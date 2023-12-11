How the Other Half Sails: The Most Expensive Celebrity Yachts

Of all of the luxurious status symbols available to the world’s wealthiest celebrities, only one can reach Italy’s Amalfi coast or the French Riviera in style and comfort: the superyacht.

The yacht charter experts at Ritzy Charters compiled a shortlist of the most expensive celebrity yachts owned by the world’s most influential business, arts, and sports personalities. Here are the top ten most expensive private superyachts, as determined by Ritzy Charters:

David Geffen's the Rising Sun ($590 Million)

Media mogul David Geffen earns the top spot with his $590 million superyacht, The Rising Sun. Originally owned by software giant Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison, Geffen acquired the superyacht in 2010. This multimillion-dollar ship could only be owned by someone who makes the big bucks.

The awe-inspiring vessel cost around $200 million to construct in 2004, with a length of 452 feet and a top speed of 30 knots. The Rising Sun boasts 82 rooms in total, accommodating up to 18 guests and 55 crew members. A basketball court, wine cellar, and theater room are also amenities onboard.

Jeff Bezos’ Koru ($500 Million)

Second on the list is Koru, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This impressive vessel has a length of 417 feet and is considered the largest sailing yacht current on the water. Also known as the Y721, Koru includes a massive pool on its deck, along with accommodations for up to 18 guests and 40 crew members.

The yacht’s design was inspired by Māori art, with its name “Koru” suggesting strength, new life, and peace.

Diane von Furstenberg’s Eos ($200 Million)

Ranking third is Eos, a superyacht owned by Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her movie mogul husband, Barry Diller. The influential couple purchased the yacht in 2009 for $200 million.

Featuring a breathtaking design and luxurious interior, Eos can reach speeds of 18mph, with a length of 305 feet, and can accommodate up to 14 guests. Among the luxurious amenities are a glass staircase, a 14-foot world map, a jacuzzi, and a figurehead of owner Diane von Furstenberg herself.

Steve and Laurene Jobs’ Venus ($120 Million)

Laurene Powell, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, owns the fourth most expensive celebrity yacht. The $120 million Venus, designed by Phillippe Stark, features large floor-to-ceiling windows across its 250-foot length. It can reach speeds up to 18 knots.

Venus accommodates up to 12 guests in six cabins and 22 crew members in an additional 14 cabins. The superyacht has an estimated annual running cost of $10-$15 million.

Puff Daddy’s (Sean Combs) The Maraya ($65 Million)

The fifth most expensive celebrity-owned yacht is The Maraya, owned by musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who purchased the vessel for approximately $65 million in 2012. The superyacht is 178 feet long and is available for private charters at the rate of $300 thousand per week.

If you're interested in experiencing this yacht, it might take saving up some serious dough or taking up a side gig to step foot on this ship one day. The yacht can host up to 12 guests in six cabins. It includes luxurious amenities such as a sundeck jacuzzi, gym and wellness area. A personal chef is also available for guests.

Giorgio Armani’s Main ($64 Million)

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani personally designed the 213-foot superyacht Main, with the Italian shipyard Codecasa tasked with fabrication. Inspired by military ships, the yacht is painted a dark green instead of a more traditional white, resulting in a more camouflaged profile against the sea.

Main’s interior design includes light birchwood furniture, dark green walls, and louvered blinds. It also contains seven cabins, which can accommodate up to 12 people and a crew of 14. The vessel’s amenities include a cinema, gym, whirlpool, indoor gym, marble bathrooms, and a large sundeck.

Jackie Chan’s Jinlong 4601 ($46 Million)

Martial artist and actor Jackie Chan upgraded from a 125-foot motor yacht to a 152-foot superyacht built by the Chinese shipyard Jinlong. The luxury vessel has three decks and a helipad. The ship’s four bedrooms can accommodate eight guests.

The top sundeck features a wet bar and also serves as a casual dining area. The interior design is done in white, with dark wood accents. Amenities include a movie theater, hot tub, gym, sauna, and karaoke room.

Sir Elton John’s Wabi Sabi ($29.1 Million)

Musician Sir Elton John and his husband, Canadian filmmaker David Furnish, once owned a 164-foot superyacht called Wabi Sabi, built by U.S. shipyard Westport. The name is a Japanese phrase translated as “embracing the beauty of an imperfect world.”

The Wabi Sabi features a gym, massage room, entertainment center, library, private decks, and a formal dining room that accommodates up to 12 guests. A sundeck features a Jacuzzi, barbecue, and wet bar. Wabi Sabi can host up to 18 guests and 12 crew members. However, the couple sold the vessel in 2017.

Tiger Woods’ Privacy ($29 Million)

Professional golfer Tiger Woods owns a 155-foot superyacht called Privacy, with a current estimated value of $29 million.

This yacht has five bedrooms that can accommodate a total of 10 guests. There are also four cabins available for the boat’s crew. Each of the cabins on the Privacy provides a luxury experience for its occupants. The yacht has an operating range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Onboard features and amenities on the Privacy include an observation deck, an eight-person jacuzzi, and a fully equipped gym. There is also a decompression chamber for scuba divers and three jet skis.

Owning Status

All of these ships are soaked in opulence and grandeur and are something so many of us dream of owning if we fall into money. A spokesperson for Ritzy Charters comments, “Luxury yachts are more than just a symbol of wealth; they not only provide incredibly gorgeous views but a level of privacy to those onboard who want a sense of relaxation that you can’t get from anywhere other than chartering across oceans.

“Privacy is a huge part of the experience of a superyacht, which is why celebrities are drawn to spending large sums of money on owning their own. It offers them a sense of seclusion that is so secret and respected, far away from the paparazzi and the public eye.

“It is exciting to see just how luxurious and spectacular the yachts owned by some of the most famous people in the world are. From how they were designed, crafted, and produced, it is widely appreciated how beautiful and unique some of the most expensive yachts on our world's oceans are and just how much they cost.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.