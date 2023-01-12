2023’s Most Anticipated Video Games You Won’t Want To Miss

The new year means new video games to look forward to, and a new study predicts the top ten most wanted games for this year. They range from anticipated sequels and remakes to long-awaited brand-new IPs.

Researchers from CasinoBonusCA looked at the data for most monthly searches to compile the results.

Hogwarts Legacy Is 2023's Most Anticipated Video Game

After years of anticipation and speculation, Hogwarts Legacy will release this year. It launches on February 10th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch release follow later in the year.

The game allows players to live out their Wizarding World fantasies as they attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It has a total of 1,230,000 monthly searches. It is unknown how many of them are due to interest in the game or due to J.K. Rowling’s recent comments.

We stand against J.K. Rowling's hateful and harmful remarks about transgender people. The game's official site addresses the controversy head on. “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game; however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

If you'd like to offer support to communities affected by her bigoted comments, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality or The Okra Project and be kind to one another.

Starfield Is an Upcoming Xbox Exclusive

The newest RPG from Bethesda is finally releasing this year. Starfield has a total of 540,000 searches.

A release date is not known yet. However, more information will be available later this year when Xbox hosts a Starfield exclusive Developer_Digital.

COCOON Is Poised To Be an Indie Sensation

If you're wondering why COCOON has so much hype, look at the developer behind it. Jeppe Carlsen, known for LIMBO and INSIDE, is the designer behind COCOON.

The game is published by Annapurna Interactive, best known for publishing Stray. Despite a lack of information on the game – or maybe because of it – the game gets searched 356,000 times a month.

Diablo Iv Looks To Be a Return to Form

It's been a rough go of it recently for Diablo fans. However, Blizzard hopes to right the ship when Diablo IV releases later this year.

With 354,000 monthly searches, it's one of 2023's most anticipated video games. The game releases on June 6th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Dead Space Remake Is Ready To Spook Us Once Again

2008's Dead Space is one of the most iconic survival horror games ever. 2023's remake, from Electronic Arts and EA Motive, looks to capture that magic.

Recently, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space, was released to mixed results. Here's hoping Dead Space recaptures the magic. With 287,000 monthly searches, many eager fans are ready to dive in.

Rounding Out The Rest of 2023's Most Anticipated Video Games

Former BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn founded Inflexion Games. Their first project is Nightingale, an open-world PVE crafting survival game. There is a lot of talent at the studio, which helped the game garner 264,000 monthly searches.

Blanc, from developer Casus Ludi and Gearbox Publishing, is a cooperative adventure with a unique art style. It has 251,000 monthly searches.

Sons of the Forest is an open-world survival horror game coming in February. It has 224,000 monthly searches.

Next, Dordogne has 208,000 monthly searches. The game from Focus Entertainment is a narrative-driven adventure with a watercolor aesthetic.

Finally, Forspoken, from Luminous Productions and Square Enix, has 192,000 monthly searches.

Analyzing The Results

“The data shows how a franchise's popularity and the anticipation for its latest game can be closely correlated,” said a spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA, “but that's not a set rule.”

“In fact, regardless of the fact that number one on the list is Hogwarts Legacy, which rides off the back of the popularity of the Harry Potter franchise, there are others on the list, such as Starfield and COCOON, which are slightly more independent releases which to this day do not even have a lot of information released about them, or even a release date yet. However, gamers are impatiently waiting for them, and the anticipation is higher than ever.”

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.