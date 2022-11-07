The Magic of Disney Will Cost You: Now With The Most Expensive Hotel in the US

A dream vacation to Disney World keeps getting more and more expensive. Unless your bank account is bursting with zeros, the most expensive hotel in the US is not in the budget for the average Disney fan.

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort takes the title with an average cost per night of $1,733.1. This luxurious resort offers guests willing to shell out the big bucks exclusive access to Disney parks, a lavish spa, multiple pools, and fine dining options.

The study, conducted by luxury watch experts Chrono24, analyzed Booking.com prices and reviews for 263 5-star hotels in the US and ranked them according to their average cost per night.

The title of having the most expensive hotel in the US doesn't actually belong to Disney. The Four Seasons owns the Walt Disney World Resort hotel and goes one step further with its nightly offerings.

Disney fans can rent out the entire 16th floor, 21 bedrooms in total, for a whopping $70,000 a night. That's a bargain compared to the world's most expensive hotel room in St Lucia. You may need to be one of the richest families in the world to afford The Lover's Deep Luxury Submarine Hotel, which will run you a cool $175,000 per night.

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando is the only hotel on the list from the Sunshine State. According to the study, the top 10 most expensive hotels in the States are:

1. Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The most expensive hotel in Walt Disney World is not just a dream come true for many, it's an experience. With unparalleled service and amenities, including 5 acres of water park space, free kids clubs, fantastic drinks and cocktails, views overlooking all the parks, and nightly fireworks displays from your room on the 6th floor or higher.

The exemplary service at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando has an average cost per night of $1,733.1 and boasts perfect 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

2. Skylofts at MGM Grand

Known for its luxurious lifestyle, Las Vegas hosts some of the most beautiful hotels in the world. With 593 reviews and an average cost of $1,457.33 per night, Skylofts is the second most expensive hotel in the US.

You'll love the stunning city views from every floor-to-ceiling window and 24-hour pampering from your own Personal Butler.

3. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace

At the very heart of Midtown East, The Towers is the third most pricey hotel in America. With an average cost per night of $1,309.09 per room, Lotte New York Palace is one of the most luxurious locations to spend a memorable night in New York. It's especially gorgeous during the holiday season in December.

“Heaven is a place on earth, and it's at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel,” according to Elle Décor.

4. Pendry Manhattan West

Situated in one of the most prestigious parts of NY, the Pendry Manhattan is the fourth most expensive hotel in the States. With an average price of $1048.58 per night and 208 reviews on Booking.com, it's the perfect hotel to stay at for luxury travelers.

Located conveniently in Manhattan West, Pendry Manhattan West puts you close to Midtown, Chelsea, and the newly redeveloped Empire Station / Penn Station Complex. You'll also be near some of the best shopping, dining, culture, and signature style on the west side.

5. Equinox Hotel New York

Another New York hotel dominates the ranking. Equinox is America's fifth most expensive hotel, with an average cost of $988.63 per night and 426 customer reviews.

The hotel's main selling point is its location in Manhattan's Hudson Yards, and The Equinox club within the hotel is the largest ever built at 60,000 square feet.

Rounding Out the Top Ten Most Expensive Hotels:

6. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, AZ, at $911.24 per night

7. The Peninsula Chicago, at $907.97 per night

8. The Langham, Chicago, at $906.88 per night

9. The Ivy Hotel, Maryland, at $822.95 per night

10. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, California, at $810.96 per night

Chrono24 commented, “When looking for a luxurious holiday destination, the hotel choice certainly plays a crucial role. Each of the hotels in this top ten offers a truly extravagant way to spend a vacation, with access to luxury spa treatments, fancy bars, and restaurants. It's also fascinating to see how the top ten works out geographically, with hotels in Maryland and Arizona alongside those in major tourist destinations like New York, California, and Florida.”

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Savoteur and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.