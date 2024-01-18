The 24 Most Dangerous Jobs in the World

2019 saw people up and leaving their jobs in droves, as the COVID-19 pandemic proved that remote work could be just as effective as spending all week in the office. Things are slightly different as job seekers enter the 2024 job market five years later, however.

A recent Randstad Workmonitor study reveals that job seekers today value more than just better wages. They desire job stability, work-life balance, and a feeling of inclusion in their workplaces. Essentially, folks want to establish a comfortable career and settle into it for a while.

But there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to choosing a career path. Considering more recent economic uncertainty and the skyrocketing cost of living, finding anything that pays the bills may be your only move — it’s about survival. Besides, not everyone is cut out to sit behind a screen or squeeze into a cubicle 8 hours a day.

But where do we draw the line between earning a living and actually staying alive and well? It’s a question we all have to answer ourselves. After all, some really dangerous jobs with excellent salaries are ripe for the picking.

1. Loggers and Lumberjacks

From furniture and flooring to paper products, the forestry sector plays a vital role in maintaining modern society as we know it. But great reward often involves even greater risk — and loggers commonly find themselves waking up every day to one of the most dangerous professions in the world.

Faced with the formidable momentum of falling trees and logs, loggers work amidst severe environmental conditions, treacherous terrain, and unpredictable weather. Remote locations exacerbate risks, as immediate medical help is often out of reach. Between 2006 and 2015, the logging industry in the United States experienced an average of 66 logger fatalities per year.

2. Deep Sea Fishermen

The price of our spicy tuna rolls reflects the risks associated with catching them — and the folks at Discovery don’t make television shows like Deadliest Catch for no reason. Deep sea fishermen face unpredictability, extreme weather, slippery decks, and an overall unstable environment. Handling chemicals and dealing with equipment failure only amplifies the danger.

Between 2000 and 2019, the U.S. commercial fishing industry lost 878 fishermen due to traumatic injuries, averaging more than 43 fatalities annually.

3. Firefighters

When you’re the one running into a burning building rather than away from it, you've answered a calling that only few can. And that’s exactly what firefighters are up against, facing immediate threats such as burns, smoke inhalation, and the potential for structural collapses. Common longer-term dangers include heat exhaustion, asthma, and even life-threatening ailments like heart disease and cancer.

In 2022, the U.S. saw 96 on-duty firefighter deaths — 26 more than in the preceding year.

4. Long-Haul Truckers

Reality TV shows like Ice Road Truckers capture the more extreme nature of long-haul trucking, but the industry as a whole is littered with hazards. So much so that nearly a third of the 3.5 million truckers are likely to experience a serious road accident in their careers.

Relentless hours behind the wheel eventually take a toll, often leading to musculoskeletal issues and compounded by health risks like obesity, hypertension, and poor mental health. 2021 witnessed a sharp rise in fatal crashes involving large trucks, marking a nearly 50% increase over the past decade.

5. Electrical Linemen

From flipping on the lights to preparing our morning toast, we often take the comforts of electricity for granted. But how often do we stop to think about the men and women who keep the circuit flowing? From scaling heights and braving severe weather to facing the constant threat of electrocution, electrical linemen need a heaping blend of physical resilience and immense mental fortitude.

Between 2011 and 2015, electrical linemen experienced a total of 201 fatal occupational injuries, averaging around 40 deaths each year.

6. Police Officers

Ask most police officers, and they’ll likely tell you that protecting and serving the general public is a rewarding career choice. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with its fair share of risk and danger.

2021 data from the Department of Justice reveals that officers suffered over 15,000 assaults while on the job. Tragically, these assaults also led to the felonious killing of approximately 73 officers. Officers also run the risk of dying in accidents, such as motor vehicle collisions or being struck by vehicles.

7. Garbage Collectors

I don’t think twice about taking out the kitchen garbage when it’s brimming over with the day’s waste. It’s a simple household task, like washing the dishes or folding laundry. But the garbage collector's job is far from easy. Exposure to harmful chemicals and biological materials are only some of the hazards lurking in neighborhood garbage cans.

But the most notable (and preventable) hazard includes dealing with impatient drivers who dangerously attempt to bypass stopped collection vehicles. Add all the risks up, and the industry sees an annual average of 90 fatalities per 100,000 workers.

8. Coal Miners

Mining is one of the world's oldest and most challenging industries, presenting a spectrum of risks to anyone taking on the task. While the list of hazards is exhaustive, key issues include respiratory problems due to dust and hazardous particles, the threat of fires and explosions, and injuries from equipment. There are also the ever-present dangers of rock falls, roof cave-ins, or ground collapses.

In 2022, the coal mining sector in the United States reported 10 occupational fatalities from its pool of over 65,000 workers.

9. Construction Equipment Operators

The consequences of something going wrong with heavy machinery can be dire — just ask Jeremy Renner about his harrowing experience with his snowplow. Similarly, construction equipment operators face those serious risks every time they set foot on the job site. This includes the threat of being crushed or run over by the large, powerful machinery they handle.

Transporting equipment also poses dangers, with accidents often resulting from unsecured loads or poor driving conditions. Data from 2021 reveals that construction equipment operators saw a fatality rate of 11.9 per 100,000 construction workers.

10. Farmers and Ranchers

Don’t let the happy-go-lucky nature of farm animals fool you — farmers and ranchers operate within one of the most hazardous industries in the world. Farming confronts various risks on a daily basis, from severe weather to challenges posed by animals and machinery.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 573 deaths in the agricultural sector, translating to a rate of 23.1 fatalities per 100,000 workers. The risk of fatal injuries is significantly higher than in other trade work due to the consistent potential for falls

11. Roofers

There’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to roofing, and the skilled trade consistently finds itself amongst the most dangerous jobs in the world. In fact, falls are particularly deadly in the construction industry as a whole, causing over a third of worker deaths between 2003 and 2013.

It’s pretty clear that the roofing industry faces significant safety challenges, as an estimated 50 roofers lose their lives annually due to work-related accidents. The industry's fatality rate stands at 29.9 deaths per 100,000 workers.

12. Structural Iron and Steel Workers

Throughout recorded history, structural iron and steel workers have helped lay the foundation for modern society — skyscrapers, bridges, and tunnels. You name it, they’ve done it. Nevertheless, these fearless souls often operate in environments filled with unique and considerable hazards. From working at heights with welding equipment to the constant threat of burns, structural iron and steel workers consistently find themselves showing up to one of the world’s most dangerous jobs.

In 2021, the rate of fatal injuries for structural iron and steel workers rose to 36.1 deaths per 100,000 workers, a noticeable increase from the 32.5 fatalities per 100,000 workers recorded in the previous year.

13. Crane Operators

Becoming a crane operator is a tall order — a dangerously tall order. Facing anything from electrocution and struck-by hazards to improper rigging, crane-related deaths are no stranger to the industry.

Workers in and around the job site must also stay constantly alert, watching for falling objects and avoiding excessive loads. But even with safety at the forefront, tragedy can strike. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 297 fatal accidents between 2011 and 2017.

14. Highway Maintenance Workers

I loved playing Frogger as a kid — but the stakes were far less serious than the real-life version highway maintenance workers face. These bold and fearless folks show up to work in a highly dangerous environment, primarily due to the risk of being hit by passing vehicles.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that the period from 2003 to 2020 saw a total of 2,222 fatalities at road construction sites across the United States, equating to an annual average of about 123 worker deaths in this sector.

15. Heavy Vehicle and Diesel Mechanics

While working on cars is a classic American hobby, becoming a heavy vehicle or diesel mechanic brings a far more serious element of danger to the table. Handling heavy tools and scorching engines sets the stage for cuts, burns, and bruises. And then there’s the lurking silent threat of toxic exposure.

To underline the industry’s dangerous nature, data from the Health and Safety Executive indicates that in the five-year period leading up to March 2022, 13 fatalities occurred due to working beneath vehicles that lacked adequate support.

16. Carpenters

Neglecting safety protocols and practices might have worked for Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, but carpenters in the real world know just how dangerous the profession can be. Falls, nail gun accidents, and exposure to toxic chemicals are only some of the hazards carpenters face. According to the CDC, nail gun accidents alone lead to 37,000 annual emergency room visits.

OSHA highlights that over 10,000 construction workers suffer injuries each year, with 255 losing their lives due to falls from heights like rooftops, scaffolding, and ladders — numbers that don’t quite resonate with the audiences of Tool Time.

17. Crossing Guards

While the role of your friendly neighborhood crossing guard seems safe and straightforward, they actually risk their well-being every time they raise their stop sign and walk out into the road. Each year, a significant number of these public safety workers suffer severe injuries or lose their lives while safeguarding children at crosswalks.

Other than being struck by a vehicle, crossing guards face a plethora of hazards, from slips and falls to the occasional dog bite. Over the past decade alone, there’s been a staggering 65% surge in accidents involving crossing guards.

18. Underwater Welders

Underwater welding seems like an impossible undertaking at first thought — fire and water don’t typically play nice together. But human ingenuity prevails, and an entire profession is dedicated to welding things together underwater — a very dangerous profession.

These highly skilled workers face anything from decompression sickness and drowning to straight-up electrocution. Essentially, they put everything on the line to finish the job or die trying. Modern fatality rates for underwater welders are not readily available. However, between 1989 and 1997, OSHA documented 116 fatalities related to occupational diving in the United States.

19. Oilfield Workers

Despite modern efforts to develop more eco-friendly and sustainable fuel, the big oil business is still doing big business. And in the oilfields, workers grapple with all sorts of hazards. Electrocution risks soar due to using corrosive chemicals, while equipment malfunctions can quickly lead to fatal accidents. Gas poisoning is also a silent threat from colorless, odorless gases in poorly ventilated areas.

Additionally, the necessity to work on elevated platforms increases the peril of life-threatening slip and fall incidents. Moreover, inadequate training can amplify the likelihood of these hazardous occurrences. Data from the CDC reveals that from 2016 to 2019, annual fatalities in the field varied, with a low of 30 deaths in 2016 and a peak of 114 in 2019.

20. Airline Pilots

Many youngsters dream of one day taking to the sky — aspiring to feel that rush and overwhelming sense of freedom. But while it’s a prestigious profession, airline pilots face a formidable challenge each time they take flight.

From managing complex aircraft systems and navigating unpredictable weather conditions to turbulent storms, there’s no shortage of sky-high hazards. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor reveals that 2017 saw 59 fatal occupational injuries among flight engineers and aircraft pilots.

21. Plasterers and Stucco Masons

While not as prestigious as a pilot or esteemed as a firefighter, plasterers and stucco masons contribute an important element to construction projects worldwide. And the contribution comes with plenty of physical risk.

Working at heights on scaffolding introduces the danger of falls, and constant contact with dust and chemical additives poses long-term respiratory concerns. Their routine physical strain from heavy lifting and repetitive movements increases the likelihood of musculoskeletal injuries.

22. Elevator Installers

We’ve all seen films where our favorite action heroes perform gravity-defying stunts in elevator shafts to escape certain doom. But while Hollywood’s dramatic flair is fun, the real-life folks who install and maintain elevators face serious consequences if things go wrong.

From falls to electrical burns and muscle sprains, elevators are no joking matter. From 2003 to 2016, there was an upward trend in yearly fatalities linked to elevators, increasing from 14 deaths in 2003 to 28 in 2016, with the highest number reaching 37 in 2015.

23. Construction Workers

Most jobs out there ask their workforce to juggle safety with efficiency, but the consequences can be far more severe when the dangers of construction work are on the line. Accidental impacts from falling objects or machinery mishaps are a daily risk. A misstep when working from heights can have grave consequences.

Aside from immediate accidental concerns, long-term impacts from using tools challenge dexterity and contribute to the development of musculoskeletal disorders. In 2021, approximately 20% of all occupational fatalities reported came from the construction sector.

24. Journalists

Journalism may not be what most people think of when envisioning a “dangerous job.” But a pen, a platform, and the truth can present as much personal danger as firefighting, logging, or any other traditionally dangerous professions. Journalists' primary mission is to find and report on the truth — often facing intimidation, attacks, and even cold-blooded murder in the process.

The past decade alone has seen a chilling reality, with a journalist's life claimed every four days on average. Data from the UNESCO Observatory of Killed Journalists reveals that over 1,600 journalists have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1993.