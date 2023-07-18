10 Unsettling Science Fiction Stories That Will Leave You Disturbed For Days

Very few things come close to crazy science fiction stories you can get lost in. If you're looking for such an experience, we have some recommendations. Recently someone asked, “What is the most disturbing science fiction story you've ever read?”

1 – The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell

One person admits that the book haunts them at least once a week, even though it's been a year since they finished reading it. Because of this, they couldn't bring themself t read the sequel.

Another person confesses that the book also stuck with them and that the ending is bleak.

A third person comments that this book is their go-to to use as evidence when trying t explain why sci-fi is great literature.

2 – A Scanner Darkly by Philip K. D.

Those that have been addicted to hard drugs or witnessed others' addiction would probably find A Scanner Darkly by Philip K. D. disturbing and moving says one forum user. Another person comments that reading it made them feel stoned and that it was evident the author had a lot of experience with drugs.

3 – There Will Come Soft Rains by Ray Bradbury

Someone confesses that the slow realization of what was happening in There Will Come Soft Rains by Ray Bradbury was sobering as a teenager. They describe the book as a short story that is not disturbing in an upfront way.

Another person adds that the story was visionary since it was published in 1950 when nuclear threats were less present than in later decades. They also state how shocking it is to know we narrowly avoided the same fate.

4 – The Jaunt by Stephen King

One person expresses that the implications are horrifying in Stephen King‘s The Jaunt. Someone else recalls that his wife was angry after he played it for her on a long drive. She still holds a grudge.

5 – The Veldt by Ray Bradbury

One user claims they read The Veldt (in The Illustrated Man's book of short stories) at age 13 and again a few years ago when they were in their 60s. The user says the story haunted them for 54 years! Another person shared that the ending made them incredibly uncomfortable when reading the book last week.

6 – Annihilation by Jeff Vandermeer

One person exclaims that the Annihilation novels made them feel completely insane, like a fever dream, and they “LOVED” them. The person says Vandermeer does a great job of creating a profoundly alien and destabilizing atmosphere.

Another user adds that they second Annihilation and states that the Area X trilogy was a life-changing read. They enjoyed listening to the third book that drew the whole story together with fantastic voice actors and background ambiance.

7 – The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas by Ursula Le Guin

One person expresses that The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas by Ursula Le Guin is a fantastic and disturbing short story. Another person volunteers that Omelas shaped their life and career path so much that they even have an Omelas-based tattoo. Then, a third commenter says that this is one of the short stories they think about most and that you can't walk away from it.

8 – Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

A user confesses that they spent a whole vacation haunted by Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica about a dystopian future after his wife wanted to listen to the audiobook on a drive to the beach. The user adds that the book is so rational it's creepy.

9 – Blindsight by Peter Watts

Someone nominates Blindsight by Peter Watts with a central premise and many holes. When putting down the book after finishing it, the presented ideas gave them a bone-deep horror.

10 – Hyperion by Dan Simmons

One user suggests Hyperion by Dan Simmons with its multiple levels of disturbing. Another user agrees that they couldn't get over the ending of the mindblowing first story with the priest and the cruciform. The user states that it is the best sci-fi book they've read.

