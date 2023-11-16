The Most Expensive Acoustic Guitars Ever Sold At Auction 

Kurt Cobain’s most prized possession – a Martin D-18E acoustic guitar – sold for more than 6 million dollars at auction.

While the charred remains of a Jimi Hendrix Fender Stratocaster or the shattered shell of a Pete Townshend Gibson electric might be expected to fetch top dollar at a memorabilia auction, iconic (and intact) acoustic guitars also have significant resale value for collectors.

Many famous musicians carry acoustic guitars as part of their onstage arsenal, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, John Lennon, and David Gilmour.

For performers, acoustic guitars of all sizes bring a more organic sound to the mix but can still be amplified enough to fill the room. Acoustic guitars also provide an alternative to the piercing tone and distortion of an electric guitar. Many popular songs began life as chord progressions performed on acoustic guitars.

Over the years, many famous musicians have donated their iconic acoustic guitars to raise funds for charitable organizations or to share their legacies with avid collectors. Here are nine of the most expensive acoustic guitars ever sold at auctions or estate sales:

David Gilmour's Martin D-35

Pink Floyd’s legendary lead guitarist David Gilmour used a 1969 Martin D-35 on every album from 1973’s Dark Side of the Moon to 1983’s The Final Cut. Pink Floyd fans will immediately recognize its prominence on the track “Wish You Were Here” as Gilmour performs a duet with himself on a radio broadcast.

In 2019, Gilmour auctioned off the acoustic guitar in New York to raise funds for a charity called Climate Earth. The winning bid was $1,095,000.

John Lennon's Gibson J160E

The late John Lennon used a Gibson J160E with a pickup to compose many of the Beatles' earliest hits, including “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “Love Me Do.” Unfortunately, the guitar was stolen after a 1963 performance. While Lennon continued to use replacement J-160Es during the Beatles era, the original did not re-appear until 2015.

Because of its verified connection to the formative years of the Beatles, the Gibson fetched $2,410,000 at a Los Angeles auction in 2015.

Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E

When the iconic grunge band Nirvana performed an acoustic concert on the MTV Unplugged series, lead singer Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E was prominently featured, especially during their cover versions of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold The World” and Leadbelly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?”.

In 2020, a memorabilia collector named Peter Freedman acquired the acoustic guitar for a record-setting $6,010,00 at a Los Angeles auction house. Freedman discussed plans to display the instrument on a world tour, but those plans were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eric Clapton’s Martin 1939 000-42

Martin brand acoustic guitars produced before World War II are considered especially valuable by collectors, and Eric Clapton’s Martin 1939 000-42 is no exception. The blues guitar legend used this guitar to record “Tears In Heaven”, a tribute to his late son Conor. Clapton also used it during his own MTV Unplugged session.

While a standard pre-war Martin guitar can fetch as much as $50,000, the one owned by Eric Clapton himself sold for $791,500 at a 2004 auction held by Christie’s.

Paul McCartney’s Rex Acoustic

A childhood friend of Sir Paul McCartney named Ian James used an inexpensive Rex acoustic guitar to teach the fledgling musician a few chords. McCartney would later use this same guitar to audition for a skiffle group called The Quarrymen, led by a fellow Liverpudlian named John Lennon.

Although the instrument itself had little intrinsic value, the established Beatles connection made it priceless for collectors. The guitar was auctioned off in July 2006, with a final bid of approximately $615,000.

Roy Rogers’ 1930 Martin OM-45 Deluxe

The Martin guitar company only produced 15 OM-45 Deluxe models in 1930, which already adds to the value of any surviving example. Western actor and singer Roy Rogers purchased the very first OM-45 Martin produced that year

When Rogers’ prized guitar came up at auction in 2009, it was initially valued between $150,000 and $250,000. The successful winning bid was over $500,000.

Elvis Presley’s 1942 Martin D-18

In 1954, a young Elvis Presley purchased a 1942 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar at a local music store in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley used this guitar during his first recording sessions at Sun Studios, accompanied by lead guitarist Scotty Moore and acoustic bassist Bill Black.

Presley sold the guitar in 1956, but it remained in circulation among collectors for decades. The instrument was sold at auction in 1993, with a winning bid of $151,700. It is frequently loaned out for public exhibitions.

Jerry Garcia’s 1943 Martin D-28

Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia owned a number of acoustic and electric guitars during his lifetime, including a 1943 Martin D-28. The instrument was used on numerous studio recordings and live performances.

A collector named Andy Logan bought Garcia’s Martin D-28 for $175,000 at an estate sale, adding it to a previous purchase of Garcia’s “Alligator” electric Stratocaster for $420,000.

Bob Dylan’s 1963 Martin D-28

Legendary songwriter and performer Bob Dylan’s 1963 Martin D-28 figured prominently in both the 1971 Concert For Bangladesh and the 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour. The instrument is considered one of his more recognizable, along with an electric Fender Stratocaster he used at the 1965 Newport Jazz Festival.

While the iconic “Dylan Goes Electric” Fender sold at auction for $965,000, the 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic fetched a respectable $396,500 at a 2017 auction.

What’s The Appeal Of Acoustic Guitars For Collectors?

Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometimes Home, speaks for many acoustic guitar fans. “I absolutely love listening to musicians play acoustic guitar live and listening to The Coffee House station on SiriusXM radio when I am home or driving; the station is all acoustic versions of songs. The hollowness of an acoustic guitar – versus a solid electric guitar – certainly affects a song's melody and mood. Equally important, of course, is the talent of the musician.”

While the auctioning of an iconic electric guitar tends to generate more media attention, acoustic guitars with the same impressive pedigrees are also recognized by serious collectors as important contributors to the global music scene. The acoustic guitar featured in Bob Dylan’s “Blowing In The Wind” is just as revered as the electric guitar Jimi Hendrix used to perform the national anthem at Woodstock.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.