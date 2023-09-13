Unlocking the Unseen: 15 Stealthy Threats Hiding in Your Daily Routine

What are dangerous things people don’t realize are all that dangerous? There are surprisingly many things people dismiss that cause us harm. Here are 15 hidden dangers lurking in our everyday lives.

1. Driving

Many of us drive in the car every day, but did you know it's one of the most dangerous activities you expose yourself to every day? Around 3,000 people lose their lives daily due to vehicular accidents. Take driving seriously, and please don't text behind the wheel.

2. Walking Alone

Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a wonderful part of enriching our daily lives. But did you know that over 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year? Be sure to be aware and mindful of your surroundings.

3. Stress

We all experience stress, but experiencing stress at high levels every single day can spell really big problems for your health. This is why it's good to find time to relax and unplug from work.

4. Wild Animals

They might be cute and cuddly in our heads, but please do not touch or handle wild animals unless a professional is nearby. You never know what could happen, even if the animal looks friendly.

5. Using Non-Ladder Objects To Reach Things

We've all done it: stacking items up to reach something way out of the way. But usually, these makeshift ladders are unstable and can topple easily, injuring the person on it.

6. Pressure Washers

While pressure washers are a great cleaning tool, if you're not careful enough, they can cut your skin or seriously injure you in another way. They can cause damage to your eyes and they can even cause nerve damage as well.

7. Crowds

In recent years, we've seen a lot of artists stopping concerts when people are hurt or sick in crowds, and this is because if a person is on the ground in a big group of people, they can be seriously injured or killed. Trampling can be really dangerous when it happens.

8. Water

On average in the United States, about 4,00 people drown every single year, resulting in about 10 deaths a day. Between lack of swimming skills or sheer accidents, water is extremely dangerous if you're not safe around it.

9. The Ocean

Just like the water, the ocean is really dangerous. Much like all the drowning deaths, the ocean is a big cause of that. People swimming out in the ocean might get caught in a current and be pulled under. If you're out of reach of a lifeguard, it will be extremely hard to get to safety.

10. Pin Setters in a Bowling Alley

While this sounds a little wild, but if you work at a bowling alley or you repair pin setters, this could be a real fear for you. It's just best to stay away from the automatic pin setters if possible.

11. Getting in and Out of The Shower

One of the biggest dangers to the elderly is slipping when they get out of the shower. There's a reason so many showers and baths have handrails. While this is a bigger problem for those who are a little more unsteady on their feet, anyone can fall and hurt themselves in the shower.

12. Car Headrest

This one might be a sneaky one, but if the car headrest is at the wrong height and you get in an accident, there's a chance the headrest can do some damage. Make sure your headrest is in correctly and is in your car in general.

13. Feet on the Dashboard

Putting your feet on the dashboard can be extremely dangerous. If the car ends up getting in an accident, you can get seriously hurt especially because the airbags won't protect you or they will injure you more since your feet are on the dash where they're stored.

14. Escalators

While they seem pretty common and typical, escalators can be really dangerous if people are messing around on them or for the technicians on them. For us, just using them on average isn't all that dangerous, but watch out for little ones who might want to play around them.

15. Tripping

Tripping is a common thing we all do, but tripping can cause serious injuries, especially for people who are older and might have joint replacements. Also, tripping can throw you off and could put you in a dangerous situation.

