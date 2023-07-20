10 Singers Who Have The Most Distinctive Voices in Music

The music industry is steadily churning out new voices, new artists every day, and to stand out, singers have to display a certain level of virtuosity in their craft. This is why some voices stand out amidst the rubble of new and old musical artists, leaving a lasting impression on the listener. Sometimes, the songs aren't even truly exceptional, but the unique vocals are a huge propeller for the music – a cheat, in my opinion.

Recently, a forum user asked, “Name one of the most distinctive voices in music.”

“A singer who, despite not knowing the song in particular, you'd still know who it is just by their voice.”

The forum has responded; these are the singers with the most unique voices.

1 – Björk

One person comments they read one of Björk's album reviews where the critic said she “makes English sound like a foreign language. The person agrees that the review accurately describes her singing style.

Someone explains that Björk sang songs in English using the International Phonetic Alphabet before she learned English, and that's one of the reasons she emphasizes the words in weird places.

2 – Layne Staley

A forum user thinks “it was lightning in a bottle” that Layne Staley's voice happened to blend so well with his bandmate. Another user replies that no one sings like him anymore.

3 – Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin was regarded as one of her era's most successful rock stars. Her electric stage presence, personality, and uninhibited vocal style made her a cultural icon that, until this day, inspires movements in rock music. Someone wrote that came to the thread to suggest Janis Joplin and was supposed they had to scroll so far down to find her name. This person elaborates that Joplin's voice is so unique and instantly recognizable.

4 – Jack Black

Jack Black is also an American actor and comedian, famous for his roles in movies like High Fidelity (2000) and School of Rock (2003), so it's not hard to see why his vocal skills may be overlooked. However, he is the lead vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning comedy rock duo Tenacious D, and though he isn't considered a “serious” singer, his voice is pretty unique.

A contributor adds that Jack Black is one of the most underrated singers.

5 – Lemmy Kilmister

Someone comments that they wouldn't so much call him distinctive but instead iconic, for sure. Another person replies that if they clench their teeth really hard, they can almost imitate his voice as they walk around the house singing “Killed by Death.”

6 – Weird Al Yankovic

A forum user responds that they have never heard anyone who sounds just a bit like him. Because of this, they are baffled that people have misattributed various songs to him just because the song is a parody. Although he's the king of comedy, that doesn't mean he monopolizes funny songs or parodies.

7 – Liam Gallagher

A music fan says Liam Gallagher is not the most distinctive but instantly recognizable. Another user answers that Gallagher should be at the top of the list because his voice and vocal delivery are so unique.

8 – Prince

Prince was an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who often insisted on playing different instruments in his songs. To date, he is one of music's most significant cultural icons. His remarkable style and eccentric androgynous nature were one of the reasons he remains one of the greatest musicians of all time.

His voice, of course, was one of his main superpowers. Prince's vocal range was incredibly wide, his high-pitched screams and edgy vocals adding the flavor and creativity that permeated his lifestyle to his music.

9 – Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor is an English singer-songwriter and the drummer for the rock band Queen. Taylor's voice has been described as “highly impressive” and “operatic. He hit the famous fifth-octave high note on Queen's hit song Bohemian Rhapsody.

A contributor writes that Roger Taylor has an amazing, unique voice that happened to end up in Freddie Mercury's group.

10 – Steven Tyler

A forum member claims that most voices can be somewhat replicated, but they don't believe anyone can get close to replicating Steven Tyler's voice.

Steven Tyler is the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith. Due to his high vocal range, he was dubbed the “Demon of Screamin'” – that alone should convince anyone of his distinctive vocal prowess.

Source: Reddit.