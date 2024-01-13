24 of the Most Expensive Dog Breeds To Take Care Of

Embarking on the journey of dog ownership is a rewarding and fulfilling experience, but it comes with its unique set of responsibilities and expenses. While the love and companionship of a canine friend are priceless, certain dog breeds require more substantial financial investments in their care.

From grooming needs to healthcare expenses and dietary requirements, the cost of caring for a dog varies widely across breeds. These 24 breeds are some of the most expensive when it comes to upkeep. The costs listed are an approximation based on reports from owners of each breed and may vary due to specific circumstances.

Shiba Inu

Cost: $1500-$8000+/year

Shiba Inus are prone to certain health issues, such as patellar luxation and allergies, which may increase veterinary costs. The large cost range for upkeep is due to various factors, including lifestyle, geographical location, and your Shiba's unique requirements, such as health issues.

Newfoundland

Cost: $3000 – $5000/year

With a thick, water-resistant double coat, Newfoundlands require regular grooming to keep their coat healthy. Their size contributes to costly food and healthcare bills.

Siberian Husky

Cost: Up to $3600/year

Huskies have a thick double coat that requires regular grooming and shed heavily, so they will need regular grooming. Their active nature may also require increased exercise and stimulation, which can add up quickly, especially since owners who are away for the majority of their workday may need to consider options like doggy daycare.

Great Dane

Cost: Up to $3000/year

Their large size leads to higher food and healthcare expenses. Great Danes are also prone to certain health issues due to their size and build.

Irish Wolfhound

Cost: $2000-$3000/year

As one of the largest dog breeds, Irish Wolfhounds have substantial dietary needs and can have higher healthcare expenses due to their size. Their need for proper grooming also adds to the monthly upkeep bill.

Bull Terrier

Cost: $2000+/year

Known for their distinct egg-shaped head, Bull Terriers may be prone to certain health issues like skin conditions or heart problems, making vet bills costly.

Tibetan Mastiff

Cost: $1000-$3000/year

This large, powerful breed demands a significant amount of food due to its size. Their grooming needs, including brushing and occasional professional care, also contribute to their upkeep costs.

Dogue de Bordeaux

Cost: $1000-$3000/year

These powerful and muscular dogs are known for their wrinkled face and deep, imposing chests. Due to their size, they require substantial amounts of food, contributing to higher annual feeding costs. Their short coat requires minimal grooming, but potential health issues such as joint problems and heart conditions may lead to increased veterinary expenses.

Old English Sheepdog

Cost: $1000-$3000/year

These dogs have a dense, shaggy coat that needs frequent grooming to prevent matting. Regular grooming appointments can add to their maintenance costs. Their size also requires owners to spend a hefty amount on food.

Chow Chow

Cost: Approx $2400/year

Known for their distinctive lion-like mane and thick double coat, Chow Chows require regular grooming to prevent matting and keep their coat healthy.

Bulldog

Cost: $2000+/year

Bulldogs may face various health issues, leading to potential veterinary costs. Their facial folds and skin require extra care to prevent infections and maintain hygiene.

Rottweiler

Cost: $1500-$2000/year

Rottweilers may be susceptible to joint issues and certain health conditions, leading to potential veterinary costs. They also require proper training and socialization.

Poodle (Standard)

Cost: $1500-$2000/year

Poodles are highly intelligent and often have high grooming needs due to their curly, hypoallergenic coats. Regular professional grooming is essential to maintain their appearance.

Afghan Hound

Cost: $750-$2000/year

Known for their beautiful, flowing coat, Afghan Hounds require regular grooming, which can be costly due to their high-maintenance grooming needs. They need professional grooming to maintain their long, silky fur.

Dalmatian

Cost: $1500/year

Dalmatians may be prone to deafness and urinary tract issues, leading to potential healthcare expenses. They also need regular exercise to prevent obesity.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Cost: $1500/year

Bernese Mountain Dogs have a thick double coat that requires regular grooming. Their large size contributes to higher food and healthcare costs.

Saluki

Cost: $1200-$1500/year

Salukis have a short, smooth coat but are prone to certain health issues like heart problems, which might incur additional healthcare expenses.

Samoyed

Cost: Up to $1000/year

Samoyeds have a thick double coat that requires frequent brushing to prevent matting. Their coat maintenance and shedding can lead to increased grooming expenses.

Leonberger

Cost: $1000+/year

Known for their majestic appearance, Leonbergers have a thick, water-resistant coat that demands regular grooming. Their size also leads to higher food and healthcare expenses.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cost: $1000+/year

These dogs may face health issues such as heart problems and neurological conditions, potentially leading to increased veterinary expenses.

Borzoi

Cost: $900+/year

Borzois have a silky, flowing coat that requires regular grooming. Their size and potential health issues can contribute to higher upkeep costs.

Bearded Collie

Cost: $600-$1500/year

With a shaggy, weather-resistant coat, Bearded Collies need frequent grooming to maintain their fur. Regular grooming appointments can add to maintenance costs.

Weimaraner

Cost: Up to $1000/year

Weimaraners have a short coat that requires minimal grooming, but they are prone to separation anxiety and certain health issues, which might increase expenses related to training and healthcare.

Havanese

Cost: $500-$700/year

These dogs have a long, silky coat that needs regular grooming, which can become costly. Potential health issues like luxating patellas may require veterinary attention, adding to costs.