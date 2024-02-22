18 of the Most Expensive Cars from the 1960s

The 1960s were a roaring time for American cars, birthing sleek icons like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. And don't forget about the legendary “muscle car” era with beasts like the Dodge Charger and Pontiac GTO, symbolizing freedom and rebellion on the open road.

These weren't just rides—they were considered rolling works of art, embodying the spirit of a bygone decade of golden cars. If you're hooked on the sleek design of vintage cars, you'll be amazed to discover that some of these 1960s gems were auctioned for as high as $70 million!

1962 Ferrari 250 Gto

This Ferrari was no ordinary ride—the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was a racing legend born from the talents of design icons Giotto Bizzarrini and Sergio Scaglietti. Packed with a 3.0L Colombo V12 engine, it unleashed 300 horses, hitting an impressive 174 mph in the 60s.

The 250 GTO wasn't just quick; it dominated races, including the Tour de France Automobile and Le Mans 24 Hours multiple times. Its value is equally remarkable, with recent auctions seeing prices between $40 million and $70 million, solidifying its status as the most expensive Ferrari and one of the priciest cars ever sold.

1962 Shelby 260 Cobra

The Cobra had no big launch; it began as Carroll Shelby's dream to combine a potent American V8 with a light British roadster (AC Ace). Weighing only 2,100 lbs due to its sleek fiberglass body, the Cobra was all about speed.

Drawing inspiration from nimble European roadsters, Shelby added style without losing power. The small 260 cubic inch V8 engine packed a punch with 260 horsepower, making it go 0 to 60 in just 4.2 seconds – faster than many supercars today! A regular 260 Cobra costs $2-5 million, but the first one ever, the CSX2000, sold for a staggering $13.75 million!

1962 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

From a fusion of British excellence and Italian design mastery, this Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato strived to challenge Ferrari's racing dominance. Based on the DB4 GT, it received a Zagato makeover, shedding 50kg and gaining 12hp with its 3.7L inline-6 engine. With only 19 ever built, it's a collector's item set to skyrocket. The cost for this collectible ranges from $11 million to $14 million!

1965 Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe

The 1965 Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe was a revolution on four wheels. Carroll Shelby personally crafted only six of these beasts, and their standout feature was the sleek, aerodynamic design by Pete Brock.

Thanks to the innovative “aero nose” and Kammback tail, the Daytona was a speed demon on the track, with reduced drag and increased downforce. Under the hood, a 4.7-liter Ford V8 engine with various performance tweaks delivered thrilling power. Originally priced around $15,000, the Daytona was sold for a jaw-dropping $7.25 million in 2009!

1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica

The Ferrari 400 Superamerica is not just a car—it's a four-wheeled revolution that left fellow automobiles eating its dust. With a powerful Colombo V12 engine, it roared with 340 bhp and a top speed of over 170 mph. Back in the '60s, it came with a hefty price tag, over $18,000 (which would be about $184,000 today). Now, it's a million-dollar marvel, with prices reaching over $7 million, as seen in the 2015 RM Sotheby's auction.

1967 Chevrolet L88

The C2 Corvette, designed by Larry Shinoda, stole the show with its revolutionary Sting Ray look. Those sculpted lines, hidden headlights, and sleek fastback are still iconic today. Though not the fastest, Corvettes, especially high-performance models like the L88, delivered impressive power for the price. The Chevrolet L88 is a collector's gem, with only 20 ever made, setting a record at a massive $3.85 million in a 2014 auction.

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby Gt350r

The Shelby GT350R, the street-legal Mustang designed for racing, featured a potent 289ci V8 engine, lightweight build, and aggressive handling. With a modified 289ci V8 producing 306 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque, it was a powerhouse, far beyond the standard Mustang.

With just over 30 units made, it's a rare gem in high demand. In 2020, a 1965 racing prototype, the Shelby GT350R, went for a staggering $3.85 million, setting a record as the highest-selling Mustang ever.

1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast

The Ferrari 500 Superfast, produced from 1964 to 1967, was the flagship grand tourer at the time. Powered by a 5.0-liter V12 engine with 400 horsepower, it succeeded the 400 and 410 Superamerica series.

Only a little over 30 were built, making it a rare and exclusive ride owned by the wealthiest individuals, including Prince Bernard of the Netherlands. In auctions, the 500 Superfast has sold for prices ranging from $1 million to over $3 million.

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

Back in 1967, the Lamborghini Miura P400 was a pricey dream at around $20,000 (equal to about $186,000 today), way more than other luxury cars. It made heads turn with its futuristic design and powerful V12 engine.

With 350 horsepower and a top speed of over 170 mph, it wasn't just a looker but one of the fastest cars. In 2022, a '67 Miura from New Jersey sold for a massive $1.7 million at auction, proving its timeless allure and value.

1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona

Launched in 1969, the Daytona was a limited-edition version of the Dodge Charger, built for NASCAR races. Its distinctive design, featuring a pointed nose cone and a towering rear wing, was not just for looks; it was highly aerodynamic.

Powered by the legendary 426 Hemi V8, this beast meant serious business on the track. Forget grocery runs—the Daytona was a missile on wheels, built for superspeedway power. Hemi-powered Daytonas can go for $1 million or more, with the highest record being $1.43 million.

1969 Pontiac Gto Judge Ram Air IV

The Ram Air IV engine was the ultimate for Pontiac muscle car fans, showcasing top-notch performance engineering. With high-performance features like high compression, aluminum intake, and a free-flowing exhaust, it cranked out a solid 370 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the mightiest muscle cars of its time. At a Mecum's Kissimmee auction, a rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible with special features went for a whopping $1.1 million.

1964 Rolls Royce Phantom V

In 1977, John Lennon sold a 1964 Mulliner Park Ward Phantom V to cover a $250,000 IRS bill. That car is a symbol of luxury, crafted with top-notch materials and a powerful engine. It succeeded the Phantom IV and Silver Wraith, offering more space and comfort with its longer wheelbase.

Sporting a robust 6.2L V8 engine, it marked a shift from previous models. Today, well-kept Phantom Vs can go for $100,000 to over $1 million, depending on condition, rarity, and history.

1967 Monteverdi 375 High Speed

Debuting at the 1967 Frankfurt Motor Show, the 375S turned heads with its stylish design and potent American V8 engine. Delivering up to 375 horsepower, it offered impressive performance for its time.

It stood out in a market ruled by European giants like Ferrari and Lamborghini, combining Italian flair, Swiss craftsmanship, and American muscle. Originally priced at $20,000, recent auction values have soared into the hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars.

1965 Mercedes 600 Pullman

The 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman, aka “Grand Mercedes,” was the ultimate in limousine luxury back in the '60s. Later, it incorporated luxurious features like spacious seating, advanced climate control, and optional amenities like televisions and telephones. With only 2,677 ever made, it was the most expensive car of its time, costing between $20,000 and $40,000. Today, a well-preserved one can go for $200,000 to $800,000.

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner

The 1969 Plymouth Road Runner is a true American muscle car icon known for its powerful engines like the 383 cubic-inch with 335 horsepower, the 440 Six Pack with 390 horsepower, and the mighty 426 Hemi with 425 horsepower. Besides its performance, the Road Runner had a cool design inspired by the iconic cartoon character, featuring unique touches like the “beep-beep” horn sound and a Wile E. Coyote decal. A well-kept one can quickly go for over $100,000, and some rare versions have even hit half a million or more in value.

1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II

The Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud was an iconic car, serving as the core model for over a decade since its 1955 launch. While not entirely new in 1960, the Silver Cloud II debuted that year, featuring a robust 6.2L V8 engine, an upgrade from the previous straight-six. In the early 1960s, a new Rolls-Royce cost about $8,000. Nowadays, a fully restored 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II can list for half a million dollars.

1968 Lamborghini Espada

Lamborghini's best-seller of the 1960s, the Espada, stole the spotlight at the 1968 Geneva Auto Show with its innovative design by Marcello Gandini. Unlike most Lamborghinis, it offered four seats, making it more comfortable for long journeys.

With a powerful V12 engine and a top speed of 152 mph, it had the right mix of comfort and sportiness. They only made 1,227 Espadas, with even fewer from 1968. Priced around $12,000 back then (about $100,000 today), it competed with the best. Now, a 1968 Lamborghini Espada can go from $150,000 to over $200,000.

1960 Ford Thunderbird

The 1960 Ford Thunderbird made a big change by going from a 2-seater to a 4-seater, becoming a more practical luxury car for families. It came with powerful V8 engines (5.8L and 7.0L) that churned out 300 and 350 horsepower, which was impressive for its time.

It wasn't the most expensive ride back then at $4,300, compared to a regular Ford at $2,000. But today, a well-maintained model can range from $15,000 to an impressive $100,000 or more!