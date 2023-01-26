10 of The Most Boring Movies Ever Made

I have watched a lot of boring movies in my life. Some were visually enthralling, others not so much. I needed help to stay awake. Someone recently asked, What’s the most boring movie?” Here are the top-voted responses.

10. Avatar (2009)

The first Redditor said, “The film not only didn't offer a new story but a new take on an old story is also fine. But, unfortunately, it didn't offer any new takes. It had nothing to say beyond its visuals, which can't carry a bad film.”

A second user replied, “Every time people say ‘…but it looks amazing, ‘ I think… does it? It looks very CGI, with lots of bright colors and shiny lights. If all that fake nature is your thing, watch Planet Earth or The Blue Planet. At least have David Attenborough talking to you instead of the most forgettable cast of non-characters James Cameron ever put on screen.”

9. Lorenzo’s Oil (1992)

“Lorenzo's Oil,” shared one. “It takes up the top space in this competition. Picture this, a test screening audience screaming ‘JUST LET THE KID DIE!'”

Another person said, “Thank you! They made us watch in history class in high school, and I thought it was dull as dirt.”

A final user replied, “There's a deleted scene from Knocked Up where Jonah Hill is doing an improvised rant about medical conspiracies, and in the middle of it, he says, ‘You know that movie Lorenzo's Oil!? They had that oil the whole time!' It cracks me up, and it's the only cultural reference I've ever seen to that movie.”

8. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” said one. “Fifty percent of the movie is long brooding shots of space to show the audience how empty and lonely it is. Which is cool unless you already know how empty and desolate it is.”

“I've never gotten past the monkeys. I do remember getting to a space station. But, I've never gotten to a single line of dialogue,” another said.

Finally, a third user wrote, “I always say 2001 was why the fast-forward button was invented. But if you think THAT is boring, you should see the director's cut of the movie. Holy cow, is it slow-paced! It makes the original seem like the chase scene in Bullitt.”

7. The Starfighters (1964)

One person exclaimed, “Thank you! When someone talks about bad or boring films, The Starfighters truly takes the cake. Sure, you've got your art films that are intentionally slow and dull for aesthetic effect, but The Starfighters wanted to be exciting!”

“So instead, it's all just watching in-air refueling for 90 minutes while nothing at all happens. If I recall correctly, even the Mystery Science Theater 3000 guys ran out of stuff to say, so little happens. Only so many docking jokes you can make.”

6. Manos: The Hand of Fate (1966)

“There are some films that are so bad they're good. Manos isn't one of them. Some people say they find it so, but I don't think they think so. It isn't good. Torture to watch. For example, I don't think people who say they find it hilarious would choose to watch it alone to pass the time.”

A second user said, “I surely wouldn't watch that without the Mystery Science Theater 3000 or RiffTrax on it. They forgot to put in the dang title credits. Several minutes of this car driving through the countryside.”

5. A Thin Red Line (1998)

“The Thin Red Line is the only movie I've ever fallen asleep to in the theater. Although I was young and expected something different at the time, I should give it another watch in my old age.”

Another confessed, “I accidentally picked it over Saving Private Ryan at the movie theatre. Still regret that.”

A third Redditor replied, “I don't hate it. I regret picking that over Saving Private Ryan when I was 15. I prefer it, and I think it would've been great to see that in the cinema, especially when I was a teenager.”

4. Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

“Any Hallmark Christmas movie. They all have the same plot with almost the same actors,” shared one.

“I found one that is at least slightly different: Five More Minutes. It is just as lightweight, cheap looking, and poorly acted as the rest, but at least it has a new and interesting plot.”

3. The Eternals (2021)

One user stated, “I'm a fan of the MCU, but I have tried to watch The Eternals four times now and have fallen asleep each time. I don't know what the problem is.”

A second user said, “I went to the drive-in to see the second Doctor Strange. Unfortunately, they also played The Eternals right after. The Eternals is the only movie I have EVER fallen asleep watching.”

“You have to understand this is one of my favorite things to do, no matter how good or bad the movie is. Never once have I even felt drowsy during a movie. Unfortunately, the movie is so boring that it feels like AI wrote the script… To make matters worse, they are making a sequel. Why?!”

2. Paint Drying (2016)

“Paint Drying,” shared one. “It's a 2016 film of 10 hours of nonstop paint-drying action!”

“They made it as a protest against the British Board of Film Classification charging what the producer and director Charlie Lyne thought was their unfair charge of $1200 per film to earn a rating. The BBFC had to watch the film in its entirety. They gave it a U rating – so all the family can enjoy it!”

1. Stillheten (The Silence)

“I was lucky enough to be able to watch a Norwegian movie once called Sstillheten (The Silence),” shared one. “A married couple sits at the kitchen table drinking coffee for two hours, not uttering a single word. Well, when I say lucky, it is with mixed feelings.”

“As a little girl, my mother once told me about this movie and that she had wasted two hours of her life watching this old thing in black and white. I remember I laughed at the story and wanted to have a chance to see it to feel the pain of time slowing down.”

“It took me about 20 years, but one day I noticed they were going to show it on TV, and I thought, go for it! And I did! That was painful, for sure! Lucky me!”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the most boring films ever made. Also, check out five decades of the worst movies of all time.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.