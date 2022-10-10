10 Most Awful Movies of All Time, Don’t Watch These Ever

A Redditor asked, “What are the worst movies you've ever seen? And I mean awful to the point it's a masterpiece or a spectacle. To me, it has to be Hobgoblins.”

They continued, “That movie is legitimately the worst movie I've seen, yet my absolute favorite. A masterpiece in Z movie cinema and a classic. No devil tier turds like a disaster movie, any YouTuber movie, or a shark exorcist.” Redditors responded with this list of terrible movies.

1. Love on a Leash (2011)

Love on a Leash is a rom-com following a dog who wants to become a man. So he seeks a woman who will love him so he can be transformed into a human. Woof-woof.

2. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battlefield Earth is a sci-fi film based on the 1982 novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. It follows a rebellion against the alien Psychlos, who have ruled Earth for 1,000 years. John Travolta co-produced and starred in the disaster. It co-stars Barry Pepper, Forest Whitaker, and Kelly Preston.

3. Jack and Jill (2011)

Jack and Jill is an Adam Sandler comedy. He plays twin siblings, Jack and Jill. Jack is annoyed with his sister and isn't happy she's staying after Hanukkah with an open-ended plane ticket. However, when an agency demands to get Al Pacino for a commercial, Pacino becomes affectionate for Jill, and Jack tries to convince her to date Pacino despite her disinterest in him. It co-stars Katie Holmes and Eugenio Derbez.

4. Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace is a sci-fi action film that tells the story of an evil consciousness in virtual reality seeking to discover the technology needed to hack into computer systems globally. It stars Matt Frewer, Austin O'Brien, Patrick Bergin, and Ely Pouget.

5. The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy is a reboot of the successful Brendan Frasier Mummy series and a fantasy action adventure. It follows a U.S. Army Sergeant (Tom Cruise) who inadvertently unearths an ancient tomb of entrapped Egyptian princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). It co-stars Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, and Courtney B. Vance.

6. Skeleton Man (2004)

Skeleton Man is a made-for-tv slasher movie following Capt. Leary (Michael Rooker) and Sgt. Oberron (Casper Van Dien). They are investigating the disappearance of a group of military infantrymen in the forest. They uncover Native American legend about a restless spirit as a skeleton riding on horseback arrives, and crew members start turning up dead.

7. Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics supervillain team. It follows a secret government agency led by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). She recruits imprisoned supervillains to complete a dangerous black ops mission in exchange for reduced sentences.

It stars Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. But, on the contrary, The Suicide Squad received praise.

8. Armageddon: The Final Challenge (1994)

Proteus445 answered, “Armageddon: The Final Challenge. Unfortunately, it makes the other Armageddon look like Gone with the Wind. Nothing like box cover art showing Y and A-Wings poorly photoshopped so that George Lucas wouldn't sue somebody.”

They continued, “The protagonist's flying car is a Honda Civic with tiny stubby wings over the tires. The mysterious spaceships you see are made out of Capsella toys and Mag-Lites. They didn't even bother covering up the Mag-Lite logos. The finale just hurts.” It stars Todd Jensen, Graham Clarke, and Joanna Rowlands.

9. Assassin 33 A.D. (2020)

Assassin 33 A.D. follows a group of young geniuses who accidentally discover a secret terrorist plot to create a time machine and go back in time to change history. Redditor aspiringalcoholic stated, “The plot is that Muslims time travel to kill Jesus before he can get martyred.”

10. Gotti (2018)

Gotti follows a young John Gotti raised on the streets of New York, finding his way into the Gambino crime family. Ultimately, he removes the old boss and replaces him as head of the family. It has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Spencer Rocco Lofranco, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

