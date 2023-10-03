The Ultimate Snooze-Fest – 1 Of The Most Boring Movies Ever Made

A movie can be a captivating escape from reality, but some films are so boring you’re counting down the minutes until they're over. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What’s the most boring movie you’ve ever watched?” Here are the top responses.

1. Eat Pray Love (2010)

Some find the Julia Roberts movie duller than dirt. There are a lot of nice pictures regarding food, scenery, and travel, but the story is garbage.

2. The Monuments Men (2014)

Several movie fans were completely disappointed with The Monuments Men. One expressed that they were so bored throughout the film that's the only way they remembered even watching it.

Others, however, weren't able to even make it through the entire thing.

3. Avatar (2009)

Storywise, Avatar doesn't do anything new or groundbreaking. Is it cool to look at? Absolutely; its visuals are revolutionary and groundbreaking. Beyond that, this James Cameron doesn't do much for some moviegoers.

4. Lorenzo's Oil (1992)

One critic talks about how forgettable the film is: “There's a deleted scene from Knocked Up where Jonah Hill is doing an improvised rant about medical conspiracies, and in the middle of it, he says, ‘You know that movie Lorenzo's Oil!? They had that oil the whole time!' It cracks me up, and it's the only cultural reference I've ever seen to that movie.”

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The acclaimed Stanley Kubrick film is not without its critics. For some, the long, brooding shots of space turn them off. Others mention that the Director's Cut is, somehow, even more boring than the theatrical release.

6. The Starfighters (1964)

Sometimes a movie is dull on purpose; it's done for artistic reasons. The Starfighters, however, aims to be an exciting and action-packed film. It's anything but, sadly; even the cast of Mystery Science Theater 3000 ran out of things to say about it!

7 – Manos: The Hand of Fate (1966)

Speaking of Mystery Science Theater 3000, they had plenty to say about one of the worst movies ever made. There's nothing redeeming about this film and there's no possible way anyone can stomach the entire film.

8. The Thin Red Line (1998)

Based on the 1962 novel by James Jones, The Thin Red Line aims to be an epic World War II film featuring an ensemble cast. For some, it was a total dud.

One movie fan confessed, “I accidentally picked it over Saving Private Ryan at the movie theater. I still regret that.”

9. Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

It feels like every Hallmark Christmas movie features an identical plot. The female lead has her life upended and is forced to sacrifice her career to move back home. It's there that she unexpectedly falls in love and discovers what really matters in life.

10 – Eternals (2021)

If there's one movie that signals we might be seeing some fatigue with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's Eternals.

The film failed to resonate with audiences despite its all-star cast.

11 – Paint Drying (2016)

This one's a little bit different, as one person points out:

“They made it as a protest against the British Board of Film Classification charging what the producer and director Charlie Lyne thought was their unfair charge of $1200 per film to earn a rating,” they explained. “The BBFC had to watch the film in its entirety. They gave it a U rating — so all the family can enjoy it!”

Source: Reddit.