22 Most Clutch Players in NBA History

NBA players come in a lot of different talents and skill sets, but the main component of a superstar remains their clutch gene. Having the ability to take over a game at the most vital time in the season, or with the entire weight of the franchise on their shoulders, allows certain athletes to create separation from their peers. These clutch NBA players ingrained their legacy into the sport by showing up in the playoffs and performing even better than during the regular season.

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan leads all NBA players in playoff scoring with an average of 33.4 points per game. Jordan’s perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals stands out as a green flag in his portfolio alongside two of the most iconic shots in basketball. The first buzzer-beater was against Craig Ehlo, and the second game-winner took place against the Utah Jazz to secure the Bulls’ sixth championship of the decade.

2. Larry Bird

Legendary coach Pat Riley once said about Larry Legend, “If I had to pick one player to take a shot to save my life, I’d pick Larry Bird.” This brilliant summation of Bird’s clutch abilities was backed up by the small forward’s three NBA championships and three-point shooting during the highest level of competition. Bird once told Xavier McDaniel where he would shoot a game-winner, then made it exactly where he pointed.

3. LeBron James

LeBron James took a while to develop a clutch reputation, but once he started going to the NBA Finals every year, it became undeniable how potent he was when his team needed him. James became the only player to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals when the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

4. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s cult-like fandom will have people thinking the Black Mamba is the greatest clutch player ever, and they’re not far off in their assessment. Bryant became the most feared crunch-time scorer of his generation, leading the Lakers to five NBA titles from 2000 to 2010. He famously carried the scoring load for the team when Shaquille O’Neal fouled out of a 2000 NBA Finals game against the Indiana Pacers.

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq proved that NBA players can be clutch even if they miss free throws and operate in the post. O’Neal was devastating in the NBA Finals for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 33 points and 14 rebounds per game in the final round for the team en route to three titles in the early 2000s.

6. Bill Russell

Bill Russell’s numerous NBA Finals records blow the mind over a half-century later. Russell won 11 championships, had 40 rebounds in Game Seven of the 1962 NBA Finals, and was a perfect 10-0 in Game Sevens in his career. Russell’s 24.5 rebounds per game in the Finals spurred nearly all of the Celtics’ fast breaks.

7. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson knew how to win from the time he laced up his sneakers. Johnson led the Michigan State Spartans to the NCAA championship in 1979 and then started for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980 NBA Finals to win the championship. He went to the final round nine of his 12 seasons playing for the Lakers.

8. Jerry West

Jerry West, nicknamed Mr. Clutch, became synonymous with late-game heroics in the 1960s. West once made a shot from over half-court against the New York Knicks in the 1970 NBA Finals. He won Finals MVP in a loss to the Celtics in 1969. No matter whether he came out on top or not, the Logo was someone to be reckoned with.

9. Steph Curry

Steph Curry’s inhuman range and creativity with the basketball make him impossible to guard. The Warriors’ point guard has won four NBA titles in the last decade, breaking opposing teams’ hearts in the process. Curry’s most clutch performance came in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics when he scored 43 points with the Dubs about to go down three games to one.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon always made it clear who the best player on the floor was during the NBA playoffs. The Dream famously schooled rival David Robinson during the 1995 Western Conference Finals before sweeping a young Shaq in the NBA Finals.

11. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant represents a unique archetype in NBA history. KD’s length, shooting ability, and handle allow him to go places on the floor that no other athlete can replicate. Durant’s scoring goes up in the playoffs. He is the fourth-best playoff scorer ever at 29.4 points per game.

12. Sam Jones

Bill Russell fortified the Celtics’ defense during their 1960s dynasty, but Sam Jones provided the clutch scoring they needed against high-octane teams like the Lakers. Jones perfected a mid-range shot and a bank shot that seemingly went in every single time!

13. Walt Frazier

Walt Frazier always looked the part of a clutch star with his dazzling suits and eloquent figures of speech. He backed up his persona with consistently excellent play in elimination games, the greatest of which was a 36-point, 19-assist masterclass against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Seven of the 1970 NBA Finals.

14. James Worthy

James Worthy typically came in behind Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the star hierarchy in Los Angeles, but the Lakers knew who to turn to when they needed a big game at the end of a series. Nicknamed “Big Game James,” Worthy once scored 36 points with 16 rebounds and ten assists in Game Seven of the 1988 NBA Finals.

15. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan’s heady and steady play navigated the San Antonio Spurs to five titles across two decades. Duncan raised his play in the NBA Finals, winning three MVP awards in the climactic series. Only Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal have accomplished this feat.

16. Dwyane Wade

In his third season, Dwyane Wade bucked the trend of young players needing time to develop by catapulting the Miami Heat into the NBA Finals. Wade averaged 34.7 points per game in the series. He continued to litter the league with his greatness when he assisted LeBron James and Chris Bosh with two more rings in 2012 and 2013.

17. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s injury-riddled regular seasons sometimes overshadow the damage he inflicts on teams during the playoffs. Leonard has won two titles with two different teams and was the best player each time. Leonard also hit one of the most iconic series-winning shots in sports against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

18. John Havlicek

John Havlicek carried on the legacy of Sam Jones and the rest of the Boston Celtics when he led the team to two championships in the 1970s. His most iconic clutch play came while Russell and Jones were still on the team, though. With a mere one-point lead in Game Seven of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, Hondo stole the ball on a Sixers’ inbound pass and clinched the series.

19. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler elevates from an All-Star player into one of the legends of the league during the playoffs. Butler has delivered two NBA Finals berths to Miami in 2020 and 2023, the latter of which came with the Heat in the eighth spot in the conference. Butler is a master of increasing an underdog’s chance of winning.

20. Ray Allen

Ray Allen etched his name in the history books with his game-tying corner three in the 2013 NBA Finals, but Jesus Shuttlesworth had been making shots at the most critical times of the year for a long time before that moment. Allen was the all-time leader in threes made before Steph Curry.

21. Robert Horry

Robert Horry is one of the only role players on this list. Horry benefited from playing with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon, but all of those stars loved having Horry on their side. Big Shot Bob made clutch baskets against Sacramento and Detroit in the 2002 Western Conference Finals and 2005 NBA Finals, respectively.

22. Andre Iguodala

Sports analyst Max Kellerman once said that if aliens had a death beam pointed at Earth, he’d want Andre Iguodala shooting to save the planet. Hyperbolic or not, Iggy made game-winning shots against the Hawks in the regular season and the Raptors in the NBA Finals. He also won Finals MVP in 2015.