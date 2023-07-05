The 37 Most Expensive Shoes Ever Bought

When thinking about the ‘most expensive items' in the world, shoes do not immediately come to mind. Images of fast cars, stately homes, private jets, and exclusive tropical vacations are more likely to be conjured.

But for the shoe collectors, the fashionistas, and the trendsetters, being in the know about the world of investment-grade or collectible shoes is more appealing than, say, a luxury yacht.

The topic of most expensive shoes is a timely one. It was only a short while ago, in the spring of 2023, that Michael Jordan's signed 1998 NBA Game 2 Finals Air Jordan 13 sneakers sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record $2.2 million, making them the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

Those in the know appreciate Michael Jordan sports memorabilia is trending and outperforming at auction houses, especially with the recent release of the movie Air, but what gave these black and red sneakers such an eye-watering value?

These extraordinary shoes were the sneakers the basketball legend wore during his final year with the Chicago Bulls – a time affectionately known by fans as ‘The Last Dance.'

History, nostalgia, and pop culture significance are just a few factors that come into play when determining the price of shoes – but there are so many more. After all, not all expensive shoes are sold at auction. Shoppers can buy brand-new shoes with price tags that are astounding.

Let that anecdote be your introduction as you step into the world (pun intended) of the most expensive shoes ever bought or sold.

Discover the factors that influence the price and what drives their demand. With this newfound knowledge, decide whether these shoes are worth stepping into and, ultimately, whether owning them will make your life a little bit better!

Why Invest in Luxury Shoes?

You may wonder, “Why ‘invest' in such expensive footwear?” Can it even be argued this is real investing? Here are some of the reasons to consider purchasing a pair of high-value or luxury shoes:

Comfort : Most of the time (but not always), there is a correlation between the amount spent on shoes and the comfort and support they offer the wearer. They may be better constructed and provide more overall support and padding, particularly when supporting the arch.

Use of High-Quality Materials : Some (not all) of the most expensive luxury shoes are constructed using the finest and rarest materials. This could include exotic leather, gold thread, and other precious gemstones and crystals, including rubies, sapphires, and emeralds.

Superior Craftsmanship and Heritage : Some shoe brands are renowned for having a long history of manufacturing shoes with superior craftsmanship, and their name holds a long-standing heritage the brand strives to uphold. Heritage, craftsmanship, and expertise are all factors that influence the price of a pair of shoes and are reasons to purchase them.

Durability : If the shoe is better constructed using higher quality materials, it will be more durable with a longer lifespan. Ultimately, this makes the cost per wear much lower, albeit with a higher price tag.

Status Symbol : For some, owning a pair of expensive shoes is merely a way of displaying their wealth and is seen by some as a status symbol – a driver of demand for the shoe.

The Shoes' Legacy and Previous Owners : Just like the shoes mentioned at the beginning, the shoe's legacy, the stories they hold, and the notoriety of the wearer can significantly increase the cost of a collectible shoe, mainly when sold at auction. Brahm Wachter , Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectibles, said, “Today's record-breaking result further proves the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations.”

Diversify your Portfolio with Non-Traditional Assets : The rarer the shoe, the more famous the legacy, and the more notorious the original wearer (particularly if deceased) can make a pair of shoes a collectible item that could potentially appreciate as time passes, especially if kept in excellent condition. Investors can use collectible items bought and sold at auction to diversify their portfolio in the same way other non-traditional asset classes are used, including art, fine wine, stamps, and antique violins.

So whether considering a pair of expensive shoes for craftsmanship, status symbol appeal, or investment purposes, the reason for buying these luxury items is genuinely down to personal circumstances.

What Are The Most Expensive Shoes in The World?

Scouring the internet in search of the most expensive shoes in the world can be challenging. Like other collectibles, such as the most costly watches or champagnes, some items are unavailable for purchase by the broader market, regardless of whether the buyer can afford them. Some are legendary items that just cannot be replaced or bought, and this distinction warrants highlighting.

Just like the example of the shoes that walked us into this article, it is impossible to buy another pair of “The Last Dance” shoes worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA finals – at least, not until they are placed on the market again.

Here is the list of the world's top 37 most expensive shoes, from stilettos to sneakers. Each includes notes on whether they are available for purchase or whether they are one-off collectible shoes sold at auction. The shoes are listed with an ascending price tag!

1. Macklemore X Air Jordan 6 – $25,000

Several Air Jordans will appear throughout this list – it is, after all, a sneaker that has made history! When special, limited-edition versions are released, complete with their history, the price is elevated even further, especially when only a few are available.

Such is the case with the Macklemore x Air Jordan 6 – a true collector's item. Despite being made in two different colorways (Cactus for green suede and Clay for red suede), only 23 of these sneakers were produced and sent to the well-known rapper Macklemore in 2014.

With only 23 of these premium shoes ever made, this Macklemore edition cannot be bought and sold freely, but some may come up at auctions. The estimated value for these shoes is around $25,000, which is ironic given Macklemore is most well-known for his hit tune Thrift Shop!

2. DJ Khaled X Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Grateful' – $25,000

Like the previous entry, this is another successful collaboration between Nike and a well-known music artist – DJ Khaled. Similarly, it features the Air Jordan 3, made in a brand new colorway of vibrant red. This was a hit with fans of both the artist and Nike lovers.

Released three years later than the Macklemore collection, this special edition was created to celebrate two huge events in the music producer's life: the birth of his son Asahd in 2016 and the release of his hit album ‘Grateful.' The name of this album became the inspiration behind the name of the shoe.

Upon the first release of the model, this shoe was only made available to the family and friends of DJ Khaled. Models from this first wave are valued the highest and estimated at around $25,000.

Due to its immense popularity, another production round of the shoes was released and made available for retail sales. To this day, a pair of the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 shoes can still be purchased via online retailers such as Farfetch. However, these do not hold the value of the first wave and can be bought for ‘as little' as $12,600.

3. Nike SB Dunk Low Freddy Krueger – $30,000

Back in 2007, Nike had intended on releasing a collection of shoes inspired by three horror movies, including Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th, and Nightmare on Elm Street.

The first two pairs were released without issue; however, when it came to the Nightmare on Elm Street sneaker that featured the colors of Freddy Krueger's trademark sweater and splashes of blood, Nike was hit with a cease-and-desist letter from New Line Cinema – the firm behind Nightmare on Elm Street.

The cease-and-desist letter, however, came too late, and some of the sneakers had already made their way to retailers. While they were ordered to be returned, not all of them made their way back. Instead, an estimated 30 pairs or so found their way into the hands of collectors – however, this number is rumored to be much higher.

The limited nature of the shoe and the cloud of mystery shrouding the actual number that could be in circulation add to the value, which is around $30,000. However, one fanatic allegedly found a pair at a thrift store for $40. No one knows for sure, so true fans should keep their eyes peeled!

4. Eminem X Carhartt X Air Jordan 4 – $30,000

Next up is another collaboration between Nike, workwear retailer Carhartt, and superstar rapper Eminem – but good luck ever seeing a pair in the flesh. Only a handful were made for the rapper and his intimate circle of friends and family.

An additional ten pairs of this super limited-edition pair of shoes were made – however, none went on sale. Instead, they were auctioned via eBay auction, with the proceeds sent to Michigan State University's Community Music School to assist the local students who needed it most.

The shoes were distinctive, made in classic Black Carhartt twill upper and metallic silver lace tabs, and featured Eminem's ‘E' logo. Reminiscent of the last pair featured in this list, the Eminem collaboration also featured the mask of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th at the heel of the shoe.

The few versions of this shoe were sold in the region of $18,750, with one pair even reaching $30,100.

5. Air Jordan 2 OG – $31,000

Initially released in 1986, these white and red sneakers were explicitly made for Michael Jordan. After sustaining an injury at the end of the second season, he felt he needed a more supportive shoe on the court. Nike delivered the goods, with the new Air Jordan 2 offering more cushioning, a new rubber cup sole, and the now infamous Nike ‘swoosh.'

Unfortunately, this shoe was not a massive hit amongst fans, and the mold for the shoe has since mysteriously disappeared.

While the shoes were not a commercial success, they served their purpose, and Jordan wore them on the court. Due to their rarity, history, and the fact they cannot be made again from the same mold, OG versions of the shoe are sold for a relatively high price. One pair sold for $31,000 back in 2014.

6. Nike Dunk SB Low Staple NYC Pigeon – $38,000

These shoes, designed by NY-based graphic designer Jeff Staple, have quite the story. Jeff started his lucrative career in design and menswear in 1997 with his homemade custom tees.

Fast forward to 2002. When Nike noticed Jeff's work, they suggested he become part of the team to work on projects for ‘the Dunk' – the basketball line that had started the same year.

At the time, Nike was working on ‘the City Pack' – a collection of shoes dedicated to the four most metropolitan cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York. Staple was, of course, asked to create the New York model.

In an attempt to craft a symbol that represented the soul of New York and the art of skateboarding, the pigeon logo was born, using colors to represent both the bird and the buildings of New York.

Only 150 NYC “City Pack” were made and instantly snatched up. This caused quite a stir as many had queued outside the store pending the shoes' release.

The limited number produced, the scarcity, and the story behind them resulted in a recent pair selling at an eBay auction for $38,000.

7. Air Jordan 11 “Jeter” – $40,000

Named after the famed baseball legend Derek Jeter, the Air Jordan and Jeter shoe was released at the time of his retirement in 2017. Paying homage to his long-standing and successful career with the New York Yankees, the shoe was crafted in a navy-blue suede upper, with his white player number “2” number on the back.

It's already known such limited collaborations fetch higher prices at auctions; however, the fact only five were ever made in the high-top version further elevates the cost. One is reportedly on offer at a consignment shop for $40,000.

If $40,000 is slightly (and understandably!) out of budget, Nike did release a low-top version of the shoe called the Derek Jeter Air Jordan 11 Low “Re2pect”, which retails at $200.

8. Nike SB Dunk Low Yellow Lobster – $42,634

Moving on to Nike skateboarding once again with the Nike SB Dunk Low Yellow Lobster, this shoe was released in a vibrant shade of yellow ochre and a more muted terra brown. Released in 2009, the rarity of this shoe only matches the rarity of anyone finding a yellow lobster.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately for some!), Nike did not offer these shoes to retail stores. The lucky individuals who scored a pair of this limited release were friends and Nike SB employees.

9. Nike “So Cal” Air Force 1 Supreme Max – $50,000

The proud owner of the Nike “So Cal” Air Force 1 Supreme Max – the most expensive pair of Air Force 1s worldwide – is Atlanta-rapper Big Boi, one-half of the award-winning hip-hop duo OutKast.

Presented to Big Boi in November 2007 at the Solitaire Kicks launch party in Atlanta, Georgia, these shoes are something special. The shoes were born of a collaboration between Ernel Dawkins, owner of the now-closed sneaker boutique Laced Up, and P&C Diamonds. Between them, they added 11-carat champagne diamonds and gold detailing to a pair of classic Nike Air Force 1 Supreme Max.

There was, of course, nothing else classic about these diamond-encrusted shoes, yet Big Boi was fortunate enough to land these gems for free at the event. Before the store's closure, other customers could custom order their own pair of Air Force 1 Supreme Max and opt to have them encrusted in white, yellow, or blue diamonds for a cool $50,000.

It's worth pointing out that Nike Air Force 1s are known to be the brand's most iconic shoes, making these diamond-encrusted specials a collector's dream. If you ever source one and are keen on collectibles, it's worth considering a purchase!

10. Nike Air Jordan IV Retro Eminem Encore – $56,700

1989 was the release of the first Air Jordan IVs; however, over the years (and as with most models), there have been collaborations with well-known personalities relevant to the time.

Such was the case in 2005, when Nike and Eminem partnered up to create the Air Jordan IV in a brand-new colorway to commemorate the release of his new album, ‘Encore.' The result was a pair of Jordans in a unique blue, red, and black combination. The original release garnered much fan adoration, although it is alleged only 50 pairs were made and distributed to friends and family.

Fast forward to 2017, and Nike re-released the shoe – this time in honor of Eminem's ‘Revival' album. While similar, the latter release includes a lighter shade of grey on the heel tab and a lighter shade of blue. Reportedly, only 23 pairs were made, one of which was recently sold at Sotheby's for $56,700.

11. Air Jordan Silver Shoes – $60,000

This somewhat underrated shoe sold during an eBay auction for $60,000. Why? Not because Jordan wore them to any particular game but due to their design, limited nature (only one pair was made!), and, ultimately – the material. These shoes were made of solid silver and weighed 10 pounds! Their famous namesake also autographed them.

It was none other than Michael Jordan's wife who commissioned the shoe from a silversmith as a gift for his 32nd birthday.

12. Nike MAG Back to the Future (2016) – $63,973

The Nike Air Mag shoes are slightly different and inspired by a movie rather than a music artist. This is a limited-edition shoe that was inspired by the movie trilogy Back to the Future. A replica of the shoe was featured on the big screen in Back to the Future II.

Two shoe editions were released in 2011 and 2016; however, unlike most other shoes on this list, they are most apt for display purposes rather than sport or heavy activity.

Of the two launches, the 2011 release was limited to 1,510 pairs, while the 2016 release was limited to an even smaller 89 pairs. Given the small quantities, these shoes are hard to come by but could appear at auctions in the future. These can now be purchased via auction, with recent sales reaching over $63,000.

13. Air Jordan 12S (Flu Game) – $104,765

Preston Truman, a former Utah Jazz ball boy and a name you'll see a little later on, put these famous Air Jordan Flu Game shoes up for auction for $104,765. The red and black shoes were not only autographed but were the same shoes worn in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

14. Buscemi 100mm Diamond – $132,000

Buscemi is an American luxury footwear brand known for creating elegant sneakers for men, women, and children. Each item is carefully handcrafted in Italy, using the finest leathers, and embellished with luxury items such as 48k gold locks and painted edges.

The 100mm shoe is one of their most popular designs and was the focal point during their 2016 NYC flagship opening party. At this event, Buscemi presented a unique version of the model, made with around 11.50 carats of diamonds from Shayan Afshar.

The good news is anyone heading to New York can visit the store and place an order for their pair. Be prepared – the price starts at $132,000.

15. Nizam Sikandar Jah's Shoes – $160,000

A Nizam is simply the title of the hereditary ruler of Hyderabad. Nizam Sikander Jah held the position from 1803 to 1829.

Without touching on his style of leadership, Sikander was a man who loved the finer things in life. During his rule, he commissioned an extravagant pair of slippers adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. The slippers, which resembled those of Disney's Aladdin character, were stitched using gold thread and took countless hours to complete.

The slippers were passed down from one ruler to the next until they eventually fell under the possession of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, Canada. Here, this precious artifact was insured for a value of $160,000, although it must be said – no amount of money could replace such a historical antiquity.

16. Michael Jordan Game-Worn Converse Fastbreak – $190,373

Over the last decade, ‘game-worn' sneakers have become popular at auctions, particularly in recent years. Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Converse Fastbreak shoes are no exception and sold at auction in 2017 for $190,373.

What makes them unique? Jordan wore these shoes when Team USA won the Gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. They are autographed and include his inserts, representing the last time he wore Converse to an important game.

17. Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh – $350,000

Before his untimely death in 2021, LV Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh joined forces with Nike to create the much-coveted Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1. These shoes were intended to be sold by a special, global, online Sotheby's auction, with the proceeds donated to The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. The shoes were first exhibited by Sotheby's in New York.

To create the shoes, Virgil Abloh took the classic Nike Air Force 1s design and infused them with well-known materials from Louis Vuitton, as well as the apostrophe symbol he has become known to use across his career. Exclusive to the auction, each of the shoes up for grabs was presented in a special Louis Vuitton case made in bright orange Taurillon Monogram leather.

Abloh designed 47 pairs for the collaboration, but only 200 pairs were made available for purchase across various sizes.

18. Kathryn Wilson's Pumps – $400,000

As a lover of shoes from childhood, Kathryn Wilson knew she was destined to study footwear and become a prominent shoe designer in New Zealand. However, this shoe design spread far beyond the limits of Australasia.

To make her well-known diamond pumps, Kathryn used 21.18 carats of diamonds. She spent over 50 hours gluing the different-sized diamonds to white pumps using a simple pair of tweezers. The final result was a work of art.

Once complete, the shoes were donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, and the sale helped to raise $400,000 for the organization to aid children in need.

19. 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” – $437,500

It's hard to believe these worn-out sneakers from the 70s were once the most expensive shoes ever sold. Sold for $437,500 at the much-publicized Sotheby's x Stadium Goods auction, they surpassed the initial estimate of $160,000. This auction also included some other names on this list, including a couple of pairs of limited-edition Back to the Future II Nike Mags, from 2011 and 2016.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed these runners for the athletes performing at the Olympic Trials in 1972; only 12 were thought to be made. This particular pair sold at auction is the only known pair never to have been worn.

20. Stuart Weitzman Diamond Dream Stilettos – $500,000

Stuart Weitzman is a name that features prominently on this list. A luxury footwear designer who has been in the game for over 50 years, Stuart Weitzman's shoes vary significantly in price points, ranging from the average luxury shoe to multi-million-dollar collectible items. The names featured on this list all fall under the latter category.

First up is the Stuart Weitzman Diamond Dream Stilettos, created for Anika Noni Rose, an actress from the movie ‘Dream Girls.' The shoes were made from 30 carats of Kwiat diamonds, arranged in two intricate settings around the ankle. To contrast the extravagance around the ankle, the shoe featured simple, slender toe straps to cap off the look. The price, however, was far from simple, and these shoes had a price tag of $500,000.

21. Air Jordan 3/8 Retro ‘Kobe Pack' – $800,000

Before the tragic accident that claimed the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Nike had released the Air Jordan Retro ‘Kobe Pack' in 2016. Designed to commemorate Bryant's 20 years in the NBA, the shoes were crafted in the LA Lakers colors of white, purple, and gold.

The shoes are copies of the classic Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8 (thus the 3/8 in the name); however, they were only distributed to family and friends.

In 2020, this Air Jordan Retro ‘Kobe Pack' pair was auctioned for $800,000.

22. Stuart Weitzman Retro Rose Pumps – $1 Million

As with all extraordinary items valued at a high price, controversy is never too far away, but first: the design.

Another piece by Stuart Weitzman, these shoes were inspired by the 1940s style and aimed to pay homage to the glamour of that era. This can be seen by the use of the t-strap in the design – a popular feature of shoes at the time.

For an extra bit of bling, the shoes were adorned with roses at the base of the t-straps, made with 1,800 Kwiat diamonds (over 100 carats, to be precise!)

Stuart Weitzman had selected Diablo Cody to be the lucky wearer of the shoe at the 2008 Oscar Academy Awards. While Cody went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her work in the movie Juno, she declined to wear the shoes, allegedly telling reporters, “It was a cheesy publicity stunt.”

23. Stuart Weitzman' Marilyn Monroe' Shoes – $1 Million

Despite the price tag, these shoes were not worn by the legend herself. However, they do feature a small part of her story.

The shoes are adorned with champagne fabric shaped to form roses. At the center of each rose lies Swarovski earrings owned by Miss Monroe.

Regina King wore the shoes at the 2005 Oscars after being nominated for her part in ‘Ray.' After the event, the center earrings were replaced with replicas and auctioned off for charity, selling at a healthy $1,000,000.

24. Stuart Weitzman Platinum Guild Stilettos – $1.09 Million

These Stuart Weitzman shoes were designed for and worn by former Miss USA and actress Laura Harring at the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony.

The straps of the shoes are trimmed with 464 sparkling Kwiat diamonds (as is customary by Stuart Weitzman). However, these shoes offer a unique feature. The straps of the shoes can be removed and used as a necklace!

25. Michael Jordan Game-Worn Nike Air Ship – $1.47 Million

This pair of Michael Jordan autographed sneakers recently sold at a Sotheby's auction in Las Vegas for $1.472 million, but what makes them so valuable?

These sneakers were the legend's earliest known rookie season ‘game-worn' shoes. He wore them during his fifth NBA game back in 1984. Nike Air Ship was also the precursor of the Air Jordan 1.

26. Stuart Weitzman Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos – $1.6 Million

The first shoes on this list to be inspired by the ‘Wizard of Oz' movie, but not the last, are the Stuart Weitzman Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos.

First displayed at Harrods department store in London in 2003, these features are ordained with 642 rare Burmese rubies totaling over 120 carats, making them worth a cool $1.6 million.

While Stuart Weitzman has made replicas of the shoe for a more affordable price, the buyer of the real ruby stilettos is still unknown.

27. Kanye West Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype' – $1.8 Million

Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 is a shoe designed and worn by Kanye West. Sneaker enthusiasts will know he wore the shoe when performing at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards 2008.

Initially, the relationship between Ye and Nike was a raving success. However, the megastar has since moved on to form collaborations with other designers.

While Kanye's next fashion collaboration is unknown, the prototype he wore to perform in 2008 went on to sell at a private Sotheby's sale for a record (at least, at the time) $1.8 million.

28. Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers – $2 Million

Not to be confused with the Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers worn by Laura Harring in 2002, these Platinum Guild Stilettos were also custom-made to be worn at the Academy Awards – this time by country singer Alison Krauss in 2004.

Why ‘Cinderella Slippers'? The 4-inch stiletto heel is clear, purposely designed, and made so the shoe's structure is hardly visible. This allows the gems on the shoe to be the focal point, and with good reason! The shoes include 565 Kwiat diamonds, a rare 5-carat amaretto diamond, and exquisite Italian leather.

29. Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite Heels – $2 Million

To craft the silver Tanzanite heels, Stuart Weitzman teamed up with Eddie Le Vian from Le Vian Jewelry. These shoes are embellished with 185 carats of Tanzanite and 28 carats of diamonds. The heel is also encrusted with 595 carats of Stuart Weitzman's favorite, Kwiat diamonds.

30. Tom Ford X Jason of Beverly Hills (Jason Arasheben) – $2 Million

Nick Cannon approached LA-based Jason Arasheben (also known as Jason of Beverly Hills) to create something unique that had never been attempted with diamonds. Using his simple Tom Ford loafers, Jason used 340 carats of diamonds across both shoes to create a sparkling masterpiece.

It was estimated around 14,000 diamonds were used to cover both loafers, with each diamond applied to be a full-cut round diamond. Between the cost of the diamonds and 2,000 hours' worth of labor, it is unsurprising that Cannon's shoes are worth $1,000,000 each!

To the world's knowledge, these Tom Ford custom loafers were only worn once by Cannon – the season finale of America's Got Talent in 2014.

31. Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan 10's Shoes – $2 Million

There's little to say about these OVO Air Jordans, as no one will wear them soon. These 24k solid gold OVO Air Jordans were custom-made and owned by one person alone – Canadian entertainer Drake.

OVO refers to October's Very Own, the clothing label owned by Drake. A standard version of this shoe is available for sale at a much lower price point from various online retailers.

32. Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game Air Sneakers – $2.2 Million

The pair of shoes that inspired this article and featured in its introduction – Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game Air Sneakers made it into the top 10 on this list for their record-breaking auction sale in 2023.

33. Harry Winston Ruby Slippers – $3 Million

Adorned with 1,350 carats of rubies and 50 carats of diamonds, it's no wonder the Harry Winston version of the ruby slippers is worth $3,000,000. The 4,600 individual rubies took two months to be placed on the shoe before their debut.

Harry Winston's son Ronald was behind the vision, and the shoes were his way of paying tribute to the movie Wizard of Oz on its 50th anniversary.

34. Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heels – $3 Million

While Stuart Weitzman has been a prominent name on this list, his ‘Rita Hayworth heels' are the most costly. The shoe is all about old-Hollywood glamour and features a pair of earrings owned by the silver screen starlet, just like the Marilyn Monroe shoes. The open-toed shoes may be valued at a cool $3 million; however, these heels are not for sale – they are owned by Hayworth's daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan.

35. Debbie Wingham High Heels – Diamond Stilettos – $ 15.1 Million

Debbie Wingham is a well-known British multimedia artist. An undisclosed Emirati family commissioned her to extend her talents to shoes, and her masterpiece was unveiled in 2017. The result was a pair of ultra-extravagant stilettos meant to resemble a cake.

Debbie Wingham partnered with contemporary Florida-based artist Chris Campbell to design the shoe. Together, they crafted a one-off piece that included: 3-carat rare pink diamonds, 1-carat blue diamonds, four 3-carat diamonds, and approximately 1,000 pointer diamonds – but it doesn't end there. The shoe also features 24k gold paint on the leather, gold zippers, and gold soles, all stitched together using 18k gold thread.

36. Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers Passion Diamond Shoes – $17 Million

United Arab Emirates-based brand Jada Dubai partnered with Passion Jewelers in 2018 to craft these simple stiletto pumps. While the design may be simple, the materials used are far from. In true Emirati style, the shoes are made from real gold and are covered in just under 240 diamonds.

37. Moon Star Shoes by Antonio Vietri – $19.9 Million

The most expensive shoes in the world, at least on record, were made by Italian designer Antonio Vietri. They are reportedly worth around $19.9 million. The shoes feature a solid gold heel, 30 carats of diamonds, and a piece of an Argentinian meteorite – inspiring the name ‘Moon Star Shoes.'

While only a little information is available, the news was first reported by the UAE news site, the National, after the shoes were displayed on a yacht in Dubai as part of MIDE (made in Italy, designed in the Emirates).

Michael Jordan's Historic Sneakers

If you've made it this far, here's another short anecdote to cap off this list and leave you hopeful.

Have you wondered how an auction house got its hands on the pair of shoes Michael Jordan wore in the second half of the 1998 NBA finals?

The basketball legend gifted the shoes to Preston Truman, a Utah Jazz ball boy assigned to the visitors' locker room during the game. And while the sale of the shoes by Truman to an auction house is now the subject of litigation, it shows you never know what's around the corner – or if one of the most expensive shoes in the world will somehow fall into your possession.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Most Expensive Shoes

Below are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the most expensive shoes in the world, the answers to which can be found in the article. However, for convenience, here are the quick-fire responses. Be sure to bookmark this article to get the full story at a later time.

Which Is The Most Expensive Shoe in The World?

Moon Star Shoes By Antonio Vietri

What Are The Most Expensive Jordans?

The most expensive Jordan sneakers ever sold were the 1998 NBA Finals Game Air Sneakers, recently sold at a Sotheby's auction for over $2.2 million. This set a new record for the most expensive Jordans sold at auction.

Who Owns The Most Expensive Shoes in The World?

The most expensive shoes on record are the Moon Star Shoes, made by Antonio Vietri. However, whether these are still in his possession or were privately sold to a third party is unknown.

What Jordan Shoes Sold for $1.47 Million?

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Nike Air Ship.