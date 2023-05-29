11 of The Most Excruciatingly Unwatchable Films to Ever Exist

Some movies are so terrible that no matter how you look at them, they don't get any better or offer entertainment value.

As much as some movies are unique in their way, some are unbearable. From poor storytelling to lousy acting, they will leave you cringing, stunned by the ludicrousness. Here are 11 you should avoid – or watch if you're in the mood for a good laugh.

1. Cats (2019)

If you're a fan of musicals or cats, you're better off watching the original Broadway production or playing with yarn. The CGI in this movie is so terrible that it's hard to tell what species the actors should portray.

The songs are also far from the original score, and the storyline is just weird. One movie lover says they've walked out of Cats twice.

2. The Brown Bunny (2003)

The Brown Bunny is a slow-paced film that feels like they only made it for the hell of it. The entire plot revolves around a motorcycle racer driving cross-country.

The sole aim of his journey is to see an ex-girlfriend — yes, it's as boring as it sounds. The infamous adult scene also feels gratuitous and out of place.

3. Tip Toes (2003)

Tip Toes is a movie you will only believe exists once you see it yourself. Gary Oldman stars as a dwarf in a relationship with a woman named Carol (Kate Beckinsale).

No need to guess; Carol spent her whole time worrying that their child might also be a dwarf. The movie's attempts at humor and drama are both misguided and cringe-worthy.

4. Things (1989)

Even when people expected little, Things broke the hearts of cinephiles. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman and her husband getting terrorized by strange creatures.

Two things happen at the end of this movie: you either scratch your eyes out or promise it will never lay eyes on the TV and be subjected to that misery again.

5. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dragonball Evolution is a terrible adaptation of the popular anime series. The casting seems wrong, and the story is confusing!

The special effects could be more impressive for a movie based on an anime. The film also fails to capture the spirit of the anime and is a letdown for anime lovers.

6. Highlander 2 (1991)

Highlander 2 is one of the most excruciatingly unwatchable films ever to exist. As the sequel to the cult classic Highlander, this movie tries to expand on the mythology and fails miserably.

Don't watch this sequel if you're a fan of the original. It will ruin you.

7. Armageddon (1998)

I don't think it's harsh to say Armageddon is a disaster movie in every sense. Maybe the filmmakers thought this movie was a good idea, but this movie is a nightmare fans had to endure.

The plot offers nothing, and the excessive action sequences only worsen things.

8. Snakes on a Train (2006)

The snake scenes are so many you'd think it's a National Geographic channel. The movie's premise is ridiculous — snakes on a train — and the execution is even worse.

We can forgive the snake scenes, but the script screams, “Crucify me!” This movie could have been better if they had given more attention to the details.

9. Bloodsport (1988)

Bloodsport is a movie trying so hard to be cool that it ends up cringe-worthy. The plot revolves around a martial arts tournament, and while the fight scenes are impressive, everything else falls flat.

The acting is terrible, and the characters are one-dimensional. This film will only slightly interest you if you love martial arts.

10. Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)

Manos: The Hands of Fate is a movie that was rated so high, but the delivery did not live up to the hype. Viewers expected more from the plot and cast, but they were disappointed. The only good thing about this movie is that it might help you sleep better and faster.

11. Cyborg (1989)

Cyborg failed at being a post-apocalyptic action movie and a sci-fi movie. The plot is generic, the acting is unremarkable, and the action scenes are poorly choreographed. Even the special effects, which should have been the highlight, are unimpressive.

Source: Reddit.