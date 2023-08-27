14 Most Exciting Documentaries According to Film Fans

Documentaries offer an engaging picture of extraordinary feats and unknown stories, making them both informative and entertaining at the same time. We consider 14 uplifting ones that have gained prominence before an online ‘jury.'

1. Diego Maradona (2019)

A look at renowned football player Diego Armando Maradona's career since his arrival in Naples in the summer of 1984 for a record-breaking sum. The most famous football player in the world and the most passionate yet deadly city in Europe became a match made in heaven.

2. Supersonic (2016)

A raw description of the behind-the-scenes rivalry between the siblings that nearly divided the band, unreleased concert footage, and an insightful look at the unmeasurable ascent of the influential 1990s rock band Oasis.

3. Amy (2015)

An intimate portrayal of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse's life and career is presented via original recordings and personal accounts. The documentary explores her battle with substance abuse, which she battled before and after her career took off, ultimately leading to her death.

4. Bowling for Columbine (2002)

The political documentary investigates the events leading up to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. More generally, it examines the widespread use of guns and the high rate of homicide in America and looks into why Canada doesn't have the same high rate of gun violence.

5. Mohammad Ali: When We Were Kings (1996)

The boxing match between heavyweight champion George Foreman and challenger Muhammad Ali occurred in Kinshasa, Zaire, arguably the most well-known heavyweight championship boxing battle in history. This documentary uses archival footage and fresh interviews to examine the link between African Americans and the African continent during the Black Power era in terms of both popular culture and global politics.

6. Milius (2013)

In the words of an enviable list of talented directors, scriptwriters, and actors, the documentary acknowledges the expertise of John Milius and his achievements as a writer and director of standout movies.

7. Blackfish (2013)

Three individuals have died at the hands of the captive killer whale Tilikum. His narrative is told in this passionate documentary to expose the adverse effects of orca captivity and highlight how little is understood about these brilliant species.

8. Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Due to their uprising against the government, two political activists are in prison. The two refuse to give up and have a plot to escape Pretoria Prison with a few other prisoners' assistance. It is a race-against-time thriller set in the tumultuous apartheid days of South Africa.

9. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

The real-life account of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss was a conscientious objector granted the Congressional Medal of Honor despite not carrying a gun during World War II. Doss was drafted and shunned by his fellow troops for his pacifist beliefs. Still, after risking his life in the Battle of Okinawa to save 75 men without firing a shot, he gained admiration and respect for his bravery, altruism, and compassion.

10. Official Secrets (2019)

This Docu-drama is based on the case of whistleblower Katharine Gun, who leaked a memo revealing an unethical spying operation by American and British intelligence services to assess the inclination and manipulate the United Nations diplomats into voting on a resolution concerning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

11. Hoop Dreams (1994)

William Gates and Arthur Agee were two African-American high school students who commuted daily for 90 minutes each way from their home to school, a predominantly white suburban school renowned for the caliber of its basketball program. With the help of their close-knit families, Gates and Agee fight against the social and physical barriers that stand in their way to achieve their NBA glory.

12. My Octopus Teacher (2020)

The documentary delves into the life of South African filmmaker Craig Foster, who, while freediving, developed an extraordinary friendship with an octopus. Over a year, he went to the octopus daily and observed and recorded his behavior.

13. The Impostor (2012)

A thirteen-year-old kid from San Antonio, Texas, vanished in 1994. He is discovered healthy and alive in Europe, thousands of miles away, three and a half years later. When he gets back, he recounts a tale of kidnapping and torture. Even while his family is eager to welcome him home, not everything is as it seems. A young man in Spain who lies to a Texas family in need that he is their missing 16-year-old son is the subject of a documentary.

14. Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Identical Triplets are split up and adopted by three different families at birth. Years later, their incredible reunion causes a worldwide sensation, revealing a shocking secret with far-reaching effects.

