18 of the Most Expensive Concert Tickets in History

There's nothing quite like experiencing the exhilaration of live performances as iconic songs come alive, fueled by crowd energy and the artist's raw emotion. Despite the steep cost, seeing their favorite musician in the flesh is entirely worth it for numerous Americans. Sometimes, front-row seats can exceed thousands of dollars! Discover the staggering prices of the priciest concert tickets in history.

Maroon's m5lv the Residency

Splurging $8,701 on a concert may seem too expensive, but this was no ordinary tour. In 2023, Maroon 5's exclusive residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, offered more than just a seat. Fans enjoyed private lounges, top-notch food and drinks, meet-and-greets, and exclusive merchandise while relishing the band's greatest hits from the past 20 years.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

They don't call her Queen B for nothing! Premium packages for Beyonce's Renaissance tour reached a hefty $5,000 in select cities. The Renaissance Tour showcased Beyoncé's potent vocals and magnetic stage charisma. Fans adored her new album tracks and classics like “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies.” The tour featured stunning visuals—dazzling costumes, intricate lighting, and larger-than-life projections. Attendees raved about the concert's immersive and artistic sensory overload.

Bruce Springsteen's Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour

This 2023 tour united fans of all backgrounds to celebrate The Boss' music. Many praised the high-energy performance, extensive setlist, and Springsteen's dynamic stage presence. And let's not forget the E Street Band for providing powerful backing and adding unique flourishes to the songs. Despite high demand, the tour faced criticism for exorbitant Ticketmaster prices, leaving fans disheartened with charges exceeding $5,000 for seats.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, from 2018 to July 2023, stands among the highest-grossing concerts ever. Each performance carried particular weight with its billing as John's final tour after five decades. Fans witnessed a musical legend in top form delivering passionate renditions of hits like “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man.” The tour's immense demand made tickets scarce, driving prices to a premium of $4,500, a testament to fans' eagerness for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Bts' Love Yourself World Tour

BTS, the renowned Korean pop group, embarked on their third tour from August 2018 to April 2019, promoting their acclaimed Love Yourself album series. It was a massive undertaking known for its elaborate stage design and dynamic choreography, spanning four continents and 14 countries. Fans went wild over their synchronized dance routines, powerful vocals, and immersive technology. With sky-high demands, prices jumped, with one ticket selling for $3,850 at a Chicago show.

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The Weeknd's seventh tour, the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, ran from July 14 to November 27, 2022. It showcased his albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022) across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Featuring a striking stage setup, including a massive LED screen and iconic visuals from his music videos, it was one of the first major tours post-COVID-19. Fans eagerly sought VIP packages priced at $2,071, offering premium seating, pre-show lounge access, and exclusive merchandise.

Usher's My Way Las Vegas Residency

Usher's My Way Las Vegas Residency surpassed a mere greatest hits parade. The setlist featured medleys, covers, and a surprise appearance by Ludacris, keeping the audience engaged. The tearful goodbye at the December 2023 finale, particularly during “Without You,” showcased Usher's gratitude to fans and his team for the residency's success. Beyond a show, it offered a VIP experience, with tickets priced up to $2,600.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's on the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On The Run II tour showcased their undeniable chemistry on stage, offering a rare chance to witness two iconic artists. The set list featured solo hits and collaborations, creating a powerful musical experience. Following their successful 2014 On the Run Tour, this second joint tour was a monumental event for music fans. With VIP tickets priced at $1,991, the demand surged due to the combined star power of these two music legends.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour kicked off in 2022 to support the albums Changes and Justice. The tour highlighted his signature dance moves, powerful vocals, and infectious energy. Fans enjoyed renditions of hits like “Peaches” and “Hold On” and throwbacks like “Baby” and “Sorry.” The $1,500 tickets, part of the Justice Platinum Package, offered exclusive perks such as early merchandise access, soundcheck admission, and a meet-and-greet with Bieber.

Blackpink's Born Pink ‘Encore' Tour

BLACKPINK, the popular Korean girl group, wrapped up their Born Pink World Tour in North America with a final show at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium in August 2023. Making history, they joined Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the only female acts to sell out back-to-back shows at MetLife Stadium. The setlist featured a perfect mix of BLACKPINK's greatest hits, fan-favorite b-sides, and new tracks from the Born Pink album, pleasing both long-time BLINKs and new fans. BLACKPINK, one of the most popular global acts, created massive concert hype, resulting in higher ticket prices, with premium seats near the stage costing $400-$1,023.

One Direction's Take Me Home Tour

The Take Me Home Tour was the second concert tour by the British-Irish boy band One Direction. They visited continents from February to November 2013, grossing over $320 million over nine months. Interacting with fans was a priority for the massively successful band. Fans, eager to see them live, didn't hesitate to spend upwards of $1,000 for close-stage seats or backstage VIP passes.

Rolling Stones' 50 & Counting Tour

The Rolling Stones' 50 & Counting Tour, held in 2012 and 2013 for their 50th anniversary, grossed over $460 million globally. Tickets averaged $1,000, making it one of the most expensive tours ever. Still, fans loved its homage to the band's career, with a setlist packed with classic hits. Special guests, including Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood's son Jesse, and Buddy Guy, added excitement to the top-notch production. The spectacle replicated the stage from their 1969 Hyde Park concert, showcasing their biggest hits and deep cuts.

Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano Residency in Las Vegas

The Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas featured Lady Gaga singing jazz standards and hits in an intimate setting, accompanied by a skilled jazz band. While the setlist mainly focused on jazz classics, she also incorporated hits and songs from her Love for Sale album. Gaga commanded higher ticket prices as a top-selling artist, reaching $900 or more.

Bruno Mars 2024 Las Vegas Tour

The 2024 Bruno Mars Las Vegas Tour made waves with its high-priced tickets. While fans could buy seats for $219, the average hovered around $570. Fans applauded Bruno Mars' energetic stage presence and his band's tight musicianship, especially their renditions of hits like “Uptown Funk.” Good news for fans: the 38-year-old singer extended his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM with five new dates in February 2024!

John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour

In 2022, John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour promoted his album across major US cities from February to April. Close seats were limited and cost about $500. Opening with “Shot in the Dark,” the high-energy tour showcased Mayer's diverse blues, rock, and pop repertoire. The visually stunning set drew inspiration from the Sob Rock album cover, immersing fans with live performances.

Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour celebrates her 17-year musical journey, showcasing ten studio albums. The 3.5-hour show presents 44 songs, and fans praise the elaborate stage designs, stunning visuals, and meticulous attention to detail, bringing each era to life. As one of the biggest pop stars, Swift's tickets, ranging from $49 to $499 (plus fees), faced incredibly high demand.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

Drake headlines the 2024 arena tour, occasionally co-headlined by J. Cole—a continuation of the successful 2023 It's All a Blur tour, but with a Big as the What? twist, promising something grand. The show features a mix of their greatest hits and tracks from their latest albums (For All The Dogs by Drake and Off-Season by J. Cole), with possible surprises and collaborations. As top-tier artists, the tour sparks massive popularity, with tickets starting at $97 and averaging $485.

Adele Live 2016

The Adele Live 2016 tour, aligned with her chart-topping album 25, marked a monumental event with record-breaking ticket prices averaging $400. Spanning from February 2016 to June 2017, it covered Europe, North America, and Oceania, with a whopping 121 shows. Audiences worldwide were captivated by Adele's powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling. The live renditions of hits like “Hello,” “Someone Like You,” and “Rolling in the Deep” showcased Adele's breathtaking vocal prowess and left fans speechless.