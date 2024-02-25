25 Most Competitive Athletes of All Time

When it comes to competing at the highest level, there are very few qualities that separate legendary athletes from each other. Every person who competes professionally has honed their skills and demonstrates supreme talent, but the ones who surpass their peers tap into an extra gear to come out on top.

Hyper-competitive athletes dedicate themselves to their craft as if wins and losses equate to life and death, and they deserve to receive acclaim as the most ruthless performers in history!

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s killer instinct radiated off of him like a shark with prey in his mouth. Jordan’s extreme drive allowed the Chicago Bulls to win six championships, and his competitiveness extended off the court, too. From inviting his peers to his Hall of Fame speech just to eviscerate them to pretending to befriend Charles Barkley to soften him up, Jordan sacrificed personal relationships to win.

2. Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s iconic “let’s go!” before every game summed up his famous intensity on the football field. TB12 lived and breathed the quarterback position, often overcoming physical limitations and replacing talent with drive to win. The Patriots and Bucs legend won seven Super Bowls and forever showed an insatiable hunger for victory, even in his 40s.

3. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” turned into a monicker for all athletes to emulate. Bryant wanted to not only win, but prove that he was the main reason for those wins. Sometimes his competitiveness got in his own way, like when he forced the Lakers to trade Shaquille O’Neal so he could lead the team to a title by himself.

4. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic inserted himself into the GOAT discussion of men’s tennis even when most fans refused to believe he could belong with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic rarely gets cheers in Grand Slam stadiums, but he turns the haters into fuel. When his back is against the wall, Nole performs at an even greater level.

5. Bill Russell

Bill Russell’s 11 championships in the NBA and two in college more than proved his insane work ethic and influence on winning. Interesting anecdotes like his nervous vomiting before games corroborate that Russell put his entire heart and soul into the Boston Celtics. Over 50 years after his retirement, there has never been a better winner in pro sports.

6. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods loved to toy with his opponents in his prime. Wearing red on championship Sundays and throwing his fist through the air after a birdie were cold-blooded signs that another Woods’ major title was imminent. He brought never-before-seen intensity and spirit to the PGA Tour.

7. Larry Bird

Larry Bird’s style was a throwback to a different time in NBA history. Despite always being the best player on the floor, Bird crashed into stanchions and leaped through the stands to get loose balls. Bird always played like he had something to prove long after he made his point to both coaches and fans.

8. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s muscular stature lets opponents on the other end of the net know that he’s more physically prepared for a tennis match than them. His mental aptitude for the game is the defining trait of his career, though. Everyone knows that Nadal will never give up, even if a match looks out of reach or he’s fighting through an injury.

9. Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan never won a Cy Young, but the eight-time All-Star often led the MLB in major categories and had his fists ready. Ryan’s famous fight with Robin Ventura still goes viral on social media, and it was this fearless demeanor and temper that allowed Ryan to face every batter in the world and strike them out consistently.

10. Serena Williams

Fans knew Serena Williams was tense when she echoed her famous “Come on!” throughout a stadium. The best women’s tennis star of all time got in trouble for her temper, most infamously when she foot faulted at the U.S. Open against Kim Clijsters, but that fervor pushed her past the finish line on more occasions than not.

11. Roger Clemens

Call it ‘roid rage or anger mismanagement, but Roger Clemens often forgot the ethics of baseball when the tension rose. The legendary pitcher flared his emotions simultaneously with his pitches, and the results were incredible and entertaining. Clemens often wanted to win so badly that he didn’t know how to translate those feelings into sane responses.

12. Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe’s love for hockey showed in his dedication to physical fitness and the ability to appear on the ice at close to 70 years old. Howe never stopped improving or pushing the game forward, and he symbolizes the same type of greatness for the NHL that Bill Russell did for the NBA.

13. Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali talked more smack than perhaps any boxer who ever lived. He let everyone know the who, what, when, where, and why of every match and then backed up every claim he ever made. Ali made it cool for Black athletes to boast their skills to the world and completely altered the landscape of sports entertainment with his ruthless drive to the top of the sports mountain.

14. Pete Rose

Pete Rose’s gambling issues overshadowed his value to MLB. Longtime fans of the Cincinnati Reds fondly remember Charlie Hustle for never giving up on a play, often leaping head-first to home plate even if it meant concussing himself or getting blasted by a catcher. Rose, much like Larry Bird, operated like a player who was trying to win a roster spot even when he didn’t have to.

15. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett sometimes rammed his head against the basket and soiled his jersey with sweat an hour before tipoff. KG tried to get into the opponent’s heads with inappropriate comments and took every avenue to championship glory. Add in his incredible mixture of scoring and defense, and fans were treated to a generational competitor.

16. Ray Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens still bring Ray Lewis to games to hype up the stadium and the team before kickoff, even though he’s been retired for a decade. The best linebacker of the 21st century roared with football pride and intimated his opponents with breathtaking intensity.

17. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has lost a little bit of his edge in recent years, but the UFC fighter single-handedly increased interest in the sport throughout the 2010s. He always wanted to prove his greatness outside of MMA, with an attempt at boxing Floyd Mayweather demonstrating his influence and will.

18. Ty Cobb

Ty Cobb sometimes got painted by historians as a jerk, but maybe it’s because journalists weren’t used to a baseball player caring so much about greatness. Cobb was MLB’s first outlandish competitor, a man who didn’t care if he hurt his peers so long as he scored an extra run.

19. John McEnroe

John McEnroe’s immature emotional intelligence manifested in childish rants to the lines judges and empires, but it’s hard to blame America’s foremost tennis icon for wanting to win so badly. McEnroe influenced an entire generation of stars to play however they wanted to and never feel bad about it.

20. Tonya Harding

Tonya Harding’s sport of choice, figure skating, wouldn’t seem to vibe with overly competitive violence, but her story has been told an inordinate amount of times because of it. Harding infamously ordered her ex-husband to attack rival skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. If that isn’t a sign of being overly competitive, then there’s really no other valid example.

21. Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson wanted to prove he could succeed in as many sports as possible. He looked herculean when he starred in both the NFL and MLB for a short time, and any frustrations were promptly taken out with a bat broken over the top of his skull!

22. Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas always believed he could overcome his small stature with an endless desire for victory. The leader of the Pistons in the 1980s punched well above his class size by playing through debilitating injuries and fighting bruising bigs like Karl Malone.

23. Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, much like Bo Jackson, was so arrogant during his prime that he played both football and baseball effortlessly. Sanders was the first trash-talking corner to bring excitement to the defensive back positions and continues to boast his skills and energy while coaching college football.

24. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova beat almost everyone outside of Serena Williams, garnering a reputation as the preeminent battler in women’s tennis. Sharapova overcame people who generalized her as nothing more than a marketing ploy to win five major titles on the WTA tour.

25. Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman loudly announced the Seattle Seahawks’ arrival on a national stage when he ranted to Erin Andrews about being disrespected after the 2013 NFC Championship Game, but fans in the Northwest knew about Sherman’s drive long before that moment. Sherman always had to let his opponents know how much better he was and would embarrass himself and others in the process.