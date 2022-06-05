The Most Attractive Women Of Fox News You Forgot About

Fox News Channel is known for their news coverage but arguably more importantly their attractive on-air talent. Here are the women you forgot about but should remember!

1. Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren started working with the Fox Network in August 2017. Before joining Fox News, Tomi Lahren worked for the Great America Alliance as a conservative commentator.

2. Andrea Tantaros

Analyst Andrea Tantaros is a former co-host of Fox News Channel show Outnumbered. She is the former original co-host of The Five. Andrea, 42, joined the channel in April 2010

3. Maria Bartiromo

Marie Bartiromo is a news anchor on Fox Business Network.

4. Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly was a talk-show anchor and correspondent at Fox News from the year 2004 to 2017. Megyn Kelly is also a lawyer, and she is currently active in a podcast known as The Megyn Kelly Show.

5. Sandra Smith

Sandra Smith joined Fox Business as a reporter in 2007. She joined Don Imus' show in 2009, and was a frequent guest on Fox Business Happy Hour. In 2014, she began cohosting Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. She currently serves as co-anchor with John Roberts on America Reports.

6. Julie Banderas

Former host of the Fox Report Weekend, Julie Banderas, is widely popular due to her amazing looks and styles. She currently serves the Fox News Channel as a news anchor. Julie, 47, was signed to the FNC in 2005.

7. Molly Line

Fox News Channel signed Molly Line as a Boston-based reporter in 2006. Before working for FNC, she worked for WFXT (Channel 25) as a host.

8. Dana Perino

Dana Perino is a renowned TV personality and former White House Press Secretary.

9. Lauren Simonetti

Lauren Simonetti joined the network in 2003 as a general assignment reporter.

10. Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham has also anchored the nationally syndicated radio show The Laura Ingraham Show for almost twenty years.

