a private outdoor shower.

The Silo – Unique Guest Room With Great Views

Location: Collbran, Colorado

If spending the night in a grain bin turned beautiful, rustic retreat sounds like your style of “roughing it,” we've got the perfect option. This one-bedroom, half-bath silo hotel room offers an unconventional stay with just the right amount of comfort for anyone looking for a minimalistic experience.

You'll have access to a sleeping area for two, a microwave, a mini-fridge, an outside grill, pots and pans, board games, a propane heater, a coffee maker, and an outdoor fire pit and seating area. The silo has WiFi, but there is no TV.

The bathroom is also outside, fitting into the minimalist lifestyle. During the winter, the silo is only accessible by vehicles with 4X4 capability.

The Bunkhouse at Love's Hideaway

Location: Lagro, Indiana

This fun, loft-style silo has been turned into the perfect one-bedroom getaway. The Airbnb comes with the usual amenities: a TV, a full-scale bathroom, a kitchen, and sleeping areas.

Ready and waiting for two guests, this tiny home sports an outside seating area with a ready-to-go fire pit. The owner lives on the property where the Airbnb sits and respectfully asks that you refrain from feeding their animals or wandering outside the tiny home area during your stay.

Stargazing Hut – Mossy Forest Glamping

Location: Newport, Tennessee

For glamping at its best, this stargazing hut comes with great amenities. After a comfortable stay on a memory foam queen mattress, you can awaken to fresh organic chicken eggs, oatmeal, and coffee, all provided as part of your stay.

Enjoy trails and a truly natural experience on an 11-acre farm that features chickens, sheep, domestic cats, and maybe even a turkey and some deer who like to roam around the property. An outdoor shower with an attached changing room that has electricity will offer hot water and an open sky for stargazing no matter what you're doing.

With an outdoor cook stove, fire pit, and plenty of seating, two guests can delight in an unforgettable stay no matter the time of year.

Cozy – Warm – Affordable Hobbit House

Location: Bainbridge Island, Washington

Step into the world of Frodo Baggins and Sam Wise Gamgee with this beautiful find. Fit for two guests; this real-life hobbit house is what you'd expect from a tiny house that sits partially inside a mountain.

You'll find everything inside to be a miniature version of standard furniture. A fireplace, a tiny table, and a convertible couch make up the bulk of this small guest house, offering a coffee setup for you early-morning java lovers. A well-kept porta-potty is available for your bathroom needs, and you'll find the parking to be hobbit-sized too.

No matter where you hail from, you'll relish the outdoor fire pit just as much as the gorgeous views and friendly welcome.

The Silo at Sun One Organic Farm

Location: Bethlehem, Connecticut

If you've ever wanted to overnight on a working farm, you can go one step further at Sun One Organic Farm. Featuring a 30-foot silo transitioned into a beautiful hotel room of sorts, a queen-sized bed and seating area with two winged-back chairs compliment the space. A newly constructed bathroom facility, built by an architect who graduated from Yale University, is positioned snugly against the silo for your convenience.

Colder months need not be a worry as a wood stove can heat the silo and adjoining bathroom on this stunning 65-acre farm. The owners ask you to remember that this is a working farm, and planting and harvest seasons can bring extra early-morning noise along with the nature calls of birds, chickens, and cows from the adjoining dairy farms surrounding Sun One Organic Farm. Visiting a working produce farm can be a wonderful experience.

The Chalets by The Lake

Location: Conneaut, Pennsylvania

Chalets by the Lake, Firemans Lake in Pennsylvania, to be exact, is a six-chalet facility that offers amenities for up to 36 guests if you book all six suites. Newly renovated, each chalet has a double bed on the first floor, a sofa bed, a kitchen area, and a first-floor bathroom. A loft offers a queen-sized bed to accommodate larger groups, and the outside fire pit is perfect for making nighttime memories. Laundry facilities are available at no extra cost, and access to a nearby beach is excellent for anyone booking during the summer months.

Several notable places are within minutes of your stay, including Firemans Beach, Icehouse Park, Barbara J Cruises, Conneaut Cellars Winery, many restaurants, coffee shops, gift stores, and more. You're also within 15 minutes of Meadville.

Retromania – A Unique Interactive Experience

Location: Houston, Texas

Anyone with a creative streak or art-centered life will love a stay at Retromania. Decked out in bright colors, onomatopoeia — when a word shows a sound — and all things retro, this space is a fun, comfortable place to spend a night or two. Whether you want to have a fun fight with pillows that say things like “kaboom!” and “bam!” or you want to drink coffee from a drip coffee machine straight out of the 1970s, this one-bed, one-bath apartment is perfect for your stay.

The rental is clean, comfortable, and within walking distance of Montrose. Grab some grub nearby or use the well-appointed kitchen while you stream a movie or your favorite show. While this space is retrofit, the amenities are all set to meet today's information, entertainment, and comfort demands.

Underground Hobbit Hole at Sustainable Ecovillage

Location: Del Norte County, California

This spot on the map is not for the faint of heart. If you can get past the noisy animals, rough terrain, and bare-essentials camping style, an overnight stay at the Underground Hobbit Hole is calling your name.

This one-bed structure is a solid structure tent. It has a bed and a small seating area, but the bathroom facility, a composting toilet, is located about 200 yards away from the actual structure. The outdoor kitchen area includes a small propane camping stove and plenty of pots and pans to cook with. There is no refrigerator, and the hobbit hole does not have electricity.

The 160-acre property is home to farm animals like chickens, goats, and dogs. It is also home to plenty of wildlife. Frogs, spiders, caterpillars, deer, and even black bears call the forest home and sometimes get close enough for visitors to enjoy a peak. The entire property is available to hike around and delight in the outdoors.

Beautiful Getaway in a Gorgeous and Peaceful Yurt

Location: Spokane, Washington

If you're traveling through Spokane, Washington, or need to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this unique yurt might just be the place for you to spend a night.

You'll also have access to a 1,600-square-foot common area and commercially-appointed kitchen. Savor the beauty of nature when you step out into a 500-acre nature preserve and embrace the comfort and safety of this natural setting. WiFi and cell service are both available.

Even though you're in an entirely natural environment, you're only 15 minutes from downtown.

Yome Away From Home

Location: Weaverville, North Carolina

Enjoy home and camping adventure comforts with this yurt/geodesic dome combo. This beautiful “yome” is perfect for a one or two-person stay. It has a mini-kitchen, a propane heater, and a queen-sized mattress.

The owner's home is visible from the yome, but considerably further away than what you'd find at a campground. They also let their two dogs, Nellie and Maisie, have free roam of their yard but say they're the biggest sweethearts you'll ever meet. They offer a well-appointed setup for the mini kitchen, including a French press for anyone who likes fancy coffee when you wake. And you'll get a one-gallon refill on your propane for each night of your stay.

The yome is also a comfortable 10 minutes from downtown Weaverville, the Blue Ridge Parkway, or 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina.

The Retreat

Location: Pulaski, New York

Made for two guests, this place is perfect for an overnight farm stay. WiFi access and a dedicated workspace are suitable for anyone who needs to do remote work during their stay. There is a modern kitchen as well.

While this space is best for two guests, you can rent out their “Roost” for a group of three or four. Summer offers incredible Salmon River fishing while the winter months deliver snowmobile trails that are also good for cross-country skiing.

Appreciate staying in a quiet, calm, and peaceful place just three miles from Pulaski and Port Ontario. You'll also be a quick four miles from Interstate 81 and 18 miles from Oswego.

The Chicken Coop

Location: Blanchard, Oklahoma

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a shared space with a peacock? If so, “The Chicken Coop” is the perfect stop for an overnight stay. You can stay in a converted grain bin that sports a double bed with a trundle bed option.

This rustic getaway is fantastic for anyone looking to unplug and spend a little downtime in a rural, comfortable setting. If you're near Blanchard, Oklahoma, spend a night at 3J Farms. You'll have the opportunity to revel in a working farm and enjoy the chickens, guineas, grass-fed cows, and most of all, their resident peacock, who goes by “Dwayne.”

Trippy Tortoise Shell-Ter

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

The Trippy Tortoise Shell-Ter is just what it sounds like. A bare-bones sleeping area decked out in painted graffiti-style art straight out of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. This cute little pod is perfect for one to two guests. Because it is so bare, the owners recommend you bring your sleeping pad to ensure a great night's sleep.

This rustic little escape has access to a shared bathroom, kitchen, and hang out area, but there aren't any indoor showering facilities (yet). They do offer an outdoor solar shower. There is an outhouse facility and a beautiful outdoor hangout area as well. There is also a fire pit area where you can sit and enjoy a gorgeous night, and the owners even collect firewood for your convenience.

Only about 10 minutes from downtown Asheville, this sweet little getaway offers a oneness with nature that still gives you plenty of protection from the elements should it rain.

Plan a Fun Getaway

No matter where you choose to spend the night, Airbnb has excellent options for all groups. Whether you're a couple of friends on a cross-country journey or a family of nine on a voyage to visit family, there's an Airbnb to meet your needs.

Each stay is a uniquely distinctive experience and will offer memories that a cookie-cutter hotel room can't match. So, the next time you need to book an overnight stay, consider choosing an Airbnb for your comfort and convenience.