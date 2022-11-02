Top 10 Most Despisable Characters on the Big Bang Theory

Recently someone in The Big Bang Theory (TBBT) subreddit asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list? Here are the ten top-voted responses from the fans.

10. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz

Floyd2168 said, “My personal choice for the most unlikable character is Bernadette. She's a genuinely awful person and only worsened as the series progressed.” Tommy4uf agreed, “Bernadette, she's a bully with double standards.” Finally, PruneImmediate1753 stated, “It has to be Bernadette and maybe even Howard.”

9. Wil Wheaton

LuminescentBib replied, “I'm kinda surprised no one's mentioned early Wil Wheaton. He was such a weasel! He pretended his grandmother had died to manipulate Sheldon into letting him win the Mystic Warlords of Ka'a tournament.”

They continued, “He manipulated Penny to get her to end her relationship with Leonard, breaking up a couple to win a bowling match. And he jumps the line at the movie theater for the Raiders of the Lost Ark screening and rubs it in the gang's faces like a jerk.”

8. Ramona Nowitzki

Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome) is Caltech's postdoctoral researcher and graduate student. She is a massive fan of Sheldon's work and has a crush on him. Nowitzki first appears in “The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem” She reappears in the Season 10 finale, “The Long Distance Dissonance,” hanging around Sheldon while Amy is away at Princeton University. Nowitzki kisses him, and he flies to Jersey and proposes to Amy.

7. Sheldon

Hokie3457 admitted, “This will be the most unpopular response, Sheldon. He was mean, condescending, and uncaring of anyone's achievements but his own. He was a bully and very cruel.”

Mrcoffee83 agreed, “Sheldon, by a country mile. I mean, blackmailing Leonard and Priya to accept a new roommate agreement to allow Sheldon to continue being a massive piece of garbage 24/7? All in a day's work!”

6. Kurt

Kurt (Brian Patrick Wade) is one of Penny's former boyfriends. He's a muscular but dense and arrogant man. And the main antagonist in season one. Benglescott voted, “Penny's ex Kurt. That guy is the worst. DaddyCatALSO added, “He's a thief, plus a probable roids user.”

5. Jimmy Speckerman

Jimmy Speckerman (Lance Barber) was Leonard's bully in high school. Floyd2168 suggested, “Casting Lance Barber as the bully was a terrible choice. But casting him as Sheldon's dad on Young Sheldon was great casting. That episode is one of the few I will never watch again.”

4. Priya Koothrappali

Priya Koothrappali (Aarti Mann) is Raj's younger sister and Leonard's girlfriend in season four. Many people discussed not their reasons for not liking Priya.

RaysMummy said, “For me, it's her practically trying to change everything about him. New clothes, making him wear contacts and the Penny thing. Leonard is a pushover and quick to please (stemming from his relationship with Beverly) that he follows along with everything she says, even if it makes him uncomfortable.”

3. Lucy

Lucy (Kate Micucci) played Raj's socially anxious girlfriend, that broke up with him at the end of season six because he became overbearing. Weast4200 said, “Yeah, like I've got social anxiety and can emphasize, but how she handled it still did not care for Raj's feelings.”

2. Beverly Hofstadter

As far as unlikeable, someone stated, “It would have to be Beverly. I don't think anybody else comes close.” That is the consensus, and nobody argued with it.

Another user noted, “If you consider Leonard's tolerance of Sheldon to be an issue (as in Leonard shouldn't be forced to put up with him). Or even his marriage to Penny is unhealthy or toxic. You can think of Beverly as the overarching main antagonist, and Leonard having her as a mother could be seen as normalizing abusive relationships.”

1. Dr. Greg Pemberton and Dr. Kevin Campbell

Dr. Greg Pemberton (Sean Astin) and Dr. Kevin Campbell (Kal Penn) are the number one voted response. A Redditor stated, “To clarify: I love both actors in all roles I have seen them in but in these two episodes of TBBT blah.” They, of course, are the Fermi-Lab physicists who accidentally ascertained the Super-Asymmetry paper that Sheldon and Amy published.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or do you disagree with the lineup? Check out these Big Bang Theory episodes people skip on the re-watch.

