24 of the Most Expensive Cars To Insure

People who are thinking about buying a vehicle must look at the associated costs. The purchase price is a factor, but other financial considerations must be considered.

The car's fuel economy is one issue, but the insurance costs could also break your budget. Insurance costs are rising, so it’s vital to research premiums before you sign the contract.

1. Tesla Model S Performance

A survey by Forbes rated this vehicle as the most expensive to insure, with average annual premiums at $3,960. Most cars at the top of the price list are luxury vehicles with big engines, and the Tesla Model S Performance is no exception. The purchase price varies, but expect to pay over $100,000 for a new model.

2. Lexus EH 300S

Slotting into second place is the Lexus EH 300S. Many different factors are taken into account when calculating insurance premiums, including the age of the main driver and the area where you live. Those help determine annual premium figures for this vehicle, which average out to $2,485.

3. Rolls Royce Wraith

Insurance surveys in the UK tend to focus on supercars that are beyond the reach of most consumers. They're not helpful for purchasing a regular hatchback, but they are interesting to study. According to What Car, the most expensive car to insure is the Rolls Royce Wraith, which can set you back £10,500 a year, which is about $13,300.

4. Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription

It may surprise some consumers to see Volvo’s name on this list. Their cars are considered reliable family vehicles, but some models feature serious power. The XC90 T8 Inscription has a 2-litre supercharged engine, so the vehicle costs an average of $2,456 per year to insure.

5. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

In the UK, Aston Martin is the luxury sports car of choice for many drivers. It’s a brand synonymous with the high life, and if it’s good enough for James Bond, it’s a must-have for most. However, the DBS Superleggera comes at a cost. It’s more expensive than a Ferrari, and the annual insurance costs can run to £3,650, or about $4,600.

6. McLaren 720S

The McLaren company is best known for its Formula One team. They are an essential part of global motorsports, but they also produce vehicles for everyday use. These are high-end cars, however, and the 720S comes with 720 horsepower. It can do 0-60mph in less than three seconds. Therefore, it’s not surprising the average annual insurance costs can reach $3,700.

7. Lexus Model 3 Standard Plus

The name may be deceiving because there’s nothing standard about a Lexus. It’s a luxury brand compared to many other makes, and each is relatively costly to purchase and maintain. The Model 3 Standard Plus is the second-most expensive Lexus in terms of insurance, with annual premiums averaging $2,447.

8. Nissan Altima 2.0S

Like Volvo, Nissan is a brand more associated with economical family cars. At the luxury end of this company, however, there are some high-spec models, and the Altima 2.0S is their most expensive model to buy and drive. Its VC-Turbo engine helped bump annual insurance costs to $2,130 in 2024.

9. Bentley Mulsanne

The Bentley has overtaken the UK's Rolls Royce as a status symbol. It’s considered more exclusive and a vehicle for those who have “made it” in their chosen field. If you can afford the six-figure sums needed to acquire a new model, you won’t be scared by the potential insurance costs of $3,900 annually.

10. Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel Truck

The Dodge Ram is one of America’s favorite all-around vehicles, but their models could produce an unpleasant surprise. Some market studies state that this is the most expensive brand to insure overall, while the Forbes survey puts the Ram 1500 Rebel at the top of the naughty list, with annual premiums averaging $2,015.

11. Maserati Quattroporte

A new year means new surveys and financial predictions, and car insurance is no exception. As 2024 progresses, it’s suggested that Maserati’s top-of-the-range model will become the most expensive to insure overall. Annual premiums for the Quattroporte could exceed $5,000.

12. BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe

The BMW name is associated with luxury, and their vehicles are costly to insure. The M8 range is the high-end series from this manufacturer, and the M8 Competition Coupe is equipped with a Twin Power Turbo V8 cylinder engine. It’s another car that could see annual insurance premiums rise above $5,000.

13. Lexus RX 350

The Lexus brand includes more vehicles in the top 24 than any other, with the RX 350 likely to cost about $2,100 to insure annually. Its powerful, 3.5-litre engine matches the high insurance costs of a high-end car.

14. Lexus NH 300H

If you want Lexus luxury at marginally lower costs, the NH 300 H may be your best choice. The new purchase price comes in at under $100,000, but buyers can still enjoy high performance and that hybrid economy. Average insurance costs are in the region of $2,014.

15. Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Porsche was one of the first luxury car brands to produce an SUV, and they started the trend among their contemporaries. The Cayenne Turbo first came along in 2022, and quality Porsche engineering ensures that many of the original models are still on the road. Insurance costs are high but not prohibitive. They average about $2,000 per year.

16. Audi SQ7

Audi was one of the first manufacturers to follow Porsche’s lead, and the SQ7 is at the top of their SUV range. Audi’s high-spec sports cars carry expensive insurance premiums, but this isn’t a cheap alternative. Expect to pay about $2,000 a year for full coverage on the SQ7.

17. Honda Accord EX-L

From a list of obvious makes and models, we come to cars that are more expensive to insure than you might think. In many ways, the Honda Accord EX-L is a regular mid-size sedan, but its high specs raise those insurance costs. The engine is 1.5 liters in size, but it's a turbo, which helps raise annual premiums to just under $2,000.

18. Kia Optima LX

The Kia Optima has many similarities to the Honda Accord. It’s popular with families and comes from a reliable manufacturer, but buyers should beware of some hidden costs. A powerful, 1.6-litre turbo engine sees average annual insurance premiums at about $1,987.

19. Ford Explorer ST

The Ford model lineup is one of the most diverse on the market. It includes starter cars that are cheap to insure and ideal for those who have recently obtained their license. At the other end of the scale, however, is the Explorer ST. This SUV has a mighty 3-liter engine, contributing to annual insurance costs of about $1,944.

20. Hyundai Elantra SE

A 2-liter engine with 147 horsepower makes the Hyundai Elantra SE thrilling to drive, but it also leads to a hefty insurance premium. Rates vary according to many factors, but those annual costs average about $1,904.

21. Toyota Camry LE

The Camry LE is another deceptive car. At first glance, it’s a regular family sedan, albeit with a beautiful design and classic Toyota reliability. The 2.5-liter engine offers impressive speed and acceleration but also lifts insurance costs to about $1,899 annually.

22. Chrysler Pacifica Limited

Chrysler also produces many vehicles, but the brand is widely associated with higher-end luxury. The Pacifica is the first minivan on the list — another hybrid. The upgrades on the limited edition are primarily cosmetic, but they help raise the insurance premiums to about $1,891 per annum.

23. Chevrolet Tahoe LS

Some cars are blighted by their history, and many motorists still associate the Chevrolet brand with the gas-guzzling vehicles of the 1970s. Current models are more eco-friendly, but the Tahoe LS still packs a punch. A huge SUV that can seat up to seven passengers, the Forbes survey lists average annual insurance premiums at $1,883.

24. Chevrolet Malibu L

If you’re looking to save money on your next Chevy, surveys show that the average premiums on the Malibu L come in at $1,882. You’ll save a whole dollar compared to the Tahoe LS, but this car is entirely different. The Malibu is a mid-size family car but continues to command significant insurance premiums.